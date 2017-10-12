Oliver Stone Comments On Weinstein

Time for the urn. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao I will never tire of this quote. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh my god



is this a gif from Elle? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yess my gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dust him Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we need this as a tag Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of course he's siding with him... Reply

Thread

Link

oh fuck you Reply

Thread

Link

wow, everything about this is garbage. Reply

Thread

Link

Skrrrt skrrrt beep beep



Shut the fuck up Oli



Edited at 2017-10-13 01:29 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Obligatory:







i find it amazing how the audience is not here for his bullshit. Reply

Thread

Link

"interview"? is that what they call tongue bathing putin's ass? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao irl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh THAT guy?! Oh no. Yeaah he's done some illegal shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I want to marry that audience Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would never have expected that from an audience, but I loved it. What a completely bozo this guy is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't he a trashcan himself?!



FUCK him! Reply

Thread

Link

Eat shit and die, you fuck piece of shit hack. Reply

Thread

Link

exactly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like Bert from Sesame Street had an ugly baby with Bernice the pigeon Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is so accurate it's blowing my mind lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wow, yes lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

L O L Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just want to say that if it’s possible to stan an ontd member, I’d choose to stan you. I’m hardly ever here lately, but it seems like whenever I am, you say something that makes me bust a gut laughing.



Lmao at your comment. Well done.



I just want to say that my favorite bit is that you specified that the baby is ugly since Bert is already so ugly. Lmaoooooo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I second the love, their comments are brilliant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAOOOOOOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Anyways die bitch!



Edited at 2017-10-13 01:30 am (UTC) When I hear men say shit like this I am immediately even more suspect of the skeletons in their closet.Anyways die bitch! Reply

Thread

Link

this. they ain't shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. It's suspect as fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

YEP my first thought was "this guy has shit he's afraid to come out" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. What has he done, who has he hurt? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



and oh!

https://twitter.com/CarrieStevensXO/status/918648740981780480

looky here



Edited at 2017-10-13 01:46 am (UTC) sameand oh!looky here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

of fucking course. ban men until we can figure out what the hell is going on Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fucking pig. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

makes me think of that scene from the Office where kathy bates character is like 'a clean conscience don't need no mercy' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yuuup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perf gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's become like a dog whistle to me at this point. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Won't someone think of the rapist?!!? Reply

Thread

Link

hahahaha yes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

these vigilantes! let the law handle it. let MEN decide. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They have it so hard :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's not easy for them!!11one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's just a ~SEX ADDICT!1 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's an illness!!! :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This reminds me of one time a woman who was raped at my university went to a female guidance counselor to talk about her assault and the resulting ptstd that was triggered by seeing him around campus, and the counselor said:



"well he probably feels the same way when he sees you, honey. It's probably terrible for him, but nobody thinks about that" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAATTT!!!!! I WOULD HAVE FLIPPED THE WHOLE GOD DAMN BUILDING UPSIDE DOWN Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

How do you get to where that's a thought in your head?



And being a guidance counselor...



I have no hope for humanity. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

college female guidance counselors are the worst. source: me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link







I hope she lost her job what the FUCK I hope she lost her job what the FUCK Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

we don't know what he's going through :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why are men such terrible people Reply

Thread

Link

They're taught to believe the world belongs to them Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

putin's pal. harvey defender. this guy cant do anything right. Reply

Thread

Link

He defends Venezuela’s regime as well



He hangs out with members of the government while the people in the country have nothing to eat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh, why am i not surprised. that documentary he directed about South America was a fucking mess. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





yas Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bless <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Queen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yaas i finally watched this iconic movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





This otoh is very satisfying :)

Update: Roy Price has been suspended from Amazon, hours after sexual assault allegations surfaced https://t.co/PVFw3AUNkJ — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) 13 de octubre de 2017

He's so gross and creepy so I guess this was expected. Fuck him.This otoh is very satisfying :) Reply

Thread

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

damn willam belli's lookin puffy... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ohhh, this perked me right up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yesss Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A Wall Street Journal story published last week revealed that Amazon Studio chief Roy Price had retained the legal services of Lisa Bloom, who, at the time, was also advising Harvey Weinstein in the wake of a recent series of allegations of sexual misconduct. (Bloom has since severed ties with Weinstein). Now the reason for Price’s relationship with Bloom may have become clear



What is up with Lisa Bloom?? Is this some kind of rebelling against her mother? Did she decide to make a name for herself independently by defending the perpetrators of sexual assault instead of the victims?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i'm supposed to feel sorry for that bitch?? I DON'T Reply

Thread

Link

Die sooner fuckface



And ppl wonder why victims don't come forward ugh Reply

Thread

Link

Oliver Stone probably has a few sexual predator notches in his belt. Reply

Thread

Link

whoomp there it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ooooop Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she's a playboy playmate! she's asking for it!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Take him down! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was just about to say he sounded guilty.



Makes sense with this thread. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bitch! if he was being condemned by a vigilante system, he'd be dead! Reply

Thread

Link

Stone has been cancelled so long he is not even in the system, can't locate record. Does not exist. Reply

Thread

Link

he’s basura so i’m not surprised at all. and those types of statements coming from someone like him make me think he’s probably been abusive too Reply

Thread

Link

I'll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.



Interesting how selectively this gets applied. Reply

Thread

Link

Trash Reply

Thread

Link