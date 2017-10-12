thumbs up

Unusual Scents 5 Celebrities Can't Get Enough of!




Jane Lynch

"I love New York in the summer. I love the smell of urine in the subway."


"I love the smell of cow manure, or horse manure. I love going by a farm and smelling the cow manure. And I love the smell of manure when someone is, like, tending to their garden. I love that."

Sarah Jessica Parker

"I love the smell of diapers; I even like when they're wet and you smell them all warm like a baked good. I love the smell of Balmex."

Karl Lagerfeld

“I love the smell of a building site.”

Courtney Love

Her friend, Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum, revealed:
“When we were younger, Courtney taught me the magic of smelling the dental floss after flossing.”

Kate Moss

“I remember loving that smell when I was young. I’ve heard it’s one of the most preferred scents in the world. Maybe that’s something to study for my next fragrance. Sometimes natural smells are the best. Worryingly, my daughter Lila loves the smell of gasoline, too. She always says, ‘Mummy, keep the door open,’ when I’m filling up the car.”

What odd odors do you enjoy, ONTD?

