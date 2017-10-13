Gambit starring Channing Tatum gets Valentine's release date




20th Century FOX has set Feb 14, 2019 as a release date for their X-Men spin-off film Gambit starring Channing Tatum.

Gambit has the ability to charge matter with volatile kinetic energy, causing the object in question to explosively release its charge on impact.

Gore Verbinski (Pirates of the Caribbean franchise) will direct.

source
Tagged: , , ,