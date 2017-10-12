Viola Davis is writing a new version of the children classic ‘Corduroy’
- Oscar winner (and star of HTGAWM) Viola Davis is writing "Corduroy Takes a Bow" which made famous by Don Freeman's book
- Davis said that she had "special memories of Corduroy as both as a child and a parent" in a statement
- "Corduroy Takes a Bow" comes out on Sept. 11, 2018, which marks the the 50th anniversary of the original book
