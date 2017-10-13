Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery & Rachel Bloom
James invites his guests Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery and Rachel Bloom to play a game of Spill Your Guts, where you must either answer a tough question or eat something disgusting, like a cow's tongue.
-James was asked to name three of Charlie's songs and he could only remember 'Attention' and 'See You Later' (lmao, he couldn't remember the name either)
-Rachel told Michelle before the show that she loved her in Downton Abbey and then James asked Rachel for the name of Michelle's character and she admitted she hadn't seen the show lol
-Josh was asked if he used Olaf's voice in bed
-Charlie was asked to say who was a better singer Meghan Trainor or Selena Gomez, he threw up instead
"[It's] just devastating for both parties," said Charlie. "Because so much attention is taken off the music... Dr. Luke is one of my production idols. And Kesha is one of the first outgoing artists that I would listen to mimic her songwriting style. It's just a shame that I haven't heard any new music from Kesha.
"Nobody wins at the end of the day," he continued. "I hope Kesha comes out with some new songs because we really need that."
Charlie was "both sides"ing before Trump!
He's gay right?
this was actually really funny
He just wants attention.mp3
JHGKJHLKJH;KJ
who was a better singer Meghan Trainor or Selena Gomez, he threw up
Relatable, though.
