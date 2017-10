I've been enjoying this season a lot so far. I think I'm just having a lot of fun seeing Bruce's transformation into Batman.



... needs more Selina though. Reply

Didn’t watch, so someone tell if the Oswald/Ed scenes were any good? Reply

there was only one at the end, and i guess it depends on what your definition of 'good' is - i loved it but it wasn't what i'd call a ship-friendly scene Reply

This skeleton was too young for this role. They needed to hire someone a tad older considering they are trying to get him into Batman mode this soon. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] ra's killed that kid. this was a really good episode, props to ben mckenzie for penning it. i gasped whenthat was a bold move and a really interesting turn for bruce and ra's alike. Reply

They been filming in my neighborhood again. Reply

