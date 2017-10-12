Batman writer Chuck Dixon is apparently going to be doing a comic with alt-righter Vox Day
Vox Day (the guy behind the "Rabid Puppies" campaign) has been crowdfunding for an alt-right comic book called Alt★Hero. Characters include "a Confederate flag clad heroine named Rebel and Michael Martel, a vigilante who drops off criminal undocumented immigrants at the local Immigration and Customs Enforcement office."
He will apparently be joined by famous Batman writer Chuck Dixon (still working at DC with a series about Bane), who is known for his right-wing politics.
Vox has quoted Dixon as saying "These guys get me and I get them. Escapist entertainment, big outrageous ideas and all built on a foundation of principles that rejects the gloomy, preachy, bitterness of post-modern comics."
Source. 2.
