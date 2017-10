I really love this show aldskjahsd the ep was amazing!!!

I can't wait to see the next ep :3 Reply

ok jared padaleckis sock acc Reply

I kept waiting for Castiel to rise. I’m surprised they didn’t even try to see if Jack could bring him back. Reply

any intel on the Scooby Doo episode? Reply

asking the important questions! Reply

I think its gonna be one of the last eps of the season Reply

I knew something like this would happen with Jack. Reply

I didn't watch any of last season. who tf is Jack? Reply

Lucifer's son Reply

I just bought 12 on DVD because I haven't seen it yet. Can't believe 13 is here already! Reply

That's a nice still. Reply

I haven't watched in years, but it seems like this season may end up being something that me and my friend, who's been in it since day 1, can discuss. Reply

