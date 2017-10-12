Taylor Swift Could Learn A Thing Or Two From Eminem's Trump Takedown
Taylor Swift could learn a thing or two from @Eminem's Trump takedown during the #BETAwards https://t.co/6Vi0Io4Sqe pic.twitter.com/KdtPo94IrI— Playboy (@Playboy) October 12, 2017
-Eminem did what Taylor won't, that is, disavow Trump and risk losing a large part of their fan base. “And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line, you either for or against.” he proclaimed.
-Celebs lashing out against Tramp is not new, but when George Clooney and Meryl Streep do it, it does not have as much impact in the liberal echo sexual assault chamber that is Hollywood as it does with artists like Eminem, whose state voted for Trump and is also home to the soon-to-be senator and 45 supporter, Kid Rock.
It's pretty much established that Taylor will never denounce her Nazi fans (publicly at least) and her middle America Trump fans. That's her money right there.
But there's something about Playboy of all publications saying this, espesh with Eminem. I'm glad em spoke out but I'm sorry this is kinda bs
as a ~michigander, watching those numbers come in on election night is something i will never forget
Why compare Eminem and Taylor Swift when Taylor Swift hasn’t done half the disgusting shit he has. Why couldn’t they have written an article on why we shouldn’t be praising a misogynistic, homophobia, and violent idiot for calling out a man who holds his same views??
He still is. He keeps looking for the adoration of people. It's quite pathetic
Taylor should speak up but people praising Eminem is too much for me.
Anyway, all these thinkpieces are based on this weird assumption that she wouldn't vote for him, but she doesn't talk about politics because she wants to protect her money, but if she really cared about money that much, she would vote for him because his tax plan promises to give her tens of millions more dollars which is a lot more money than she would lose by ditching some of the Trump fans.
She’s white, rich, very conservative, her father and family are rabid republicans. Apparently she has lots of friends that are Republican too. She has never denounced Trump or the white supremacists
Has a pic posing very casually w a literal nazi
Like???
What was it, a cryptic like on an obscure tumblr post of someone saying obama is cool or something? Lol
In the end, however, “I went with my gut instinct,” she says. “I wavered back and forth the entire time I was waiting in line and when I got into the voting booth, I said, ‘That’s the one I’m voting for,’ and I pressed the button. And I feel good about it!”
