Julianne Moore on Gun Control and Weinstein Allegations

Ugh....I really worry about every single woman in the industry who is gonna get asked about this in interviews while it doesn't even get brought up for the men.

Don't forget the women will be blamed for "allowing" Harvey to do this shit too.

They all knew and didn't do anything therefore its all their fault.

-That's literally all I've been hearing. Not to mention the slut shaming as well. Reply

mhm the media still hasn't managed to corner H*rvey's golden boy Toesucktino to smack the foot out of his mouth for a sec and let him give a statement

we love a talented kwane

Emma Thompson tells us the Harvey Weinstein allegations are just the tip of the iceberg of a wider and systemic problem in Hollywood pic.twitter.com/VDxswrUP5Z — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) October 12, 2017

She's brilliant. That ending is chilling and so spot on.

spot on. i was gonna call her out for her polanski support, but then i remembered she came to her senses and withdrew her name from the petition.

This is beatiful

I just want to say that I'm watching this panel with Preet and Sally at the Vanity Fair New Establishment summit. They are so well spoken. Amazing public servants. It's making me sad.

I cant wait for people to analyze what she said and then somehow spin it into something negative which has pretty much happened with every single actress that has said anything.



I'm gonna need for every single "woke" person who is criticizing these women or demanding they say something to have a damn seat. I don't know how many times I've seen "of course she is gonna act like she didn't know, she was fucking him for roles." Or "So she knew but did nothing about it. Complicit."



No one has any idea what's going through the minds of these women right now. If they were victims. If they truly knew the extent of what happened.



Edited at 2017-10-12 08:04 pm (UTC) Reply

Can I share this here? pic.twitter.com/7Iw27ECPFU — Germanico Laposse (@GermanLaposse) October 12, 2017





Can I share this here? pic.twitter.com/7Iw27ECPFU — Germanico Laposse (@GermanLaposse) October 12, 2017

"THAT'S SOME SHIT YOU CAN KEEP, MY FRIEND." My god, when you're evil enough to give James Cameron the moral high ground...

...I read this three times and I still have no idea what happened.

james cameron called out the producer who fired GDT from mimic

Wow, when James Cameron's the good guy you know the Weinsteins are fucked up.

lmao tell me about it

She's the best, hasnt worked with woody allen nor does she supports polanski. Meryl should take notes.



Edited at 2017-10-12 08:11 pm (UTC) Reply

great statement, i hope this satisfies that user w the broad city icon attacking his fans yd

men being able to be oblivious. how nice.

How nice that men are allowed to be oblivious but the women this was actually happening to and keeps on happening to, are getting ridiculed and questioned.

