Jason Momoa issues apology over GOT rape joke



- Back in 2011, at Comic Con, Jason Momoa made this inappropriate joke. It was in reference to his character Khal Drogo:

"As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women”

- Today, the video was making its rounds on Twitter and Jason issued an apology on his Instagram

"I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry,” Momoa said. “I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends.”
He continued: “I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.”

- Jason will play Aquaman in the Justice League movie next month. And in a solo Aquaman movie next year

Edit: The woman who posted the vid has taken it down and her Twitter is locked. I hope she wasn't getting threats. :(



