Margot Robbie Explores ASMR with Vegemite, Champagne, and High Heels | W Magazine



In this ASMR interview, Australian actress Margot Robbie takes you through the sounds of her personal and professional life. Listen to her childhood as she smears vegemite on toast. Take in the 'click' of a seat belt and the 'whoosh' of hairspray from her first major role on 'Pan Am'. Bask in the 'clacks' of high heels from her breakout role as Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. Embrace the sweet sound of a cork popping out of a bottle of champagne to remind you of her scene in 'The Big Short'.



Margot Robbie likes when guys dress as girl characters like Harley Quinn for Halloween. The actress recalls some of her favorite Halloween costumes, like when she dressed as the hockey-masked killer Jason and as rapper Riff Raff (James Franco's character from "Spring Breakers"). Robbie also talks about her training for the role as Tonya Harding in the upcoming figure skater biopic "I, Tonya", her now legendary story about auditioning for "Wolf of Wall Street", and running into her long-lost first kiss at a party.

source 1
Tagged: , , ,