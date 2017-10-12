Unusual Scents 5 Celebrities Can't Get Enough of!
Jane Lynch
"I love New York in the summer. I love the smell of urine in the subway."
"I love the smell of cow manure, or horse manure. I love going by a farm and smelling the cow manure. And I love the smell of manure when someone is, like, tending to their garden. I love that."
Sarah Jessica Parker
"I love the smell of diapers; I even like when they're wet and you smell them all warm like a baked good. I love the smell of Balmex."
Karl Lagerfeld
“I love the smell of a building site.”
Courtney Love
Her friend, Faith No More keyboardist Roddy Bottum, revealed:
“When we were younger, Courtney taught me the magic of smelling the dental floss after flossing.”
Kate Moss
“I remember loving that smell when I was young. I’ve heard it’s one of the most preferred scents in the world. Maybe that’s something to study for my next fragrance. Sometimes natural smells are the best. Worryingly, my daughter Lila loves the smell of gasoline, too. She always says, ‘Mummy, keep the door open,’ when I’m filling up the car.”
What odd odors do you enjoy, ONTD?
And nail polish and paint.
I used to like the smell of cigarettes too.
gasoline is another good one, plus i'm addicted to almost any tobacco-scented candle.
lol maybe I just like to get high
Also in somewhat related to this post - when this came on my timeline I never related to something so much lol. It happens every time I run through the trails when it's a crisp fall morning.
RIP
but this reminded me of you've got mail.
edit: after reading the post I'm now reminded that I enjoy the smell of paint
Edited at 2017-10-13 01:20 am (UTC)
we used to have neighbors who would put their white clothing in buckets of bleach on their porch and I thought it was so gross
Do you enjoy your natural body odor? 😪
I love the smell of smoke from all the wood stoves burning in the winter.
and then at this one job I had we would clean the stainless steel with this special cleaner and the clearer smelled SOOO good
My favorite scent however is the smell of a bonfire, the smell of burning beach wood.