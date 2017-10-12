‘In the Heights’ creators no longer wish to work with The Weinstein Company

Good for them. Actions speak so much louder than words in these situations. Reply

ok

Good for them. I hope other actors/producers follow suit.

TWC still owns it, they creators are trying to shame them into dropping the rights.

yep

Lettuce hope it works.

Yup. I doubt they will. They clearly have no shame since they covered for this pig for years.

I grab my coffee my intellectual property and I go

yass hahah a+

I wonder if TWC will release the rights like they asked.

tbh they're in PR crisis mode, so i don't see them having much of a choice

idk I don't trust them to do anything right. Fingers crossed.

i know there are bids for movies when they come out and are released. so like, sony classics buys X movie to roll out the release, etc. the movie was made before it was bought, so the actors/actresses in the movie didn't know it would be pciked up by sony.



does this same thing happen with TWC? like, they pick up movies AFTER they're made and now suddenly an unassuming actor/actress "worked with harvey weinstein" or what?

Reply

ppl were saying this is what happened with the jessica chastain, james mcavoy film. and that jessica was against it but it was still distributed by twc.

yeah they have bought the rights to distribute movies and tv shows. like peaky blinders, they have the us distribution rights but it was created by the bbc.

From what I can gather they do both. They get the rights after the movies been made and distribute it. They also produce movies from day 1.

Edited at 2017-10-12 10:47 pm (UTC)



Reply

They do both. On some movies they participate in production from the beginning (like in this case), on others they acquire distribution rights after the movie is made. Film festivals are often the site of bidding wars for distribution rights.

HW got started with his brother Bob buying already made movies. Even before Miramax was with Disney, they'd go to festivals to fish for movies that had been made but had no money for marketing and distribution and then bought those to edit/distribute. People said back then that HW's talent was in picking out movies that were cheap for Disney to buy and then turned around and made a ton of money. When they came to Disney, they still both bought and produced but mostly bc they had Disney money to do produce. But then he got greedy and he demanded money to produce big movies, made no money for some time, got fired, yada yada yada.



But this is why a lot of people have had movies with Miramax/TWC involvement and didn't really know at the time they agreed to and made the movie. Because although he has produced some of his own films, a lot of the hits he had were with films that were already made.

Also why Weinstein, despite being a perennial feature on the Oscar circuit, has so few nominations to his own name (only two Oscar nominations, doublechecking IMDb, one of them a win). He tended to become involved more after movies were already made.

Yaaasss @ the good sis calling out Cy Vance and the end of the statement in addition to everything else. Waiting for literally any other production to do something similar.

now for other filmmakers to gtfo of there before the entire company sinks



there just isn't any way that the company can keep afloat at this point. his name is literally the name of the company. and they weren't even doing that well to begin with. Reply

yes, the entire company needs to suffer.

This makes me sad because the only thing I want from HW right now is to have an ITH movie, but at the same time, I'm glad its creators are as great as the music itself and want to stand by their values.

God I love ITH so much.



God I love ITH so much. Reply

did you really need to leave this comment?

Oh please. TWC picked up this project after it was dropped by other producers after years of development talks. It's sad that the only opportunity to produce a musical full of Latinos and that portrays immigrants in a positive light was given by a company owned by a group of predators, and that after this, a movie might not be made at all. It's precisely because of that that I admire how Quiara and LMM are speaking out, because it means they have an actual moral compass, unlike many other people in the industry - they are probably aware that this was one of their last chances to get the project made.

fr

Just saw on TMZ that HW's TWC contract made allowances for him to be in the clear of he sexually harassed anyone.

WTF, that is disgusting.

All he had to do was pay a penalty and it would all be fine. So it's looking like they violated his contract when he was fired so he is about to make a shit ton more money.

JFC he really tried to cover all his tracks. D:

Wtfff

I mean, when you have to put that in the contract..... Yeah, the board ain't shit, and they openly allowed his behavior to continue. Just covered their own asses in terms of not having to pay the cash for it.



I doubt he'll see a penny in unlawful termination money though. The contract says he can't be fired due to being legally sued for harassment. It does not say he can't be fired for being the subject of a major investigative piece of journalism, which has cost the company their reputation and millions in business. It also says sexual harassment, which is not the same as the now multiple rape charges against him.

Parent

There is a difference between harassment and sexual assault so they still had cause to fire him.

Good for her. The whole company needs to be investigated, not just Harvey.



Tangentially related: I wonder how many people tried to low-key call out Harvey Weinstein before all of this broke. There was Seth McFarlane, and this popped up on my YouTube today:



Reply

She literally says "he will coerce you to do a thing or two" at 1:20 but Dave's sentence picks up before she fully gets it out. I feel so bad for her. The whole conversation is so uncomfortable to watch.

Edited at 2017-10-12 10:50 pm (UTC)



Reply

Damn

omg this is awful! It really is awful to watch

It's awful. Both of them want to say more, but you can't just say shit like that without lawsuits coming for you.

Let's hope TWC will give In The Heights back to them to give to another studio.

this is good.

I especially appreciate the call to arms against Cy Vance.



Honestly, given his behavior with the Ivanka/Jared stuff, I think the DNC should have dropped him and helped back an opponent to his current reelection race.

There isn't anybody else on the ballot.

Someone else put their hat in the ring today, but it's a longshot.



But that was specifically the point - I think the DNC should be backing someone to increase the chances of a defeat for Cy.

Good

I don't think they're going to let a Lin Manuel musical movie away so easily.



They're going to say, "we got rid of the bad guy" and act like they can continue working as usual.



They are already going to be in such a pickle when it comes to future projects. They can't afford to let something like this go.



I really hope they will for the creators sake-- but I have a hard time imagining they will.

It's an awful situation to be because it already took them years to find a company to back them up, and getting dropped would be starting from zero, but it's still the right choice, considering all the trash that has come out from Weinstein and his enablers. Quiara and Lin would be miserable trying to work in those conditions, and such an important story doesn't deserved to be tainted by those pieces of shit.

Yeah I know this thing as been stuck in the pre-pre-production process forever. Lin Manuel could probably get this picked up by a number of producers now, though, with his success from Hamilton.



It just goes to show what a truly good person he is, because he's willing to start all over again than work with this company.

I used to live in Washington Heights (I could see the George Washington Bridge from my window haha) and so In The Heights always holds a special place in my heart



Reply

good for them, but I highly doubt they release the rights unless the press really pushes for it

Proud of this.

Good

