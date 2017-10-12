buffy

Oliver Stone Comments On Weinstein


Stone is serving as chair at Busan International Film Festival

“I'm a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial," Stone said, continuing: "I believe a man shouldn't be condemned by a vigilante system. It's not easy what he's going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and I didn't really know him. I've heard horror stories on everyone in the business. So, I'm not going to comment on gossip. I'll wait and see, which is the right thing to do."

👀 🤦🏼‍♀️

Source
Tagged: , ,