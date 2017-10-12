Martin Scorsese defends "mother!", slams Rotten Tomatoes and Cinemascore

sounds like it's past someone's bedtime Reply

Thread

Link

So what's the tea, is he trash too? Reply

Thread

Link

Well he put his name on the free Polanski petition, so there's that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.newyorker.com/culture/cultural-comment/real-moviegoers-dont-care-about-rotten-tomatoes He makes some valid points but Richard Brody's response to this is pitch perfect imo Reply

Thread

Link

mother! was still hot shit tho, sorry marty you can restore all the forgotten masterpieces u want ( http://www.film-foundation.org/world-cinema for those of us who don't know these are mostly amazing movies) but mother! was a profound misfire Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate Richard Brody’s reviews tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too he's one of my least favs



"I don’t blame Scorsese for not being aware of what’s going on in criticism and, for that matter, in movies." i'm just... he's so right lmao



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

god i hate richard brody and his writing style so much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this was great. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Imagine being outraged about this but staying silent on weinstein Reply

Thread

Link

I was just about to leave this exact same comment.



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:18 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's from two days ago and probably was given in advance, ffs Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay so has he released statement yet or nah? he supports Polanski too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he supports polanski too, so that doesn't surprise me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I understand your what your saying, but he’s talking about the way people rate or view his livelihood & passion. Also, this was most likely written before the scandal broke. His opinions on the ratings of films isn’t exactly breaking news. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a brave statement to make. Reply

Thread

Link

Okay calm down old man Reply

Thread

Link

mother! was so many news cycles ago at this point, no1curr Reply

Thread

Link

He's acting like Rotten Tomatoes is ONE critic's opinion - it's a collection of all the top critics' opinions. Reply

Thread

Link

but it's barely that tbh



not the marty has a clue what is going on in the world of criticism but then again people who rely on RT don't either Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's acting like shitty movies with low Rotten Tomatoes ratings haven't made a ton of money at the box office. Reply

Thread

Link

The movie is trash and women being abused and tortured just shows a lack of creativity and imagination Reply

Thread

Link

ia my eyes were rolling by the end Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like a lot of people don't understand that Rotten Tomatoes is a review aggregator. Reply

Thread

Link

the whole "fresh or rotten" grading scale is 100% black or white to be an reliable aggregate though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree, I prefer metacritic, but like a lot of people act like Rotten Tomatoes personally skews movies they like, don't like, when they are a very broad way of showing what critics liked/didn't. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah. lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They're the people who would shoot the messenger. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Somebody forgot their grandpa, come pick him up Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. lol Reply

Thread

Link

agree Reply

Thread

Link

rme Reply

Thread

Link

This shit fest gets him incensed but nothing on HW, sometimes I wish we could erase all men out of Hollywood. Reply

Thread

Link

there are more and more voices out there engaged in pure judgmentalism



it's what gives me life tbh Reply

Thread

Link

the place where the best reviews come from Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



lmao jfc Reply

Thread

Link

maybe people found it lazy because it was just vague enough to do all of those things but none of them particularly well. anyway it feels weird for him to write a whole guest column about this given everything else going on. Reply

Thread

Link

I only go to the movies when I really want to see something. And I have gone to see movies that the critics hate. I do take word of mouth into consideration. And mother! sounded awful. Reply

Thread

Link









No?



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:14 am (UTC) any thoughts on Weinstein?No? Reply

Thread

Link

this is legit the best gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does he know the gold he has given with this moment? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Of all the things to get mad about in the current state of Hollywood, is Rotten Tomatoes really the hill Martin wants to die on? Reply

Thread

Link

Do we know when this essay was actually written? The tweet (and Scorsese's op-ed) are from Tuesday. It could have been in the can for a bit now, and was only published recently. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

okay but rotten tomatoes had mother! at a fairly decent score, like it has a 68% right now and it was in the high 70's for at least the first week but it deserves no higher than a 12% imo so Reply

Thread

Link

And as film criticism written by passionately engaged people with actual knowledge of film history has gradually faded from the scene, it seems like there are more and more voices out there engaged in pure judgmentalism, people who seem to take pleasure in seeing films and filmmakers rejected, dismissed and in some cases ripped to shreds.



He's not wrong.



Any schmuck with with a blogspot can be considered a 'reviewer' these days and it mostly boils down to 'great cinematography and acting by white abuser man'. Reply

Thread

Link

He’ll get backlash for this but I can’t say I disagree with his premise. I haven’t seen mother! But I will when it hits rental. I really like the cinema. I’m not an expert about it, about genres, and so on. I used to go to the film festival in Scottsdale and the London film festival. I enjoy a well made movie with an interesting plot and good acting. I like the escapism. Sometimes it’s a popcorn action movie that’s fun. Sometimes it’s a period piece that takes a slice in time and recreates it. Sometimes it’s a visual representation of a great book. Sometimes I actually learn something or it makes me think about myself or a situation in a new way. I’ve gotten so I avoid the critical aggregators like rotten tomatoes and metacritic because I feel they can be too easily manipulated. Movies transport me to another place for a few hours. It’s inexpensive mental therapy. 🤷‍♀️ /csb



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:24 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

"inexpensive"?



You got some bad insurance if a weekly visit to the movies costs less than a weekly psychotherapy session. Even Medicaid covers that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link