Julianne Moore on Gun Control and Weinstein Allegations
- Julianne Moore appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday to discuss gun control and gun safety. She has taken an initiative to raise awareness of the dangers of guns.
- Asked about Harvey Weinstein, Moore stated "The more people talk, the more that people come forward. It is really important."
- "I have never had a personal experience like this" Moore remarked. "This to me is completely egregious and shocking."
- Moore says that she thinks all the women have each other's backs. She also talked about what it is like to be a 19/20 year old in Hollywood.
-That's literally all I've been hearing. Not to mention the slut shaming as well.
I'm gonna need for every single "woke" person who is criticizing these women or demanding they say something to have a damn seat. I don't know how many times I've seen "of course she is gonna act like she didn't know, she was fucking him for roles." Or "So she knew but did nothing about it. Complicit."
No one has any idea what's going through the minds of these women right now. If they were victims. If they truly knew the extent of what happened.
Edited at 2017-10-12 08:04 pm (UTC)
"THAT'S SOME SHIT YOU CAN KEEP, MY FRIEND." My god, when you're evil enough to give James Cameron the moral high ground...
Edited at 2017-10-12 08:11 pm (UTC)