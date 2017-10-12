gagavision

Taylor Swift Could Learn A Thing Or Two From Eminem's Trump Takedown




-Eminem did what Taylor won't, that is, disavow Trump and risk losing a large part of their fan base. “And any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line, you either for or against.” he proclaimed.

-Celebs lashing out against Tramp is not new, but when George Clooney and Meryl Streep do it, it does not have as much impact in the liberal echo sexual assault chamber that is Hollywood as it does with artists like Eminem, whose state voted for Trump and is also home to the soon-to-be senator and 45 supporter, Kid Rock.

Source
Tagged: , , , ,