Animated Addams Family Movie Finds Director

I want to see the art style. Reply

Forget this nonsense, but I might be forgiving if they present Gomez and Morticia as the healthiest het couple of all time, which they are. Reply

Right? My absolute ideal relationship is a mix of Gomez/Morticia Addams and Nick/Nora Charles. Reply

So is this movie gonna fuck over animators, too? Reply

I had such a crush on the dad from the movies Reply

I still want Christina Ricci to voice Wednesday or come back as Wednesday in a live action film. Basically she is the iconic Wednesday and I need more. Reply

the second movie with the serial killer babysitter is so iconic Reply

But Debbie? Pastels? Reply

the part where she's cackling in front of the house before it explodes tho







so many great performances in this movie Reply

Yes. lol My favorite part is at the end, when the family is tied up. And Debbie is giving her speech about how no one loves her. And she's like "did anyone love me, did anyone really care?" And Gomez goes, hands?" lol Reply

I love that she can't stop herself from laughing when thinking of her husband's death. Reply

Yes. Nothing will ever top Addams Family Values, truly the best sequel in movie history. Reply

Nooooooo, I want the live action remake with the Eva Green and Oscar Isaac like in that Tumblr post. Reply

I rewatched the 90's movies some time ago thinking that they might not be as good as I remembered them being from my childhood, but to me they still hold up.

They have so many good moments, like when they wanna know if the baby is a girl or a boy, and Gomez answers "It's an Addams!" Reply

animated though? Reply

Why not live action? This is a reboot of actually like to support. The 90's films were iconic and Gomez and Morticia are actually amazing. Reply

absolutely not, i dont want to see 3D animated addams family ughhhh. and oscar issac would be such a good gomez in a live action film Reply

Is it still going to be stop motion? Wasn't Tim Burton on this? Reply

