Rose McGowan confirms Harvey Weinstein raped her





Weinstein Company Was Aware of Payoffs in 2015 https://t.co/SAKfp6jCSq — Jose A. DelReal (@jdelreal) October 12, 2017





And speaking of Amazon - the sexual predator whack-a-mole continues



Exclusive: Amazon TV producer goes public with harassment claim against top exec Roy Price https://t.co/bXOlK7SrgT pic.twitter.com/FLtq1xqofp — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2017





I also can't rme hard enough at people who think settlements are a ~bad look~ for victims. There's so many things wrong with that bullshit logic but 1. money does not erase lifelong trauma 2. financial compensation is the fucking least one can do. Think of how so many victims can barely function or hold a job or participate in every day life because of their trauma.



Edited at 2017-10-12 11:05 pm (UTC)

mhmm mackenzie phillips got a lot of shit for that too. when she talked about the abuse she suffered from her dad, people said she was just trying to sell her book. but who fucking cares if that was the only reason why she came forward? why do we insist that victims need to be driven purely by selfless altruism before we take them seriously? money was the least she deserved for having to go through everything she did. Reply

fuck roy price and fuck amazon brass for only slapping him on the wrist



"What can change the culture in Hollywood?



It is said over and over and sounds like a cliché, but we desperately need more women in leadership positions in Hollywood. There’s a culture of harassment [in Hollywood] and we need an infusion of new and diverse leadership, not just including women but gay people, people of color, people with disabilities — people with the full spectrum of life experience."



agreed. Reply

And now I fear that won't happen bc I've already seen the dipshits in Silicon Valley, douche Josh Barro, and even a Bret Stephens op-ed about how men can't be alone with a woman bc all women are liars and accuse every man they meet of abuse dontchaknow. I think back to how many men saw nothing wrong with Pence's policy with Mother. Reply

Plus, for some victims, a financial settlement is the only kind of justice they feel that they can get. It's at least some kind of acknowledgement that what they went through was wrong. Reply

There's no such thing as a "perfect" victim Reply

Amazon Puts Roy Price on Leave of Absence (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/7jQwnfs0WU — Variety (@Variety) October 12, 2017

Wow, Roy Price is now on leave of absence. Reply

"Think of how so many victims can barely function or hold a job or participate in every day life because of their trauma."





i've got a gap of about 2 years in my work history before i went to school (i went late, and even an associates took me 4.5 years to complete.) i struggle every day and it's been 14 years. Reply

I want to burn HW alive. Reply

oh my god. Reply

Weinstein and everyone complicit in the rape/assault needs to be burned alive, I feel so much for Rose and all of the survivors of this. Also is she still suspended from Twitter? Reply

She was but there was huge public outcry and she's back on now.



Twitter had to issue statements. LOL. Reply

I can imagine those morons in their board meeting trying to come up with bullshit. Reply

ty, I just saw their bs statements. I'm glad they're being dragged for it Reply

twitter is disgusting Reply

no, shes back on. Reply

I SECOND THIS: Reply

her twitter is FIRE go awf bitch! Reply

I hope she talked to her lawyers beforehand and made sure that breaking her NDA like that won't put her in judicial trouble :/ Reply

Gents, let’s do this too. No tweeting for a day. In solidarity with @rosemcgowan. https://t.co/vjM0WZynOC #WomenBoycottTwitter pic.twitter.com/aiXZqrj2JA — Jeeves Williams (@jeeveswilliams) October 12, 2017

BTW people are planning a rolling boycott of twitter for all of Friday the 13th to protest Rose's suspension from twitter which she tweeted about and supports: Reply

good, fuck Twitter Reply

i don't tweet much anyway-- but yessss 1000x Reply

hell yeah Reply

been tweeting a lot lately,



but I'm ok with taking tomorrow off. Reply

YEESSS Reply

too bad i deleted my twitter 2 wks ago :( Reply

even better tbh Reply

I thought that said Jesse Williams, I almost slid out of my seat at his daring Reply

