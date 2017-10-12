Joan Smalls, Yoncé

Blake Lively was sexually harassed by a makeup artist




  • In the wake up of the Weinstein scandal Blake has spoken out in support of the victims and to share her own story of sexual harassment

  • In an interview with the L.A. times she said she was once harassed by a makeup artist who began by saying inappropriate things to her and escalated to the point of filming her while she was sleeping on set

  • She asked the producers over the course of three months to do something

  • At the three month mark she finally got called into a meeting with the producers only it turned out they were repremanding her for failing to clean up after her dog

  • The makeup artist was finally fired after she hired a lawyer

  • She says the makeup artist still got a glowing reference


source

Poor Blake.
Tagged: ,