Ben Schwartz

Ben Schwartz & Billy Crystal to star in 'We are Unsatisfied'



Ben Schwartz (of Solo Bolo, BB8 and House of Pies fame) will costar with Billy Crystal in the upcoming film 'We are Unsatisfied', directed by Matt Ratner (not sure of his relation, if any, to Brett).

The plot: a struggling stand-up moves home to Staten Island and befriends his alcoholic dermatologist.

Production starts in New York next month.

Is that my fave in a starring role?! Happy for him!
