"Roswell" reboot in works at CW

Didn't their Roswell-lite show from a few years ago flop?

star-crossed? lmaoooo yes. i only watched it for malese jow and i liked the "twenty minutes into the future" thing going on, but it was not a good show.

lol not even malese could make me watch that show. i actually started watching the flash for her though, and now she's on a stupid mtw show instead :(

the daughter of undocumented immigrants



well at least it doesn't sound like they're going to whitewash the liz role this time (eta: the roswell wiki has liz ortecho as being spanish but i always thought she was latina?)



anyway, i love reminiscing about all the roswell drama, both bts and in the fandom.



Edited at 2017-10-12 07:32 pm (UTC) Reply

wow until now i had no idea this was based on books. hmmmmmmm now i want to read them, i loved the show!

fyi the books are COMPLETELY different! at least the original 10 books are.... i think they later came out with some other books that were based on the show.

Cult series? I mean, the first season was fun, mindless entertainment, but still....Whhhhy?



Just use a similar concept and create an original show. Reply

Seriously?!! I guess I shouldn't be surprised, but damn. This concept wasn't even that popular the first time around.

lmao well ok then. at least they won't be in high school. if the dudes are hot, i might check it out.

no thank you!

just came in to say I went hard for Michael/Isabel back in the day

Oh same here, I thought they were both so hot.

Keep it

But you already cancelled Star Crossed.

http://ew.com/article/2016/10/31/baron-and-toluca-roswell-inspired-series-first-look/ I'm also guessing this didn't pan out.

Carina MacKenzie came a long way from being a SPN fangirl

Can't wait for the inevitable terrible cover version of this for the new theme song

This was the theme song???

This song was what got me into the show lol.

My school mates all thought this was a Sarah McLachlan song before they found out it was Dido. Well, they thought her name was "Dildo" at first.

I love this song. Brings me back.



Edited at 2017-10-12 08:08 pm (UTC) Reply

Whatever happened to both guys career?

my speculation is that jason was informally blackballed/blacklisted after he filed a complaint against his manager in an attempt to get out of paying commissions or something. going by some of the quotes in articles about the case, he pissed off some big casting/talent agents by doing that.

He was def blacklisted just went on his IMDB page and he hasn't worked since 2012.

Last I heard Brendan was in The Night Shift.



Edited at 2017-10-12 07:47 pm (UTC) Reply

No thank you.



No thank you.

Although I do wish someone would make a high-quality series or limited series about what happened in Roswell/Area 51 back in the 40s. Something sort of in the vein of Manhattan (RIP).

Are they bringing back Katherine Heigl only to fire her again?

i don't want this. i do, however, want to go rewatch the entire series...........

i rewatched it recently and it is so not good but it is so a part of my adolescents that i still loved it. so yeah, definitely do it

I did that a few years ago. It was bearable... its sci-fi background and lack of Whedonisms kept it from aging quite as badly as most of its teenage series contemporaries.

Season 3 was such shit lol but i remember loving the s2 plot even if i dont remember it



The dvds have different music right? Reply

Yeah, I watched it originally because I stumbled upon it and the first song was Save Tonight but that's not on the DVDs

I wish I'd finished watching the entire series when I could use Netflix canada/usa.

The main guy was sooo cute.

I hate this show but also it's like a comfort show for me idk why

It was made during the WB's peak so it'll always have some sentimental value, even if I didn't finish watching it.

I miss the WB

they just have really ran out of original ideas haven't they? let shit die, jesus lol

Not sure how I feel about this. But I'd love to see some of the original cast cameo this if this gets made. I love me some Majandra (sp?) Delfino, I'd love to see her in more stuff.

By HER? No thank you

No. The CW cannot do anything even half-way decently anymore. I don't want to watch a bunch of shitty white dudes treat nice girls like shit and have that romanticized. That's literally all The CW does anymore.

were any other ontders on fanforum when this show was on? you guys remember all the drama with the cast members posting? lmao.

i wasn't on the forums but i do remember Shiri and Majandra doing a salty af dvd extra thing where they dished about how much they hated emilie and such. i am not surprised most of the cast has troubles getting cast in stuff cause they seemed messy as hell back then but then again, they were all basically teenagers so that shouldn't be surprising.

poor emilie... i was a diehard dreamer so i didn't like tess getting in the way of that, but emilie got so much undeserved shit from our corner of the fandom. i remember dreamers complaining about how emilie got a lot of applause at a convention panel and that ~poor shiri looked taken aback~ i was so embarrassed to be a max/liz fan lmao

no. What happened?

I loved Liz walking away from Max and the group at the end of season one. She should have stayed done with them.



I still never finished seasons 2-3, though.



Edited at 2017-10-12 07:53 pm (UTC) Reply

2 was fun but there must have been weird cuts or missing episodes because some plot developments were really jarring



3 was awful, apart from Kyle Reply

kyle was such a cinnamon roll in season 3

