Woody Allen is part of the Weinstein scandal-- will Hollywood address it this weekend?

:'( people have wronged dylan for so damn long. fuck woody and all these predators



Her letter... Jesus. She asks them to not work with him Reply

Every time I read her letter I just want to hug her. The part about the trains killed me. Reply

Anyone who works/ed with Allen after Dylan’s letter was released has no fucking excuse in my book. Reply

Will they hold him responsible? No. Reply

It is time to Reply

for real. "wonder wheel" will be released on dec 1, woody allen's 82nd birthday. whatever celebrations they had planned to fête him needs to be deleted. Reply

It's really fucked up that Hollywood still Kowtows to this short 81 year old pervert. Like what the hell. Spike his Metamucil & call it a day.



Reply

Reply

It blows my mind that people still want to work with him

Reply

Reply

sick of male celebs making "sexual assault is bad" statements n thinkin their job is done. put ur money where ur mouth is & kill woody allen — betty spaghetti (@toldyeller) October 10, 2017

Reply



Reply

Reply

I think it's one of those things where they think his success means the parts of themselves that are lecherous and boring and lame and cringey are "genius" too. Projection and shit. Idk I'm so over it and I really hope this current crushes EVERYONE Reply

hide his metamucil on the highest shelf and let him die of constipation... Reply

Reply

Reply

"leaving naked photos of her as an underage girl at home" now there's a small tidbit ppl like to leave out when they try to defend Woody and Soon-yi's marriage with "but she was of age when they got married!!!" Reply

Yep. IIRC That's how Mia Farrow found out about it, she found naked pictures of Soon-Yi in his nightstand. Apparently after the story broke Frank Sinatra told Mia he could have Woody's legs broken. She shoulda taken him up on the offer, lbr. Reply

I remember that detail about her finding the photos from the made for TV movie.

Didn't their former Nanny write an expose or something, which basically confirmed he had been perving on Soon-yi since forever? Reply

Can Justin Timberlake get asked about what he thinks of Woody Allen and the allegations? Like every single interview. Ive heard enough from Kate Winslet on this topic. Reply

Reply

Link

Justin got burned defending his stupid friend who made the homeless guy video. He's gonna stutter "I ain't heard nothing, I'm just here 'cuz I love Kate *awkward hug*" & won't touch it. Reply

Reply

And can he be asked about what he did to Janet Jackson at and after the half-time superbowl show especially since he's gonna be doing the half-time show this yr? Reply

Reply



He never apologized to Janet & yet still ended up having a "duet" with her brother so... Reply

there are awesome people who dug up dirt on him and will call him out on what he did to Britney and Janet.



there are awesome people who dug up dirt on him and will call him out on what he did to Britney and Janet. Reply

Reply

I hope it comes up during every red carpet, interview, and press junket. He wants an Oscar so bad, make him squirm. Along with questions about leaving Janet in the dust. Reply

Meanwhile he can explain taking Janet's legendary career to the dumpster and returning to the stage he threw her under years ago Reply

They’ll ask him about Woody when they ask him about exposing Janet Jackson at the Super Bowl. Reply

He would Blake Lively the hell out of that Reply

justin timberlake will be a MESS if/when asked he's absolutely atrocious at on the spot questions. he'll probably just finger gun the camera, wink, and jump on the back of the nearest passing person and ride away. Reply

i would love to finally see an actor get grilled about working with this piece of shit Reply

Reply

Link

Reply

Link

me too I hope it's kate winslet Reply

sometimes journalists do ask, and then the actors go "oh well I don't know anything about THAT, in MY experience he's a great guy" etc etc



like when ewan mcgregor defended polanski



76 year old men have abused children too wtf is he talking about



Embarrassing

Poor Ewan :( upset for his child rapist friends for "having to go through that". Reply

Every time I'm reminded about his trashness my eight year old Obi-Wan loving self indignantly screeches: "YOU WERE THE CHOSEN ONE, EWAN!" Reply

I'm so disappointed in Ewan. Ugh.

