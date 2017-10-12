Batman writer Chuck Dixon is apparently going to be doing a comic with alt-righter Vox Day

perfect gif usage, op. Reply

I hope he breaks his hands. Reply

wtf is the Rabid Puppies campaign? i'm too scared to google it Reply

oh thank god. i thought it had to do with actual puppies and bad things happening to them. Reply

It was a campaign started by homophobic/racist/sexist dudebros in order to influence the Hugo Awards. Basically their dicks were sad that diversity was becoming more popular and they wanted to attempt to force the books they wanted to be nominated. The Hugos basically cancelled any category that they had manipulated. Reply

so only slightly less depressing than people torturing puppies. great! Reply

Being a big fan of Dixon's run on Robin, this is sickening. But sentiment aside, fuck him and his bullshit racist ass. Rocks can fall on him, for all I care. Reply

A woman? In MY new fav alt-right comic? Uh, no thx. Way too PC. Reply

how can he be such a flop when he created the Birds of Prey and Stephanie Brown?



hang it up, grandpa Reply

all built on a foundation of principles that rejects the gloomy, preachy, bitterness of post-modern comics



