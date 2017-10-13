Gambit starring Channing Tatum gets Valentine's release date

i'm surprised this is still happening Reply

keep it Reply

NO. Stop ruining the X-Men. Jfc.

Cancel it. Reply

The XMen need to be on Television. On an HBO or Netflix format. Their stories are too rich and soap opera’ish for the big screen. Reply

Just STOP! Reply

Channing being directed by Gore? I'll give it a watch.



He really wanted this movie made, so we'll see how it turns out. Reply

Can Verbinski do a better job than Steven Soderbergh? Reply

Honestly? No.



But Gore is pretty good with action pictures, though. Reply

Of all the mutant characters they could chose, they always go for one of the flop men who were popular for five seconds in 1995. Reply

channing is a good guy and i want this to be a win for him. fox really needs to start giving us some lady solo movies + uncanny x force tho Reply

Yeah, I mean - I still think he's miscast but this movie has been in development forever, part of me is hoping that it's inexplicably good and does well, just for his benefit. I read the synopsis that came out a while ago and it sounded okay, so who knows? Reply

This is me. Channing is a good dude, I’d rather him do well than some of these other turds Reply

Hmm. idk. I have low expectations for this.





semi out but I saw Roxane Gay's pic with Channing. He still looks like a potato/thumb despite my happiness for her. Reply

this deadpool release date tho Reply

clearly they're trying to see if the same deadpool crowd will watch this too Reply

Not me! Reply

Let it die, he's fat and even more potato-ish than ever.Or at least cast a young sexy guy.

Will he have his creole accent? Reply

You know Tatum will drink some elixir and get back into his Magic Mike/Step Up body in no time lol Reply

No one can effectively do a New Orleans accent. They all sound awful. Reply

This potato shaming is not cute. Reply

didnt know this was still happening Reply

No, thank you. Reply

Edited at 2017-10-12 11:04 pm (UTC) Reply

I can't believe this is still happening Reply

why, god, why? i just do not/cannot see it. also, i trust no film to do remy justice. Reply

But our superheroes are suppose to be attractive. I dont wanna be looking at no dull dry ass potato on the screen for over 2 hours.They need to stop trolling the public. Reply

If he was still model!Charming Potato, I'd say yes but he's getting more bloated every year and now that he's gotten older, it seems harder and harder for him to get back in shape in between movie gigs. I know that his overweight hillbilly for Logan Lucky was a choice by him and Soderbergh but that was nagl. Reply

if this was released last year, I would've said nope nope nope



but Fox has been tackling the X-Men films with a genre strategy, so I'll remain cautiously optimistic. Reply

Missing: the who asked for this tag. Reply

I wish they'd chosen someone who looks like the 90s cartoon version. Reply

Cool Reply

I hope it's good. I also hope they don't butcher his character design, unlike "Domino". Reply

NO. Gambit sucks. The hype about him during his '90s heyday was such bullshit. His powers are lame. Reply

He was really a Cartoon spinoff. Similar to Harley Quinn and X23. Gambit is only interesting when he’s on an adventure with Storm Reply

Actually, that sounds awesome. I would go and see a gambit movie, if it were in fact gambit and storm on some kind of thieving, tomb raider/uncharted style adventure



Edited at 2017-10-13 12:59 am (UTC) Reply

I love Gambit, but no Reply

