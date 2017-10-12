Blake Lively was sexually harassed by a makeup artist
- In the wake up of the Weinstein scandal Blake has spoken out in support of the victims and to share her own story of sexual harassment
- In an interview with the L.A. times she said she was once harassed by a makeup artist who began by saying inappropriate things to her and escalated to the point of filming her while she was sleeping on set
- She asked the producers over the course of three months to do something
- At the three month mark she finally got called into a meeting with the producers only it turned out they were repremanding her for failing to clean up after her dog
- The makeup artist was finally fired after she hired a lawyer
- She says the makeup artist still got a glowing reference
Poor Blake.
What the fuck that's so creepy and so terrifying for Blake D:
This week has been too much for me. I'm trying to take a break from all the news but I can't and it's weighing me down
Try to take care of yourself first.
https://www.goodnewsnetwork.org/
(also eff people that don't pick up after their dogs)
yeesh, they were that concerned about her personal work space than they were about her body? UGH.
Oh shit I read that as they expected her to clean up the mess not that it was a actual dog. .
What the fuck is this shit.
I'm so glad tho that all of these women are finding the courage and strength from each other to share this stuff now. I hope all these predatory cretins feel cornered and terrified.
Reading all of these stories just makes me so sad. This, combined with our dumbass president and my own shit, I honestly can't tell if I'm coming or going lately. I hope all these women (and men) sharing their stories gives them some kind of peace.
I mean, for fuck's sake. It really is a free for all on women.
Because even when the woman reports it, nothing is done and it gets dismissed.
cause in my experience, if an actor/actress is unhappy with someone on the crew, they're gone.
Like she could say this assistant put the wrong dressing on her salad, and get them fired. But she says a crew member is sexually harassing her, and nope. We don't wanna hear it, go away.
He's always given me such gross POS vibes so I'm not shocked by the news of this, but that picture, holy shit. :(
Didn’t she defend Woody Allen though? That makes me sad. Not that what happened to her is OK in any way, shape, or form - it just surprises me that this happened to her and she would still support Allen. :[
Glad she's speaking out on this.
This is fucking horrifying.