Reply

Reply

I dont want them to just ask about woody allen, they always do that and give the same bullshit answer, all of them "I think it's unfair to judge for something nobody was there for and he has always been professional with me BLAH BLAH"



I want them to get that answer, then ask WHY they support the women of Weinstein's abuses but ignore the smoking gun on Allen and turn their backs on Dylan. I want them to be asked point black to defend their selective attitude in giving a shit about victims. Reply

i didn't know the details about the child porn of sooyi omfg Reply

I feel like there have to be a lot of execs at NBC who know they have the same kind of offenses littered behind them that Weinstein did, and that's why they're trying so hard to cover for him.



Lorne Michael's claim that SNL didn't address it because it's a "New York thing" only is so ridiculous that I can't believe he even tried it. Reply

Reply

I assume they all help each other out. That's why they started that Polanski petition. Reply

Dear god I hope he gets dragged through the mud. It's always astounded me how people worship him and his stupid, generic, repetitive movies. He's a gross piece of shit and I hope he dies. I hope they all die. Reply

I still can't at the hypocrisy from all these celebrities who are like "SA victims who speak up are so brave! We should never silence them! We are with you!" when they silenced Dylan.

They won't do shit because the truth is that they don't care about SA victims when it doesn't give them good PR. Reply

Reply

Link

Agreed. That's what makes Cate, Kate W, Colin, & Ewan's statements hollow. How can you support victims of SA when you ignored Dylan and the girls Polanski raped? Reply

end woody allen. end him already and forever.



the new york film festival needs to remove "wonder wheel" (which they chose as their closing film) and everyone in the industry needs to stop supporting him.



time for the urn.tag Reply

what’s gonna on saturday? Reply

woody's new movie premieres and closes NYFF

Link

please god let the bomb drop right before Reply

i was recently going through a stack of old pop culture magazines that i thrifted and one of them was a people mag with details of the accusations about woody's abuse of dylan right on the cover. they have all known, for so long Reply

i hope were blessed with piss poor reactions to wonder wheel but i have a feeling people are gonna fall over themselves to praise it. Reply

yeah all the early word has been very good but I hope this timing really puts a big red target on it

What needs to happen to all these disgusting men is this:



Their eyes get gouged out.

Their arms get ripped off

Their dicks get torn off and shoved down their throats.

Instead of dying they suffer.



Please, please PLEASE take Woody and Roman down with you, Harvey. I beg you, please let them be destroyed.



I'm hoping he's a vindictive as they say he his. And exposes all of their secrets. Burn it all down. Reply

Link





If Harvey ever wants a half-way decent shot at ”redemption”, this is what he’d do. And I’d be here for it. Reply

Link

ME TOO. I hope he airs everyboddddddy's skeletons and razes the entire industry. Reply

Link

He sounds really touchy and narcissistic so chances are good. Reply

truly hoping that he takes others down with him. Reply

These actors that work for these people, feel like they are getting pushed to the next level of legitimacy. Like a lot of them like Miley, Blake, Justin and etc would probably not get picked up by anyone else unless it was some horror flick or some Crossroads type of deal. They’ll never be an Emma Thompson or Kenneth Branagh. That’s why they dust it off, and are deaf and mute when called out. Reply

Woody's career should have died after Husbands and Wives tbh the film world would have been better for it Reply

There's Only One Hero in the Harvey Weinstein Saga: Ronan Farrow | The Weekly Standard https://t.co/Z9aU1b26aQ — Lee Smith (@LeeSmithTWS) October 12, 2017





oh look, another man with an incredibly shitty take.



#killthem oh look, another man with an incredibly shitty take. Reply

and the women that came forward are....?

Link

I still can't get over how bad that nyt opinion piece was.

Link

I know we're going to attack him for this, but we have to remember that he's a man so he probably doesn't see women as people in the first place. Reply

Ronan had this shit all planned out Reply

Dude is a hero. Reply

Link

Can we canonize Ronan Farrow or it too early? Reply

Link

He's been on a low key crusade tho ever since his sister wrote that letter.



I know he hates Woody with a passion and is determined to expose him too. Reply

Link

I love that it is so obvious he isn't even Woody's son too. like nature blessed us with that wink and nod. Reply

Predicted excuses:



~let's focus on the issue at hand~

~weinstein's gone what more do you want~

~let's not let this go too far~

~this is becoming a witchhunt~ Reply

~ innocent until proven guilty ~

~ separate the art from the artist ~ Reply