I don't tweet much but I'll do it. Reply

Let me log off to make sure I don't accidentally tweet tomorrow Reply

Will do. 👍🏽 Reply

Hft Reply

I'm in. I truly hope Mastodon (or some other, more ethical app) takes over. Twitter's leadership has failed over and over, they need to be hit where it hurts. Reply

I actually don't love this, mainly because people are using twitter a lot right now to spread these stories and find more incidents of abuse. It's kind of like cooling the fire right as it is exploding. Reply

I was wondering how many people actually saw this. I was stupidly waffling but I'll take tomorrow off too~ Reply

Doing it. Twitter is filth. Reply

god. absolutely heartbreaking. Reply

I just saw this fucker on the news talking about getting help and hoping for a second chance. It's enraging. Reply

does he mean a thousandth chance? bc he's gotten away with this a horrendous amount of times Reply

"everyone makes mistakes"



fuck off. Reply

I hope he dies screaming tbh Reply

I hope HW and TWC don't come after her. I'm sure she signed a bunch of NDA things. Reply

I feel like that would look very bad for them at this point.



Going after someone who was already victimized is the opposite of what they should be focusing on now. Reply

IA. Lawyers saying, “Shut up you can’t talk about that now you owe us money” would look preeety bad. Reply

Parent

I was under the impression a criminal act voids an NDA. Reply

Parent

I don't think they would do that because of optics and they have other fish to fry like prob being charged and shit Reply

When are the gays in Hollywood going to start talking about you know who 👀 — Ira Madison III (@ira) 12. Oktober 2017

bryan singer? who else Reply

Kevin Spacey. Ryan Murphy. Reply

Parent

IA, Bryan Singer's time has come Reply

OH SHIIIIYIIIIIIIIIIIIT Reply

i’m looking forward to BS getting exposed. his twink parties are notorious. Reply

Mte Reply

I worked on a movie of his and he's the biggest asshole. My department was based in LA and we would have to video conference with him and such and he would just shout and yell constantly. He also kept wanting to make everything ~sexier~ when it came to the women. Just so gross.



I've heard how he brings young men he meets in bars and hooks up with to set too.



He's such an asshole predator.



Edited at 2017-10-12 11:16 pm (UTC)

expose him. expose all of them.



harvey was an "open secret" and so is every other man ontd has been repeatedly calling out in the comments. there are people who are complicit and enabling and they know!



Edited at 2017-10-12 11:21 pm (UTC)

I'm waiting on this. Bring down all the predators. Reply

Kevin Spacey Reply

Please let Bryan Singer be next. Reply

If Harvey Weinstein can be taken down, so can Singer/Spacey/Geffen Reply

I've heard way too many whispers about Kevin Spacey and I'm just waiting for that shoe to drop. Reply

I am so proud of her for finding her truth and not being afraid anymore. She should just come out and hold a press conference and talk about all the stuff that has happened to her and gather up everyone she can and just go in on this dude and his bullshit company. Reply

wowwowowowow.



she's not holding back.



wowwowowowow.

she's not holding back.

i hope this douchebag goes to jail. what a fucking PIECE OF SHIT.

the fact that they use NDAs to silence victims is so fucking awful Reply

NDA's do not hold up when there is illegal activity, besides would TWC actually sue Rose? It's a PR nightmare if they did. Reply

i think that a lot of people who have signed NDAs don’t really know what their rights are =( Reply

Parent

I could see them doing it to create a chilling effect. Reply

This whole thing just keeps getting sadder. Poor Rose Reply

wow

Reply

WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT Reply

Sexual harassment is not the same thing as sexual assault. They still had cause to fire him. Reply

You should read the actual article before making this same comment again. Reply

WHAT THE FUCK Reply

it's times like these that I don't know why laws exist if contracts and clauses are allowed to be as horrible as the people who break them. Reply

Now tell me why the fuck they would have to put that kind of language in his contract if they were so unaware of his behavior-- hmmm???



