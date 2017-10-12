ONTD Original™ - Halloween Edition: 10 Horror Movies with Scary Phone Calls









I look forward to them every night.



Olivia hussey was so gorgeous



Another impressive post op 👏👏I look forward to them every night.Olivia hussey was so gorgeous

queen margot Reply

queens Reply

I like talking on the phone with someone I'm dating or like my mom/dad but with friends I prefer to text them.



Also The Ring has me fucked up for life, that movie is still creepy as shit 15 years later. Reply

The Ring, US version at least, really fucked me up, too. I haven't seen it since its theater release, but I still remember it clear as day. Reply

god when they would show the dead girl in the closets face I would freak out every time, idk what it was but it was so disturbing to me Reply

same. i haven't trusted unmarked vhs since then lmao. very lucky that vcrs went obsolete Reply

I refuse to rewatch the Ring and the Grudge.



They fucked me up lol Reply

Yeah, I'm the same. I basically only talk to my mom on the phone, I text with everyone else. Reply

The beginning where she's screaming in her doorway and when they find her in the closet scared the shit out of me Reply

same. i like talking to my mom and sister on the phone (+facetime) but everyone else gets the text lol Reply

I have like, phone anxiety or something. I never like talking on the phone, no matter who it is. At work I leave my phone on "do not disturb" because I'd rather have someone leave a message and then call them back when I'm mentally prepared to have a phone conversation and know why they're calling. Reply

i used to do prank calls at sleepovers when i was a kid but i don't remember anything specific, so. Reply

"when a stranger calls" is so shitty. that scene is like 15 minutes and then the rest of the movie is some boring detective drama.



there was this tv movie called "dead air" from the 90s about a late night radio host and his girlfriend's killer would call in. i remember it was so scary. Reply

i can hardly do horror movies, but i finally watched scream a few years ago and it's honestly one of my favorite movies now???? neve campbell is so hot tbh and don't get me started on billy fucking loomis >:( Reply

What about the iconic one missed call?? The Asian original was better but the American was cheesy fun and I only liked it because I was able to prank my friends my changing their ringtones to this

I've never seen this so the ringtone sounded nice until the ticking? at the end



So...nah lol Reply

I used to have it as my ringtone, but I edited that part out. Reply

I watched the original twice and had no idea what was going on. But I love the ending song.



I don't know how the remake got made. Reply

The remake was awwwwful. The original is a classic Reply

YAY! A fun post!



I love phone call scary movies. I need to watch one of these tonight because I just finished Tusk and that shit was fucking bonkers Reply

lol, how timely, I'm watching Scream 2 rn. The Cassandra reference is some classy meta shit. Reply

they should've turned this into a movie Reply

That’s such a good one Reply

This book is basically a ripoff of I Saw What You Did (which was remade in the '80s... the remake is better). Reply

omg ... I used to love reading R.L. Stine in the '90s.



I remember thinking how ~adult and ~mature I was when I transitioned from reading Goosebumps to Fear Street lmao. Reply

I started off on Fear Street while my peers read Goosebumps. I felt so ~superior~. Reply

A guy that I had just started seeing said that he was going to call me when he went away on business, I took that as a threat and ended things. Reply

I needed this post Reply

Wasn't sure if I should post it tonight... looking at the front page, that is. Reply

Sometimes we need fictional horror to escape from the real horror of our world Reply

I like talking on the phone. It’s nice. Just haven’t done it since 2015 😪 Reply

Scream's opening is so good. It still gives me chills.



Getting phone calls at work is basically a horror story. You never know what a customers attitude is like 😬 Reply

yeah lmao you never know



sometimes people sound so rude and I'm like ugh here it comes when I have to tell them they have the wrong number or something and then they suddenly turn super sweet and are like "sorry honey my mistake! you have a good day now!"



or there's the opposite where they are super nice and then when I tell them the bad news (usually wrong number, we get a lot of those) they turn into huge assholes Reply

I was watching When A Stranger Calls a number of years ago and then the cable went out when I had 20 minutes left of the movie.



Should I try it again? Reply

No. I prefer the sequel and the remake honestly. The first 15-20 minutes of the original are great, but that's it. Reply

I'm talking about the one with Camilla Belle Reply

My brother and I used to prank call the Nintendo hotline. I think i was 12 and he was 14 one time and he passed the phone to me when they called back and told me to pretend to be mom. Reply

I love talking on the phone. I wander around my apartment and pick up and move random shit, it's kinda therapeutic lol Reply

Thread

Anyone know is Babysitter Wanted is on any streaming services? Reply

The last prank call I made was in the 4th grade. I had crushes on a couple of boys in my class. I called a couple of them and when someone would answer, I hung up. On the last call, one of the dads called me back. I said it was a wrong number. I was so scared. lol Reply

I absolutely hate talking on the phone. I 100% will not answer unless I know who it is, and even then I might let them go to voicemail. Having to make a call myself can be at least a 15 min process of plotting out a script for myself and fighting off the panic. It sucks. Reply

I used to prank call hooked on phonics, just because their number was so easy to remember 1-800-ABCDEFG Reply

My childhood friend had HoP. It didn't help him that much, though. Reply

omg I forgot about them, used to see those commercials alllll the time lol Reply

that phone call scene of when a stranger calls was actually rather scary the first time i saw it, but the rest of the movie was boring. Reply

The rest of the movie sucks save for the last scene. Reply

when a stranger calls back >>>>>>> Reply

Also one time someone called me from a call center and was trying to scam me and i was, like, “you think I’m stupid?” And then he started talking lewdly but it was really creepy because he knew my name (I guess they bought a call list?). And he kept calling back daily. It was on my landline which I only had b/c it was cheaper to bundle thru time warner cable. I reported it to the police, and they said they had gotten similar reports. Idk what was up with that. Reply

I once had scammers calling me for like two years, they even called my work a couple times which was humiliating



Anyway what was so ridiculous is when my mom would answer she would call them scammers or whatever and they would be like "fuck youuuuu" and all this other shit like no legitimate company would act like that on the phone Reply

Sounds like that bizarro two-part episode of Reply All, where they chase the scammer dudes all the way to India. That was insane. Reply

The guy who called me had an indian accent too. Time Warner Cable told me they couldn’t block the caller, so I just unplugged it. when I got my apartment remodeled and had to pack shit up, I couldn’t find the other modem for the phone. Oops. Reply

I've been getting daily calls for health insurance. Morgan Freeman keeps leaving voicemails for me and only says 'Hi. This is Morgan.'



Like...I know who it is. It's really damn annoying. Reply

[ Read More ] someone uploaded don't hang up to youtube a few months ago if anyone wants to watch it https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MGh8iLy3iqo Reply

When I worked at Macy's this little girl kept calling the phone number for my section one night asking what i was doing. After the tenth time I started to get paranoid thinking it wasn't really a little girl but like...Idk a grown up being creepy or a ghost lol



I was slightly bored and annoyed so my imagination got the best of me Reply

How'd you end up finding out it was, in fact, a little girl? Reply

