The trailer for Mr. Roosevelt!!! https://t.co/BkcBx92xou — Noël Wells (@RealTomHankz) October 12, 2017

'Mr. Roosevelt', written, directed by and starring former ONTDerand co-starring Nick Thune and Britt Lower, is opening in Austin, TX on October 27th, LA on November 17th, and NY on November 22nd, with more cities to follow.