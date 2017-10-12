Jason Momoa issues apology over GOT rape joke

Keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

Glad I never liked him. Canceled! Reply

Thread

Link

same. bye! lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean I guess that's nice it doesn't have the "sorry if you were offended" fauxpology but it's been 6 years dude, is this really his first apology for it? Reply

Thread

Link

he probably hasn't even thought of it since then. most people didn't even know the video existed until today. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think I first heard about it yesterday? Or earlier this week but it was very recent. :/ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I heard of it years ago Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Honestly outside of ONTD I never saw it mentioned anywhere else so he probably never even thought about it or even remembered it until it resurfaced. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't know if ew meant to shade him or not but the way they worded their tweet.. "Jason Momoa breaks silence on that Game of Thrones rape joke" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People said he did in response to the above tweet, but I can't find proof of it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like he made an instagram apology ages ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah, he apologized years ago right after it happened.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone which you have seen in your own family, but you thought this was funny to say regardless?



like thanks for the apology, but the fact men say shit like this - in front of huge groups of fans who laugh at it, next to costars who are clearly disgusted but cant/wont say anything -and just apologize and carry on without facing real consequences is why rape culture is still a prevalent issue. so no thanks. this was more than a tasteless joke...this was...something else. Reply

Thread

Link

ITA. Like how'd he possibly think this was okay to think in his head, let alone say out loud in the first place? Men really need to face ACTUAL consequences for this shit, enough already. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Especially with his own wife’s experience with Bill fucking Cosby. Think for a second, dude! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhh, has lisa herself said anything about bill being inappropriate with her? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he was thinking. men dont think it's NOT funny. they don't think it's weird. they know they'll get laughs. he's only sorry because people are calling him to task on it. he doesn't give a shit. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

apology not accepted. Reply

Thread

Link

lol mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No mention of his daughters? Nope, try again. Reply

Thread

Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nnnnnn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I said this in the last post but whatever: I'm loving this! don't let any of these assholes get away with anything no matter the extent/ time frame.



The thought of all the shitheads who must be living in fear waiting for their turn rn is making me legit happy. Reply

Thread

Link

Thats how Im feeling. I want it to all come out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah with all the heartbreaking news that's coming out about the victims who've spoken up, I'm at least glad that assholes are being exposed and I look forward to more being called out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Honestly same. I've been loving how much trash men are getting dragged suddenly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

For real.





Call. Them. All. Out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uh, what? He's apologizing now for a six-year-old comment just because the video's been going around lately? And didn't he make those kind of jokes regarding Khal Drogo more than once? This seems performative at best. Reply

Thread

Link

all the apologies from those who took part in blatant harassment are hollow and performative as fuck. at least Ben Affleck didn't try to make it look like he gave a shit when called out. this is dumb. if you're as torn up as you say, you've had 6 years to apologize. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bc it is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it always is Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

a lot of "wokeness" these days is performative. on both sides. it's exhausting and sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it was fake tbh Reply

Thread

Link

anyone who's shocked about Steven Seagal has got to be kidding me bc his various allegations including a fucking kidnapping and sex trafficking has been known for decades



and lol at this apology Reply

Thread

Link

He’s made Russia his home for a reason. Steven Seagal is a monster. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember hearing about that shit a while back now that you mention it. Nothing is really surprising about Seagal. Just ugh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh man, i forgot steven seagal existed for a long time. now i remember :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Will forever remember him for this now



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

WB was like "The last thing we need is another fucking disaster to add to the hurricane that is JL promo, get your ass out there."



Bleh, keep it. Reply

Thread

Link

All they need now is Ben to quit rehab or Ezra to fuck up. And the trash men of the JL press tour will be complete.



Edited at 2017-10-13 01:14 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am really looking forward to the JL press tour, I hope its the most uncomfortable thing to watch ever. except I feel really bad for Gal going to have to pretend she likes these assholes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god don't wish badness upon Ezra, he's not problematic at all!!



I was actually wondering how he (he's really intensely into social justice, women & queer rights etc) and Gal are going to handle being around Ben during the press tour D: ugh, I feel terrible for Gal. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

What did Ray Fisher do? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was always surprised when it never came up before. It was a long time ago but I remember being so disappointed at the time. Reply

Thread

Link

how the fuck is that a joke? Reply

Thread

Link

why not apologize, ya know, six years ago Reply

Thread

Link

He made this joke twice and both times it's been awkward as hell so yeah apology not accepted Reply

Thread

Link

I'm glad he's getting shit for this again and that more people know about it. It's what I think about everytime he comes up/I see or hear about him. Reply

Thread

Link

That's a fucked up thing to think in your head, let alone say out loud. Reply

Thread

Link

The fact that some people are going out of their way to say the joke isn't a big deal, or that "he isn't a rapist"... like, no one said he is? But rape jokes were already shitty, and considering all that's happening with HW and the men complicit in normalising his behaviour, it's important to acknowledge that jokes like his further normalise it to an extent.



In an world rife with sexual harassment, abuse, and rape, it is never "just a joke" for someone to make light of raping women. It erases and takes away the seriousness of the action and the topic. Reply

Thread

Link

it's just insane that this would come out of someone's mouth. like...idk, it really feel like men and women live in completely separate realities a lot of the time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I know exactly what you mean. I don't think I've ever even thought something vaguely similar to what he said, nothing like that would even enter my mind. It's fascinating and terrifying how much reality is warped by our experiences according to our gender we're born and raised as; men grow up thinking everyone is on even ground in that regard, whereas women grow up knowing we're not. Men think everything is acceptable to joke about because they don't live in fear of these things happening to them.



To many women these aren't jokes, they're very real possibilities or current realities. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Injustice league Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you win! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

/end post Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, obviously she was getting threats bc of her tweet. got neckbeards aren't exactly known for being levelheaded. Reply

Thread

Link

he's also aquaman so you can imagine that combo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Six years too late. Go away now. Reply

Thread

Link

That was definitely a disgusting comment he made, joke or no joke. The fact that everybody laughed at it in that video makes it feel even worse, considering that's how GOT's fandom largely is. Reply

Thread

Link

6 years later dude really Reply

Thread

Link