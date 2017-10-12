Horror production company Dread Central mocks Weinstein victims with "joke" post

AWWWWWW Reply

fuck lmao

this gif never gets old

NNNNNNNNNNN

Who thought this was a good idea? Is any publicity good publicity even when it ties into sexual crimes?!? Reply

The fuck. I'm a big horror movie fan so I have visited this site frequently for horror news. It's not even a joke of "poor taste" - it's way worse than that. It's messed up Reply

the BEFORE rubs me the wrong way tbh please fucking god don't turn this of all things into a competition between women jfc



Nothing against Rose obvi she's amazing.



Edited at 2017-10-13 01:19 am (UTC)

that was my exact issue with that tweet. the snide tone they took with those who complained about it didn't help. Reply

Me as well. It made me narrow my eyes in anger, like the tweeting person could see it or something. Just a gut reaction. Reply

Same, it's like they're implying that all the other women are just jumping on the bandwagon or some shit. Reply

Rose actually liked a tweet that said she and ashley were the only brave ones and the other accusers were just jumping on the bandwagon/playing follow the leader :/ Reply

In a scene that props up and defends a well known horror director like Joel M. Reed who has also assaulted women, this sounds about right and is par for the course. Reply

so many male horror directors have assaulted or harassed women, yet none of them are ostracized from la events/parties/etc, and in fact, it's usually the opposite, where the victim is the one lowkey blacklisted. it's fucking shameful. Reply

You're right. If anything, the actresses are constantly ridiculed and the male fans get off to the idea of women being raped. It's pretty disgusting how so many guys in that scene have a rape fetish. Reply

mte, it doesn't come as much of a surprise that ppl in the horror scene treat this situation like a joke Reply

them and millions of other bros. can't tell them apart. Reply

#wienstien

hate these women comin outta nowhere.They GOT what they wanted,DID what they HAD to do to get it and NOW its a problem? WTF — Lani (@Lani26820599) October 11, 2017



I think she’s a real person too. Her daughter replied to one of her tweets. This lady showed up in my mentionsI think she’s a real person too. Her daughter replied to one of her tweets. Reply

She needs to fucking go. Dear God. What the fuck is wrong with people "explaining" away straightforward bullshit right in front of their faces? Like, this isn't a hard thing to grasp. Reply

Yeah lani77r838w99w9w men still hate you and always will. Good luck tho Reply

The fact that this illiterate fool had the nerve to procreate. Reply

IDK, I wouldn't put too much trust in a twitter handle that has so many numbers after the name, I always thought that was the tell-tale sign of a bot. Not to say that people don't actually believe that kinda shit. Some people will truly have no ability for compassion or understanding until it happens to them. Reply

will not engage.... Reply

Any time I hear another woman talking this way about rape victims, my first thought is "So who's the scumbag you're trying to impress?" That and/or internalized misogyny is working overtime. Reply

the person who made that tweet pitting rose against other survivors is a woman, too. it's so disappointing and gross. Reply

Oh, what the fuck?! Reply

This isn't a joke. This was definitely done with unfathomable maliciousness. Another woman-hater who prob thinks rape is edgy. Reply

considering the stories i've heard about some of the men at this company, i can confirm the maliciousness and woman-hating Reply

Imagine how beautiful the world would be if men just shut the fuck up for one damn day! Reply

Groce Reply

Jamie Kennedy, Rose's 'Scream' co-star...







Edited at 2017-10-13 03:07 am (UTC)

What a fucking pig. Reply

welp time to delete this icon Reply

