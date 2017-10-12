Nicole Kidman the Beguiled Halloween

Julianne Moore on Gun Control and Weinstein Allegations



  • Julianne Moore appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday to discuss gun control and gun safety. She has taken an initiative to raise awareness of the dangers of guns.

  • Asked about Harvey Weinstein, Moore stated "The more people talk, the more that people come forward. It is really important."

  • "I have never had a personal experience like this" Moore remarked. "This to me is completely egregious and shocking."

  • Moore says that she thinks all the women have each other's backs. She also talked about what it is like to be a 19/20 year old in Hollywood.


