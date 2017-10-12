Martin Scorsese defends "mother!", slams Rotten Tomatoes and Cinemascore
Filmmaker Martin Scorsese made the following comment on 'mother!'s Cinemascore:
"Many seemed to take joy in the fact that mother! received an F grade from Cinemascore. This actually became a news story. [The movie] had been "slapped" with the "dreaded" Cinemascore F rating, a terrible distinction that it shares with pictures directed by Robert Altman, Jane Campion, William Friedkin and Steven Soderbergh. After I had a chance to see mother!, I was even more disturbed by this rush to judgment. People seemed to be out for blood, simply because the film couldn't be easily defined or interpreted or reduced to a two-word description. Is it a horror movie, or a dark comedy, or a biblical allegory, or a cautionary fable about moral and environmental devastation? Maybe a little of all of the above, but certainly not just any one of those neat categories."
He also slammed Rotten Tomatoes.
"Rotten Tomatoes [has] nothing to do with real film criticism. They rate a picture the way you'd rate a horse at the racetrack, a restaurant in a Zagat's guide, or a household appliance in Consumer Reports. They have everything to do with the movie business and absolutely nothing to do with either the creation or the intelligent viewing of film. The filmmaker is reduced to a content manufacturer and the viewer to an unadventurous consumer.
"These firms and aggregators have set a tone that is hostile to serious filmmakers-even the actual name Rotten Tomatoes is insulting. And as film criticism written by passionately engaged people with actual knowledge of film history has gradually faded from the scene, it seems like there are more and more voices out there engaged in pure judgmentalism, people who seem to take pleasure in seeing films and filmmakers rejected, dismissed and in some cases ripped to shreds. Not unlike the increasingly desperate and bloodthirsty crowd near the end of Darren Aronofsky's mother!"
"I don’t blame Scorsese for not being aware of what’s going on in criticism and, for that matter, in movies." i'm just... he's so right lmao
not the marty has a clue what is going on in the world of criticism but then again people who rely on RT don't either
it's what gives me life tbh
He's not wrong.
Any schmuck with with a blogspot can be considered a 'reviewer' these days and it mostly boils down to 'great cinematography and acting by white abuser man'.
