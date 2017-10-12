Rose McGowan confirms Harvey Weinstein raped her
In 2016 McGowan revealed in an interview she had been raped by a movie executive without naming who it was.
McGowan confirms to THR she's referring to Weinstein in her tweet "HW raped me" https://t.co/657UWZNOff— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2017
Since the New York Times allegations against Weinstein came out last Thursday McGowan has been actively supporting the victims on twitter, and implying she was one herself. She has also called on the entire board of the Weinstein Company to resign.
She has not explicitly named Weinstein before which she hinted was due to a settlement that likely included a NDA (non disclosure agreement).
Today she tweeted at Amazon head Jeff Bezos that she had told the head of studio that "HW" had raped her.
She confirmed to THR that HW did infact refer to Harvey Weinstein.
source
I know a lot of people may think of this as old news but it's the first time she's said it in public, putting herself at risk.
And speaking of Amazon - the sexual predator whack-a-mole continues
I also can't rme hard enough at people who think settlements are a ~bad look~ for victims. There's so many things wrong with that bullshit logic but 1. money does not erase lifelong trauma 2. financial compensation is the fucking least one can do. Think of how so many victims can barely function or hold a job or participate in every day life because of their trauma.
Edited at 2017-10-12 11:05 pm (UTC)
"What can change the culture in Hollywood?
It is said over and over and sounds like a cliché, but we desperately need more women in leadership positions in Hollywood. There’s a culture of harassment [in Hollywood] and we need an infusion of new and diverse leadership, not just including women but gay people, people of color, people with disabilities — people with the full spectrum of life experience."
agreed.
i've got a gap of about 2 years in my work history before i went to school (i went late, and even an associates took me 4.5 years to complete.) i struggle every day and it's been 14 years.
Twitter had to issue statements. LOL.
but I'm ok with taking tomorrow off.
fuck off.
Going after someone who was already victimized is the opposite of what they should be focusing on now.
I've heard how he brings young men he meets in bars and hooks up with to set too.
He's such an asshole predator.
Edited at 2017-10-12 11:16 pm (UTC)
harvey was an "open secret" and so is every other man ontd has been repeatedly calling out in the comments. there are people who are complicit and enabling and they know!
Edited at 2017-10-12 11:21 pm (UTC)
wowwowowowow.
she's not holding back.
i hope this douchebag goes to jail. what a fucking PIECE OF SHIT.
I could see them doing it to create a chilling effect.
THIS IS BULLSHIT
i hate that i'm somewhat shocked that they aren't caping for harvey
she is so brave
but what popular movies was she in.
Jawbreaker,Scream,Devil in the Flesh,Grindhouse:Planet Terror
http://www.imdb.com/name/nm0000535/
Scream
Edited at 2017-10-12 11:53 pm (UTC)
remember all of the Gawker stories? Gawker did a lot of problematic shit but during these situations I think about to the power of whispers and gossip.
http://defamer.gawker.com/people-keep-telling-us-about-kevin-spacey-s-aggressive-1686507320
http://defamer.gawker.com/people-keep-telling-us-about-kevin-spacey-s-aggressive-1686507320
I hope she sees support and love for her bravery. I just want to protect her. <3
She didn't stay silent and HW had her blacklisted. I got into a heated discussion about this with somebody. They said she just fell off. Nah. I will never be convinced of that. HW blacklisted her and all the disgusting execs and companies followed right along.
I wouldn't be surprised if HW blacklisted her. But from my outside view, her career continued to grow after the NDA was signed. Her career was crushed by other, still rather offensive, reasons. At which point, she became more outspoken.