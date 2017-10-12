Rose McGowan's Twitter is Back Up and Twitter Provides Reason for Suspension
Rose is back in business if you are following her twitter feed
A follow up to This Post
Twitter explains the reason she was suspended
Source Source Source Source
To all of us who have been hurt and silenced #RISE #ROSEARMY is here and our voices are mighty pic.twitter.com/3YRNAdYEE9— rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) 12 October 2017
A follow up to This Post
Twitter explains the reason she was suspended
We have been in touch with Ms. McGowan's team. We want to explain that her account was temporarily locked because one of her Tweets included a private phone number, which violates our Terms of Service. 1/3— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) 12 October 2017
The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked. We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. 2/3— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) 12 October 2017
Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platform, especially those that speak truth to power. We stand with the brave women and men who use Twitter to share their stories, and will work hard every day to improve our processes to protect those voices. 3/3— Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) 12 October 2017
Source Source Source Source
Yeah, but we choose to be on twitter, we can log off. If you put someones phone number up, it's like you're forcing Internet life into someone's every day life. But we'll see if they'll try it with her again. Then they can't say oh it was because of a phone number.
they are so quick to remove phone numbers but people tweeting me telling me to get in an oven are free to continue on their merry way
suspend drumpf then we’ll talk
blah
Believe it when I see it
Oh Shut the fuck up.
So yeah, their enforcement of their rules is pretty goddamn selective.
Follow Up
Rose made two tweets yesterday, each with a screencap of an email. The emails were between Lindsay Lohan, Weinstein, and others, etc. Rose wasn't on the email distribution, but someone provided her the emails (or the screencaps). The first tweet with the email screencap was the one in violation, which was deleted. The second tweet with the email screencap is still up.
Re: Follow Up
Re: Follow Up
Re: Follow Up
Re: Follow Up
rose commented on the caps that everyone was complicit. they, including bob, knew or were in on it.
finally, rose asked people to go easy on lohan.
Re: Follow Up
Re: Follow Up
just fuck Twitter, and yeah they hired nazis.
Edited at 2017-10-12 07:49 pm (UTC)
(although I am sure there is many to that degree tbh)
Eat shit Twitter
It’s on digital 10/24 and I have it preordered but damnit, I want to see it again NOW!