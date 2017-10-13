Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts w/ Charlie Puth, Josh Gad, Michelle Dockery & Rachel Bloom

i would love to never see/hear from charlie puth ever again. Reply

omg remind me please of the shit he's said, haven't read shit about him in a while Reply

he's a trumpie Reply

Charlie Puth's hot take on Kesha/Dr. Luke:



"[It's] just devastating for both parties," said Charlie. "Because so much attention is taken off the music... Dr. Luke is one of my production idols. And Kesha is one of the first outgoing artists that I would listen to mimic her songwriting style. It's just a shame that I haven't heard any new music from Kesha.



"Nobody wins at the end of the day," he continued. "I hope Kesha comes out with some new songs because we really need that."



Charlie was "both sides"ing before Trump! Reply

i have this almost insane level of irrational (sort of rational) HATRED for him lmfao its pathetic ahahah Reply

we all know Charlie gets his guts filled on the regular. Reply

how do you even get saliva from a bird Reply

Show it pictures of breadcrumbs until it salivates? Reply

oh my god Reply

pretty sure they get the dried stuff from nests Reply

lmao josh and james are being a bag of dicks, and rachel is just mothering poor charlie Reply

rachel's concern for charlie was cute lol Reply

yea she's sweet! Reply

rachel seems so nice, omg Reply

damn michelle loves drugs more than i'd thought Reply

LMAOOOOO that was much, much funnier than I expected it to be. Reply

loool, me neither, omg Reply

Charlie Puth is so ugly-cute, I wanna fuck him but at the same time I don't.



He's gay right? Reply

He's so extra throughout the whole video it's embarrassing, nevermind I take it back. Reply

Is he? How does he suck dick with that sensitive of a gag reflex? Jesus lmao Reply

i can't name any Charlie Puth songs either Reply

I only know him from his feature on Little Mix's last album. Reply

I can only think of that one he did with Selena Gomez. We don't Talk Anymore? Reply

omg i almost cry-laughed at charlie gagging

this was actually really funny Reply

lmao well you would think I'm hilarious when I am emptying the compost bin.... Reply

I was CACKLING, probably because Charlie Puth's misery warms the cockles of my heart Reply

It's so obviously fake though.



He just wants attention.mp3 Reply

"Charlie was asked to say who was a better singer Meghan Trainor or Selena Gomez, he threw up instead"





JHGKJHLKJH;KJ Reply

screaming Reply

Charlie Puth was doing the most and it's not easy to be that extra when Josh Gad and James Corden, of all people, are right next to you.



who was a better singer Meghan Trainor or Selena Gomez, he threw up



Relatable, though.

Gagging Reply

Idgaf about any of them besides Rachel Bloom, I'm so excited CEG is back tomorrow! Reply

Same!!!!! It’s been so long and I need to see actual rage filled Rebecca Reply

Charlie Puss ain't shit, problematic weasel. Reply

James Corden highjacks every moment for himself. People who want to be famous themselves should not be hosts of talkshows. Reply

even so he's still miles more chill than Fallon Reply

meh i disagree, i think he's okay, he ain't fallon Reply

I'm laughing but about to puke myself. I mean, no one likes vomiting but I can't stand using vomit as humor in movies. I just look away and close my ears. His gagging is too much for me but everyone else is making me laugh. Reply

Last time I was in Mexico City I said I was going to try some grasshoppers but when I saw them I was like NOPE!!!, maybe next time. Reply

is there a canadian version of charlie puth? i'm trying to think of this song, the video shows a guy in a diner type place... singing basically about don't worry about what people will say?? omg this is driving me crazy Reply

Shawn Mendes? Reply

YES! whew thank you! they look exactly the same to me lmao Reply

Michelle was a champ. Charlie's annoying. Reply

Rachel Bloom is hilarious for saying FU to James. I hate that I'm oddly attracted to Charlie Pith, but he still ain't shit for what he said about Kesha. Reply

