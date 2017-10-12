‘In the Heights’ creators no longer wish to work with The Weinstein Company
On #IntheHeights and #TheWeinsteinCompany pic.twitter.com/cmfY5FurSb— Quiara A Hudes (@quiarahudes) October 12, 2017
As usual, Quiara does the prose best. She speaks for us both. https://t.co/7uEDe1DqJF— Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 12, 2017
quiara’s tweet source
lin’s tweet source
not surprising. hopefully it’ll find a decent studio to back it
my coffeemy intellectual property and I go
question
does this same thing happen with TWC? like, they pick up movies AFTER they're made and now suddenly an unassuming actor/actress "worked with harvey weinstein" or what?
Re: question
Re: question
Re: question
Edited at 2017-10-12 10:47 pm (UTC)
Re: question
Re: question
But this is why a lot of people have had movies with Miramax/TWC involvement and didn't really know at the time they agreed to and made the movie. Because although he has produced some of his own films, a lot of the hits he had were with films that were already made.
Re: question
there just isn't any way that the company can keep afloat at this point. his name is literally the name of the company. and they weren't even doing that well to begin with.
God I love ITH so much.
I doubt he'll see a penny in unlawful termination money though. The contract says he can't be fired due to being legally sued for harassment. It does not say he can't be fired for being the subject of a major investigative piece of journalism, which has cost the company their reputation and millions in business. It also says sexual harassment, which is not the same as the now multiple rape charges against him.
Tangentially related: I wonder how many people tried to low-key call out Harvey Weinstein before all of this broke. There was Seth McFarlane, and this popped up on my YouTube today:
Edited at 2017-10-12 10:50 pm (UTC)
Honestly, given his behavior with the Ivanka/Jared stuff, I think the DNC should have dropped him and helped back an opponent to his current reelection race.
But that was specifically the point - I think the DNC should be backing someone to increase the chances of a defeat for Cy.
They're going to say, "we got rid of the bad guy" and act like they can continue working as usual.
They are already going to be in such a pickle when it comes to future projects. They can't afford to let something like this go.
I really hope they will for the creators sake-- but I have a hard time imagining they will.
It just goes to show what a truly good person he is, because he's willing to start all over again than work with this company.