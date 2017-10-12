Mako

Life is Strange: Before the Storm Ep 2 Trailer



As Chloe and Rachel’s family life continues to crumble, their friendship blossoms and the two girls discuss running away together. But before they can go, Chloe gets involved with an errand for Frank Bowers which puts her in a dangerous situation and exposes an uglier side to Arcadia Bay…

Available October 19 on PS4, Xbox and PC.

