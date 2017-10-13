deadpool

Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery & Rachel Bloom



James invites his guests Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery and Rachel Bloom to play a game of Spill Your Guts, where you must either answer a tough question or eat something disgusting, like a cow's tongue.
-James was asked to name three of Charlie's songs and he could only remember 'Attention' and 'See You Later' (lmao, he couldn't remember the name either)
-Rachel told Michelle before the show that she loved her in Downton Abbey and then James asked Rachel for the name of Michelle's character and she admitted she hadn't seen the show lol
-Josh was asked if he used Olaf's voice in bed
-Charlie was asked to say who was a better singer Meghan Trainor or Selena Gomez, he threw up instead


source
