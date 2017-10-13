"Roswell" reboot in works at CW
#Roswell Reboot in the Works at The CW https://t.co/9EMe0rpnYO cc @cadlymack pic.twitter.com/ufdlO4i9tn— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 12, 2017
CW is developing a rebbot of the cult series "Rosewell" from writer Carina MacKenzie (The Originals).
Here's the logline: After reluctantly returning to her tourist-trap hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, the daughter of undocumented immigrants discovers a shocking truth about her teenage crush who is now a police officer: he’s an alien who has kept his unearthly abilities hidden his entire life. She protects his secret as the two reconnect and begin to investigate his origins, but when a violent attack and long-standing government cover-up point to a greater alien presence on Earth, the politics of fear and hatred threaten to expose him and destroy their deepening romance.
well at least it doesn't sound like they're going to whitewash the liz role this time (eta: the roswell wiki has liz ortecho as being spanish but i always thought she was latina?)
anyway, i love reminiscing about all the roswell drama, both bts and in the fandom.
Just use a similar concept and create an original show.
Although I do wish someone would make a high-quality series or limited series about what happened in Roswell/Area 51 back in the 40s. Something sort of in the vein of Manhattan (RIP).
The dvds have different music right?
I still never finished seasons 2-3, though.
3 was awful, apart from Kyle