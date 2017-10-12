Rose McGowan's Twitter is Back Up and Twitter Provides Reason for Suspension

i did think it was related to the phone number things, but people (i.e women) get doxxed on twitter daily and to such a worse degree, and nothing ever happens there :/ Reply

mte! i have a feeling this is the cover reason and really she was locked out for being so vocal and pissing people off Reply

Some alt-right dickbag tweeted my phone number last winter, and when I reported it Twitter denied it was a violation of terms of service https://t.co/Imb5XmJpnC — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) 12 de octubre de 2017

Yep.

Twitter lets AltRight Nazi assholes do whatever they want. Reply

Yeah, but we choose to be on twitter, we can log off. If you put someones phone number up, it's like you're forcing Internet life into someone's every day life. But we'll see if they'll try it with her again. Then they can't say oh it was because of a phone number. Reply

You allow nazis in your platform, twitter. gtfo with that bullshit. Reply

twitter fuck off



they are so quick to remove phone numbers but people tweeting me telling me to get in an oven are free to continue on their merry way



suspend drumpf then we’ll talk



blah

but trump still has his twitter. cool. Reply

We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. 2/3



Believe it when I see it

We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices."

Oh Shut the fuck up.

sooooooo Nazis are still fine right? ffs Reply

Not everywhere. You can't see their tweets at all countries that have anti-Nazi laws Reply

There is a woman who has been tweeting disturbing shit at one of my favorite musicians for weeks now (probably longer), acting like they are in a relationship. She tweets asking why he's ignoring her, why he's being cruel to her, why he hasn't bought her a house, why she isn't on tour with him, and has threatened to kill herself in some of these messages. I have reported her (five messages at a time) three or four times for harrassment, and Twitter has done NOTHING.



So yeah, their enforcement of their rules is pretty goddamn selective.

For more context, if any missed this in the earlier post...



Rose made two tweets yesterday, each with a screencap of an email. The emails were between Lindsay Lohan, Weinstein, and others, etc. Rose wasn't on the email distribution, but someone provided her the emails (or the screencaps). The first tweet with the email screencap was the one in violation, which was deleted. The second tweet with the email screencap is still up. Reply

Lindsay Lohan? What is she doing in this mess? Reply

she was being an idiot as usual saying "OMG leave Harvey alone" Reply

afaik she defended weinstein Reply

rose shared two screencaps of e-mails between lohan and her agent. her agent asked her to meet bob weinstein at the peninsula. (this was the cap that was removed because it had the agent's contact info in his sig.) lohan refused and went off on a whole list of men. (this cap is still on rose's twitter.)



rose commented on the caps that everyone was complicit. they, including bob, knew or were in on it.



finally, rose asked people to go easy on lohan. Reply

I feel kiiiind of bad for Lilo in this situation bc its not like she wants her dirty laundry aired on Twitter proving she was sexually harassed or worse. If anything I would have cropped it to have made the email completely anonymous but even so... Reply

fuck twitter Reply

you couldn't just remove the one tweet, twitter? you had to suspend her whole account? twitter, you stupid af. Reply

gross @ that guy who works on Vice's women's channel emailing tips to milo Reply

didn't he had a leading position at the Vice's women's channel? like he was not even a random employee Reply

this article was insane. Reply

Fuck Twitter Reply

I would love to let go of my twitter, but I used to promote art, and issues.





just fuck Twitter, and yeah they hired nazis. Reply

One Weird Trick to get nazi imagery off twitter pic.twitter.com/pCDvRu5JwY — MicHELL🔥Spookcault (@christapeterso) October 12, 2017





Emma Thompson tells us the Harvey Weinstein allegations are just the tip of the iceberg of a wider and systemic problem in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/VDxswrUP5Z — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 12, 2017





Edited at 2017-10-12 07:49 pm (UTC)

Germany stays not letting people celebrate the Holocaust. Good on them! Although populism is still gaining traction and the far right is looking dangerous. Reply

emma 💞 Reply

Love Emma's answer, especially the last bit Reply

yesss. the "i think is the latter" gave me goosebumps Reply

Emma Thompson is such a queen.



(although I am sure there is many to that degree tbh) Reply

Emma is always on point. Reply

'i think the latter' yas queen Reply

Reminder that Twitter knows exactly who the nazis are because they're legally required to hide them for users in France and Germany — Boo4484🌹 (@Drew4484) September 27, 2017

interesting, i just saw this. more in the replies.

go off

I cursed twitter out just now, let's see if they suspend me. Reply

omg i love flapjack Reply

OP, do you think matt damon is complicit? Reply

this truth teller gets suspended,but our president constantly spews hate and hasn't once been in twitter jail? Reply

oh PLEASE. Reply

Twitter can call me about their care about user safety when they kick off Donald Trump off it. Reply

I agree that people shouldn't be posting other people's personal information, but I would also like to think that trying to start a nuclear war would be just about as bad in Twitter's eyes. Reply

But when we report nazis twitter doesn’t do shit Reply

