Jason Momoa issues apology over GOT rape joke
Jason Momoa breaks silence on that Game of Thrones rape joke https://t.co/GIot38P1qv— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) October 13, 2017
- Back in 2011, at Comic Con, Jason Momoa made this inappropriate joke. It was in reference to his character Khal Drogo:
"As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone’s tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women”
- Today, the video was making its rounds on Twitter and Jason issued an apology on his Instagram
"I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry,” Momoa said. “I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day. I know my sincerest apology now won’t take away those hurtful words. Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends.”
He continued: “I made a truly tasteless comment. It is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said.”
- Jason will play Aquaman in the Justice League movie next month. And in a solo Aquaman movie next year
Edit: The woman who posted the vid has taken it down and her Twitter is locked. I hope she wasn't getting threats. :(
like thanks for the apology, but the fact men say shit like this - in front of huge groups of fans who laugh at it, next to costars who are clearly disgusted but cant/wont say anything -and just apologize and carry on without facing real consequences is why rape culture is still a prevalent issue. so no thanks. this was more than a tasteless joke...this was...something else.
The thought of all the shitheads who must be living in fear waiting for their turn rn is making me legit happy.
Call. Them. All. Out.
and lol at this apology
Bleh, keep it.
I was actually wondering how he (he's really intensely into social justice, women & queer rights etc) and Gal are going to handle being around Ben during the press tour D: ugh, I feel terrible for Gal.
In an world rife with sexual harassment, abuse, and rape, it is never "just a joke" for someone to make light of raping women. It erases and takes away the seriousness of the action and the topic.
To many women these aren't jokes, they're very real possibilities or current realities.