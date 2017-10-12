Blake Lively was sexually harassed by a makeup artist

ewwwwwwwwwww, what the f u c k Reply

and escalated to the point of filming her while she was sleeping on set



What the fuck that's so creepy and so terrifying for Blake D:



This week has been too much for me. I'm trying to take a break from all the news but I can't and it's weighing me down Reply

Try to take care of yourself first.



The news is rough man, I tried to look at stuff outside the sexual harassment cases and it's all Trump being incompetent.Try to take care of yourself first. Reply

who is this Reply

https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/ whenever i am hating the world or want to at least spread something good i go here. it's updated daily. Reply

What a cute gif 😊 Reply

same. i scrolled through twitter this morning and just cried. i went off my anti-depressants and anti-anxiety meds and i'm terrified i'll need them again. i cant cope with life. Reply

Good god, it's an IRL version of Maggie Grace's SVU episode :P Reply

I take frequent mental health breaks from the news, I really recommend it if it's getting to you, I seriously go and look at gifs of rain and pictures of cottages and give my head a break from Weinstein and Trump. Lord knows I need it. Take care of yourself bb. Reply

well that fucking sucks, i feel badly that she endured the harassment without anyone supporting her or stopping it. I hope she was able to find comfort and solace with her loved ones and it's brave that she's sharing this now.



(also eff people that don't pick up after their dogs) Reply

ia re: people that don't pick up after their dogs, but the full article says the dog pooped in her trailer behind the toilet, so i can understand maybe not seeing it unless you were looking - especially when her dog is so tiny. Reply

ahhh, as a tiny dog owner this I understand. I only read the ONTD summary and didn't see it was also in her personal trailer.



yeesh, they were that concerned about her personal work space than they were about her body? UGH. Reply

Oh shit I read that as they expected her to clean up the mess not that it was a actual dog. . Reply

Sexually harass a woman? Here is a great letter of recommendation for you.



What the fuck is this shit. Reply

It's not a secret LAT. Poor Blake. :( And eww, filming her while she slept? Gross



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:31 am (UTC) Reply

oh my fucking god.



I'm so glad tho that all of these women are finding the courage and strength from each other to share this stuff now. I hope all these predatory cretins feel cornered and terrified.



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:31 am (UTC) Reply

Also based on the fact that this went on for 3+ months it definitely sounds like it happened on Gossip Girl. :/ Reply

That's what I was thinking. Reply

yeah, i remember she used to be papped with her dog on set quite a lot. Reply

That's fucking ridiculous!

Reading all of these stories just makes me so sad. This, combined with our dumbass president and my own shit, I honestly can't tell if I'm coming or going lately. I hope all these women (and men) sharing their stories gives them some kind of peace. Reply

they're all sick. no one looks out for women. Reply

A makeup artist? A fucking makeup artist???!! This is not some power-broker in Hollywood. And STILL he didn't get fired for sexual harassment. STILL her concerns were dismissed, his behavior excused, and his crime ultimately covered.



I mean, for fuck's sake. It really is a free for all on women. Reply

"Why didn't you say anything?!!!"



Because even when the woman reports it, nothing is done and it gets dismissed. Reply

Or you get in trouble like Blake did lol Reply

"why didn't you say anything?!"



*says something*



"Did you just say something? We weren't paying attention" Reply

it happens in every workplace no matter what positions people are in. its gross entitlement Reply

Mte. Also this is reminding me of the crew member that groped Minka Kelly on the set of that one short lived Charlie’s Angels tv show. It doesn’t matter their position, is someone feels entitled to your body they’ll take advantage. I just looked it up and at least that guy was promptly fired but still.



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:37 am (UTC) Reply

and she was the main star of the show. they didn't even care about protecting their talent. Reply

That's the reason I'm not here for Eminem's "woke" rap against Trump and everyone else getting misty eyed over it. Fuck them all. I'm tired of sexism taking a backseat to all other axes of oppression. White feminists aren't the only ones who need to be warned to be mindful of intersectionality. Reply

eww the filming thing is sf creepy. good on her for hiring a lawyer and getting his ass fired. Reply

this person filming her while she slept is terrifying Reply

He filmed her sleeping???? Wtf. Reply

I wish they would name names instead of just letting it be speculation. I'm sure there are legal reasons for not giving the name of this mua, but not naming him just continues to add to the "secrecy" of the whole thing. Reply

uhhh that's kind of crazy. like who the hell did this make-up artist know to have that kind of protection?



cause in my experience, if an actor/actress is unhappy with someone on the crew, they're gone. Reply

i kind of wonder if this happened to her on Gossip Girl, since it seems like the timeline of the incidents and such were over the span of months. That's some TV show schedule fosho.



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:48 am (UTC) Reply

That's the craziest part to me.



Like she could say this assistant put the wrong dressing on her salad, and get them fired. But she says a crew member is sexually harassing her, and nope. We don't wanna hear it, go away. Reply

probably a case of nepotism. Reply

Its not just about who they know. Its about dismissing it. Its something so common with society. Unless a woman is raped, no one cares. And even then people will still find a way to blame the victim. So to the gossip girl producers, Blake was probably seen as a diva who just wanted to complain about the make up artist.









Edited at 2017-10-13 12:42 am (UTC) Reply

maybe... but make-up artists are a dime a dozen. you're not talking someone with the power and protection of a producer or director. unless this person was well connected with someone in power, which is why her complaints were deflected until she brought in a lawyer.



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:44 am (UTC) Reply

http://www.insideedition.com/headlines/25961-inside-editions-lisa-guerrero-reveals-upsetting-experience-with-hollywood-star-steven-seagal-when-she-auditioned Also, Inside Edition is doing a story on Steven Seagal, with multiple accuser on record tonight. Reply

OMFG



He's always given me such gross POS vibes so I'm not shocked by the news of this, but that picture, holy shit. :( Reply

Ewww Reply

i remember back when i used to go on aramatheydidnt there was even a blind item about a japanese actress being harassed by him Reply

escalated to the point of filming her while she was sleeping on set



bye Reply

Fuck men. Jason "I got to rape beautiful women" Momoa included. Sick fuck. Reply

Yeah like how the fuck did he think that was okay to think, let alone say out loud? (Rhetorical question as I already know the answer.) Reply

I JUST saw that. And everyone in the audience laughed. Ugh infuriating and so upsetting. I hate society. Reply

Parent

Edited at 2017-10-13 12:49 am (UTC) this is fucking disgusting and the utter contempt that society has for women.... Reply

Gross. Poor Blake.



Didn’t she defend Woody Allen though? That makes me sad. Not that what happened to her is OK in any way, shape, or form - it just surprises me that this happened to her and she would still support Allen. :[



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:43 am (UTC) Reply

Yeah. Sometimes they support their own assailant, like Polanski's victim, Samantha Geimer. Reply

Yeah that's really sad. :[ Reply

Will she make the connection between her experience and Woody Allen's bullshit? Reply

I'm assuming this was on Gossip Girls which means the higher ups chose to side with a makeup artist over the star of their own show. Also, not to demean makeup artists but it meant this guy felt so secure that he wouldn't get in trouble, he felt comfortable enough to harass the lead actress, a relationship which most people would assume she would have held more power over him. Reply

nothing from hollyweird surprises me anymore. it's all just confirmatory tea now for past bi's and rumors. Reply

Filming her while she's sleeping? JFC. Poor Blake. :(



Glad she's speaking out on this. Reply

