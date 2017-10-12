Taylor Swift Could Learn A Thing Or Two From Eminem's Trump Takedown

Playboy?!?!?!?!?! This needed to die with Tales from the Crypt Hefner. Reply

Thread

Link

lol ikr.. it was the only tweet from a "reputable" source i could find. twitter needs to change their search feature, it's garbage Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is random lol.

It's pretty much established that Taylor will never denounce her Nazi fans (publicly at least) and her middle America Trump fans. That's her money right there. Reply

Thread

Link

lol nobody will ever convince me that she isn’t a republican Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The more time passes the more I'm leaning towards it. Or at least her parents definitely are and she doesn't want to publicly go against them~~ Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's so obviously a Republican. People just don't want to admit it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean it's not worth much coming from this asshole Reply

Thread

Link

He has a lot of influence over the weak-minded that no doubt support Trump, it's actually huge that he's doing this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wish taylor would speak out and I think it's irritating that she wants to use feminism for her career but tries to separate out the politics cause u can't take the political out of feminism and have it both ways





But there's something about Playboy of all publications saying this, espesh with Eminem. I'm glad em spoke out but I'm sorry this is kinda bs Reply

Thread

Link

Yesssss, Marshall "I hate black girls" Matthers is the woke king we need! Reply

Thread

Link

like Eminem, whose state voted for Trump and is also home to the soon-to-be senator and 45 supporter, Kid Rock.



as a ~michigander, watching those numbers come in on election night is something i will never forget Reply

Thread

Link

is the feminine form of Michigander "Michigoose"? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That night was so fucking traumatic. I'm glad I was too drunk to remember much beyond, like, 10:00. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...yeeeeah, idk if I want to hear Playboy's opinions on why women should be more like [incredibly misogynistic] men. She definitely should've spoken out a long-ass time ago, but this comparison is NAGL. Reply

Thread

Link

no @ this comparison. yes @ her being forced to call them out. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why does he look like that Reply

Thread

Link

plastic surgery Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He totally looks like how Mariah depicted him in the Obsessed video and it's killing me. 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I know right!!! he probably wants to rekindle the romance now that nick is out of the picture Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's too busy with her revenge album about Katy, Kanye & the Kardashians. Reply

Thread

Link

See, she's going to denounce the KKK with ha new album, why is everyone so upset? She's not being quiet! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A dog whistle for the left Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Why compare Eminem and Taylor Swift when Taylor Swift hasn’t done half the disgusting shit he has. Why couldn’t they have written an article on why we shouldn’t be praising a misogynistic, homophobia, and violent idiot for calling out a man who holds his same views?? Reply

Thread

Link

lol, bc men are the real victims here. Duhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol damn, nailed it.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn’t like how he used black men as props in the background tho. Nagl. Reply

Thread

Link





I have no fucking doubt Hugh Hefner and his shit head spawn voted for Trump. Reply

Thread

Link

Trump was so desperate to be a celebrity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE.



He still is. He keeps looking for the adoration of people. It's quite pathetic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He really was ugly from the day he was born Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

His body's frame looks so weird and weak in that picture. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No, his son said in a recent interview that they are ashamed about having him on the cover and that they didn't vote for him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also, say what you will about HH/Playboy, but by all accounts he was always a staunch liberal. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm nhf Eminem, Playboy, and whatever the hell it is they're trying to do here.



Taylor should speak up but people praising Eminem is too much for me.

Reply

Thread

Link

Playboy definitely isn't in a position to talk about this.



Anyway, all these thinkpieces are based on this weird assumption that she wouldn't vote for him, but she doesn't talk about politics because she wants to protect her money, but if she really cared about money that much, she would vote for him because his tax plan promises to give her tens of millions more dollars which is a lot more money than she would lose by ditching some of the Trump fans. Reply

Thread

Link

lol @ this whole post Reply

Thread

Link





why does eminem look like Reply

Thread

Link

Is that Kellyanne's childhood photo? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People praising Eminem for this while ignoring everything he's said in the past are trash tbh. Eminem is a piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link

She’s a republican. Idk why people find it so unlikely



She’s white, rich, very conservative, her father and family are rabid republicans. Apparently she has lots of friends that are Republican too. She has never denounced Trump or the white supremacists



Has a pic posing very casually w a literal nazi



Like???



Edited at 2017-10-13 02:55 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I think her parents are republican, she supported obama in 2008 tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn’t know she supported obama in 2008. What did she do? How did she support him?



What was it, a cryptic like on an obscure tumblr post of someone saying obama is cool or something? Lol Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

“I watched the debates and I read all kinds of articles on each person and each vice president and what they believe in and where their priorities are,” she says.

In the end, however, “I went with my gut instinct,” she says. “I wavered back and forth the entire time I was waiting in line and when I got into the voting booth, I said, ‘That’s the one I’m voting for,’ and I pressed the button. And I feel good about it!” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the nazi pic is photoshopped. that ontd has passed it around for years without picking up on this speaks deeply to how badly people want it to be true. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't with this rn. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even know where to start with this...



(I've already said this in another post today, but I feel like I could leave this same comment in every single post in the first page of ONTD and it would be apt) Reply

Thread

Link