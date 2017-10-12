‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Trailer

The first @SpikeLee joint is now a @Netflix original series. Coming this Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/lGwtRtZbbt — She's Gotta Have It (@shesgottahaveit) October 12, 2017

Introducing the new Nola Darling. She’s Gotta Have It is coming to @Netflix this Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/ldKM646bK5 — She's Gotta Have It (@shesgottahaveit) October 12, 2017

Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) is an uncompromising woman in her late twenties struggling to define herself and divide her time among her friends, her job and her lovers.Spike Lee created and produced the show and directs all 10 episodes.The Cast : Nola Darling (DeWanda Wise) and her three lovers: Greer Childs played by Cleo Anthony, Jamie Overstreet (Lyriq Bent) and Mars Blackmon (Anthony Ramos). We also meet Nola’s therapist (Heather Headley) and her friends Clorinda Bradford (Margot Bingham), Shemekka Epps (Chyna Layne) and Rachel (Elise Hudson).