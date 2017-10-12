Ben Schwartz & Billy Crystal to star in 'We are Unsatisfied'
The classic comedy team of @BillyCrystal & @rejectedjokes are making a movie in NY. I'm so excited my smile hurts. https://t.co/rS7sgSQ3Yr— Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) October 12, 2017
Ben Schwartz (of Solo Bolo, BB8 and House of Pies fame) will costar with Billy Crystal in the upcoming film 'We are Unsatisfied', directed by Matt Ratner (not sure of his relation, if any, to Brett).
The plot: a struggling stand-up moves home to Staten Island and befriends his alcoholic dermatologist.
Production starts in New York next month.
Source
Is that my fave in a starring role?! Happy for him!
couldn't you just reverse it and have Jenny Slate & Kathy Griffin instead?
I still wish we got a third season of RC9GN.
but billy crystal
I like Ben a lot but not enough to see this maybe...