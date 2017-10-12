Woody Allen is part of the Weinstein scandal-- will Hollywood address it this weekend?
As Hollywood and the media comes to grips with the facts of Harvey Weinstein's fall from grace, a common thread comes up over and over-- silence and complicity. There is one aspects to this situation which the media has largely ignored, and that is the role Harvey Weinstein had in protecting other sexual predators... and particularly, Woody Allen.
Ronan Farrow, Woody Allen's son, wrote the blistering expose that brought to light claims of not only sexual harassment against Weinstein, but rape. Weinstein is now known as a sexual predator, and in the 1990s he protected Woody Allen from the scandal of marrying his adopted daughter, barely of age, and leaving naked photos of her as an underage girl at home. NBC Apparently has tried to claim that Farrow's connection to Weinstein through his father is part of why they wouldn't run the story.
On Saturday, Woody Allen's next movie will premier. His stars, Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet, will be there to promote the movie. Will they be asked about the fact that not only did Woody Allen marry his adopted daughter, but that his biological daughter says she was sexually abused by him? Will Woody Allen be held accountable at last for abusing a child?
TRIGGER WARNING: DESCRIPTION OF CHILD SEXUAL ABUSE IMMEDIATE BELOW
Reread Dylan Farrow's Open Letter. "What’s your favorite Woody Allen movie? Before you answer, you should know: when I was seven years old, Woody Allen took me by the hand and led me into a dim, closet-like attic on the second floor of our house. He told me to lay on my stomach and play with my brother’s electric train set. Then he sexually assaulted me. He talked to me while he did it, whispering that I was a good girl, that this was our secret, promising that we’d go to Paris and I’d be a star in his movies. I remember staring at that toy train, focusing on it as it traveled in its circle around the attic. To this day, I find it difficult to look at toy trains."
Will Hollywood hold Woody Allen responsible, ONTD? Will even a single question about it be asked about it on Saturday?
there are awesome people who dug up dirt on him and will call him out on what he did to Britney and Janet.
like when ewan mcgregor defended polanski
Embarrassing
I want them to get that answer, then ask WHY they support the women of Weinstein's abuses but ignore the smoking gun on Allen and turn their backs on Dylan. I want them to be asked point black to defend their selective attitude in giving a shit about victims.
Lorne Michael's claim that SNL didn't address it because it's a "New York thing" only is so ridiculous that I can't believe he even tried it.
They won't do shit because the truth is that they don't care about SA victims when it doesn't give them good PR.
the new york film festival needs to remove "wonder wheel" (which they chose as their closing film) and everyone in the industry needs to stop supporting him.
time for the urn.tag
Their eyes get gouged out.
Their arms get ripped off
Their dicks get torn off and shoved down their throats.
Instead of dying they suffer.
oh look, another man with an incredibly shitty take.
#killthem
I know he hates Woody with a passion and is determined to expose him too.
~let's focus on the issue at hand~
~weinstein's gone what more do you want~
~let's not let this go too far~
~this is becoming a witchhunt~
~ separate the art from the artist ~