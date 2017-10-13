Gambit starring Channing Tatum gets Valentine's release date
20th Century FOX has set Feb 14, 2019 as a release date for their X-Men spin-off film Gambit starring Channing Tatum.
Gambit has the ability to charge matter with volatile kinetic energy, causing the object in question to explosively release its charge on impact.
Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) will direct.
NO. Stop ruining the X-Men. Jfc.
Cancel it.
He really wanted this movie made, so we'll see how it turns out.
But Gore is pretty good with action pictures, though.
semi out but I saw Roxane Gay's pic with Channing. He still looks like a potato/thumb despite my happiness for her.
Not me!
Will he have his creole accent?
Oh...
but Fox has been tackling the X-Men films with a genre strategy, so I'll remain cautiously optimistic.
I wish they'd chosen someone who looks like the 90s cartoon version.
unlike "Domino".
