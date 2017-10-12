Life is Strange: Before the Storm Ep 2 Trailer
As Chloe and Rachel’s family life continues to crumble, their friendship blossoms and the two girls discuss running away together. But before they can go, Chloe gets involved with an errand for Frank Bowers which puts her in a dangerous situation and exposes an uglier side to Arcadia Bay…
Available October 19 on PS4, Xbox and PC.
I’m just gonna have to headcanon Clem’s happiness. I can’t sit thru those games anymore
My favorite part was the dungeons and dragons part in the first episode - made me want to actually try that game too, but I lack nerd friends.
I really like Rachel, and I love how they flesh out the characters. My favorite part of this game is how autumn-y it is. Makes me want to crank up the AC, get a warm cup of tea before playing the game lol!