THIS IS BULLSHIT Reply

It’s sad when people who crave attention insert themselves in important stories just to make it about themselves pic.twitter.com/PlvA3NQYo3 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) October 11, 2017

that's like this barstool video i saw going around this morning about some girl who saw the contract and chose not to sign because the contract said that the signee must be okay with being exposed to "racism, sexism, etc" because they're just jokes, right?! Reply

EXCUSE ME Reply

holy shit



i hate that i'm somewhat shocked that they aren't caping for harvey Reply

what the fuck Reply

Disgusting Reply

wtf Reply

just a man's world Reply

what the FUCKING FUCK Reply

WHAT THE FUCK Reply

bruh Reply

I fucking hate everything. Reply

Vomit Reply

Just to point out: this contract was negotiated and signed in 2015 - the same year the NYPD opened an investigation into him. Reply

this is not taking into account the federal and state sexual harassment laws. employers have the right to terminate an employee after an investigation. Reply

WHAT THE ACTUAL FUCK...honestly the world we live in... Reply

maybe the one instance I rt TMZ their header (which female celeb took risque photos) is just so stupid in the same space as the Weinstein revelations. Reply

...the fuck? wouldn't that make said contract illegal?! Reply

fuck it Reply

That’s not how the law works tho Reply

this is heartbreaking



she is so brave Reply

So many people are lying about not knowing these things happened. Like, 85% of Hollywood is about to be cancelled for me. Reply

i kinda know who rose is,

but what popular movies was she in. Reply

She was on Charmed and in Scream Reply

Jawbreaker,Scream,Devil in the Flesh,Grindhouse:Planet Terror Reply

not a movie but charmed she replaced shannen doherty Reply

She was in Charmed the TV series Reply

http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000535/ i feel like you constantly ask questions that a simple google search would answer... Reply

and then they get made when you suggest they just google >_> Reply

I feel like I've read this response to one of her questions for the last like three years now. That's a long time to have to keep repeating it. Reply

Gotta stay on brand. Reply

Jawbreaker

Scream Reply

this is like the easiest fucking thing to google. your trolling is starting to jump the shark.



Edited at 2017-10-12 11:53 pm (UTC) Reply

Why can’t people just scroll or answer the question.... Reply

When are the gays in Hollywood going to start talking about you know who 👀 — Ira Madison III (@ira) October 12, 2017

if ONTD had a membership test this would be a question. I want them all out the paint. You too, Louis CK. And I haven't forgotten about you, Bill Murray. Reply

remember all of the Gawker stories? Gawker did a lot of problematic shit but during these situations I think about to the power of whispers and gossip.



http://defamer.gawker.com/people-keep-telling-us-about-kevin-spacey-s-aggressive-1686507320



http://defamer.gawker.com/people-keep-telling-us-about-kevin-spacey-s-aggressive-1686507320

Spacey, Singer and likely a lotttttt of others.

remember all of the Gawker stories? Gawker did a lot of problematic shit but during these situations I think about to the power of whispers and gossip.

This poor woman, bless her for exposing all this BS Reply

I just told Rose I love her.



I hope she sees support and love for her bravery. I just want to protect her. <3 Reply

Holy fuck. Reply

She is so brave, damn. Reply

She didn't stay silent and HW had her blacklisted. I got into a heated discussion about this with somebody. They said she just fell off. Nah. I will never be convinced of that. HW blacklisted her and all the disgusting execs and companies followed right along. Reply

Definitely. I doubt she’s the only one too. Reply

she definitely was blacklisted. someone even posted some tweets about how amazon stopped a project of hers being developed because of hw. Reply

So, what I recall of Rose McGowan's career is that it started to tank after her affair with "family man" Robert Rodriguez came out. Soon after, she had a car accident, that left her with a facial injury that definitely changed her appearance. And pretty much killed her career.



I wouldn't be surprised if HW blacklisted her. But from my outside view, her career continued to grow after the NDA was signed. Her career was crushed by other, still rather offensive, reasons. At which point, she became more outspoken. Reply

