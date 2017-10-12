Animated Addams Family Movie Finds Director
- Conrad Veron, who co-directed Sausage Party, will direct the MGM animated film
- Pamela Pettler (Corpse Bride, Monster House) wrote the screenplay
- No word on the cast or release date
So will we expect another food orgy? Or racist stereotypes in the guise of "satire?"
so many great performances in this movie
They have so many good moments, like when they wanna know if the baby is a girl or a boy, and Gomez answers "It's an Addams!"