Life is Strange: Before the Storm Ep 2 Trailer

The soundtrack by the band Daughter is perfect <3



hole in the earth, burn it down and all i wanted have been the soundtrack to my autumn... perfect music for it. i love that it's been written for it. Reply

their album last year was my fave of 2016. just saw them open for the national, too. Reply

i was worried this was gonna be boring. is it boring? i dont tend to like prequel games Reply

I liked it. First part was a lot better than I thought it would be. Reply

maybe i'll have to try it. the last telltale TWDG was boring so i didn't buy it lol and i'm missing my episodic games. Reply

this makes me feel better about not bothering getting it despite loving clementine. Reply

I only half-watched someone play it even and I couldn’t make myself care about all of those other characters



I’m just gonna have to headcanon Clem’s happiness. I can’t sit thru those games anymore Reply

first half is a bit slow, but the second half is great. Reply

will they get together? 👀 Reply

I'd much rather have a sequel, but I'll probably end up checking this out. Reply

The original developers are making one but it will feature new characters. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] Rachel! Yeah people are saying that she caused the storm in LiS, I'm curious to see what happens with the fire. Oops haha I totally meant Reply

i am so surprised bu how moved i was the last episode. something about her screaming at the end with that score really got me. soo excited! Reply

I bought a Telltale bundle like 3 years ago and just started playing. WTF at those Borderlands and Wolf endings?! Reply

I'm glad Ashly Burch wrote for Chloe's character. I feel like the prequel is more cohesive in a sense. Love the music. Reply

I still hate Chloe from the original LIS but I like her a bit more after this game. Also this moment from the first game is still the best. I WAS EATING THOSE BEANS!!!

chloe was the most annoying part of lis and i'm nhf getting any kind of attachment to rachel knowing what happens to ha.... so i'm just going to stick with the soundtrack. Reply

love this series Reply

