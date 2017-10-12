Unusual Scents 5 Celebrities Can't Get Enough of!

Gasoline. I love that smell and I don't know why. Reply

I love the smell of gasoline too.



And nail polish and paint.



I like the smell of cigarettes. Reply

I like the smell of cigarettes too! I'm not even a smoker, and I love it. Reply

I like the smell of freshly burning cigarettes, however I find the smell of stale cigarette smoke that seems to permanently adhere to upholstery, carpets, etc. in smokers' homes & cars very unpleasant.



it's so good Reply

If they were somehow able to repurpose it into say, candle form, I'd buy one. Reply

Same Reply

Yeah, I think most people enjoy the smell Reply

I like it too, which is weird. Reply

It smells soooooo good Reply

i love the smell of vinegar and vinegary foods. Reply

mmm yes me too. Reply

makes me heave Reply

exact opposite, apple cider helps settle my stomach and my indigestion Reply

I haaaaate it Reply

i, too, enjoy the smell of manure. Reply

don'tchu dare shame me in my own post! Reply

i love the smell of lightning (ozone maybe?)



gasoline is another good one, plus i'm addicted to almost any tobacco-scented candle. Reply

I'm tired and thought that Karl Lagerfeld was the one saying he loved the smell of diapers and I was really uncomfortable with the knowledge of his diaper fetish, but Sarah Jessica Parker saying it is just one of those weird things really intense moms say. Reply

omg same, I shuddered thinking of where Karl Lagerfeld of all people might be getting used diapers from Reply

lmao Reply

I like the smell of paint and gasoline



lol maybe I just like to get high Reply

bread. I’d wear a bead perfume if they made it Reply

I used to live above a bakery. My room smelled like bread most of the time, it was like living inside a baguette. Sometimes I'd go downstairs and they'd give me and my roomies entire trays of baked goods for like $1. I think I gained about 25lbs that year. I loved it though, ngl. Reply

Fuck yes. Best smell ever. Reply

same Reply

I love the smell of Vick’s vapor rub and pine sol Reply

OMG SAME. Reply

sharpies and gasoline Reply

Maybe a weird one, but I love the smell of my dog's ears?? They smell like soy sauce for some reason hahahah! Reply

omg yes that weird musky salty warm smell that is so uniquely dog. Reply

haha! my dog's head smells like a hamster cage. Reply

aw same! Reply

Lmao I know it's a comforting smell Reply

my dog always smells like my boyfriend in the morning after they cuddle, or my mum's perfume after he's been at her house, and sometimes he just smells like warm cosy dog, but it's always the best. Reply

Also in somewhat related to this post - when this came on my timeline I never related to something so much lol. It happens every time I run through the trails when it's a crisp fall morning.



u ever smell the air and it smells like the fourth grade scholastic bookfair on a chilly tuesday in october of 2007 — Common Girl (@SoReIatable) September 30, 2017

Also in somewhat related to this post - when this came on my timeline I never related to something so much lol. It happens every time I run through the trails when it's a crisp fall morning.

u ever smell the air and it smells like the fourth grade scholastic bookfair on a chilly tuesday in october of 2007 — Common Girl (@SoReIatable) September 30, 2017

aw that tweet is really cute <3 though my old ass was in fourth grade in 1995 lmao Reply

I graduated HS in 2007 so that tweet also made me feel old at 27. Reply

I was so not in the 4th grade in 2007

RIP Reply

I graduated college in 2007 :( Reply

fourth grade in 2007? that was like 3 years ago.



but this reminded me of you've got mail.



Reply

2007 I had graduated 5 years prior D: D: D: Reply

I was actually in fourth grade in 2007 haha. That tweet makes me nostalgic. Reply

i was in the fourth grade in october of 2007 and scholastic book fairs were my happy place <3 Reply

i love the smell of sheds Reply

I like the smell of gasoline, nail polish, potting soil, and fresh diapers (not used ones) mainly pampers and luvs.



edit: after reading the post I'm now reminded that I enjoy the smell of paint



Edited at 2017-10-13 01:20 am (UTC) Reply

Rubbing alcohol for some reason - now it's definitely not one of those have to keep compulsively sniffing but whenever I have to use it, I like the smell.

OMG me too. When ever I would go to my grandparents house, I would always go into their bathroom and sniff the bottle. It seems like I was weird child lol Reply

It smells like clean! On the flip side, bleach smells horrible Reply

omg yes I loathe the smell of bleach



we used to have neighbors who would put their white clothing in buckets of bleach on their porch and I thought it was so gross Reply

Yes that's one of the things I like because I'd clean the entire house with it lol. It makes me feel better. Great for cleaning mirrors too Reply

when I was ~9 years old I would smell my hands before and after I touched everything because I was fascinated by how the smell of my hands changed based on what I touched. Reply

I like going into candle stores and smelling all the scents. Reply

Yeeesssss I can't get enough of it. I'd stay in the aisle all day if I could. Reply

is this from BTVS? Reply

who doesnt love the smell of a good fart Reply

I love the smell of my dog after she's been outside.



I love the smell of smoke from all the wood stoves burning in the winter. Reply

Smelling someone's fireplace going in the winter is such a nice smell. Reply

Yes I love both of those smells so much Reply

The scent of farm/stockyard. Fish. Gasoline. My dog. Houston. Reply

not really unusual, but pine-sol, bleach wipes, and dishwashing detergent. aw, ye. at my old grocery store job, we used to use this industrial degreaser, and i loved the smell of that, too. Reply

when I was super young I loved to smell powder laundry detergent and two different times I got too close and snorted some of it, it was like fire lol



and then at this one job I had we would clean the stainless steel with this special cleaner and the clearer smelled SOOO good Reply

yesssssss lol Reply

I love the smell of cola. I want a cola perfume - the market is saturated with cotton candy scents, and perfumes are getting reformulated to smell sweeter, so Im hoping for a Coca Cola perfume.



My favorite scent however is the smell of a bonfire, the smell of burning beach wood. Reply

Along with the smell of rubbing alcohol, I loved the smell of cigarettes specifically Newport's. Now I hate the smell. Reply

I love the smell of nail polish and that rubbery smell you only get at like theme parks. Reply

