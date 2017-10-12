Margot Robbie Explores ASMR with Vegemite, Champagne, and High Heels | W Magazine
In this ASMR interview, Australian actress Margot Robbie takes you through the sounds of her personal and professional life. Listen to her childhood as she smears vegemite on toast. Take in the 'click' of a seat belt and the 'whoosh' of hairspray from her first major role on 'Pan Am'. Bask in the 'clacks' of high heels from her breakout role as Leonardo DiCaprio’s wife in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. Embrace the sweet sound of a cork popping out of a bottle of champagne to remind you of her scene in 'The Big Short'.
Margot Robbie likes when guys dress as girl characters like Harley Quinn for Halloween. The actress recalls some of her favorite Halloween costumes, like when she dressed as the hockey-masked killer Jason and as rapper Riff Raff (James Franco's character from "Spring Breakers"). Robbie also talks about her training for the role as Tonya Harding in the upcoming figure skater biopic "I, Tonya", her now legendary story about auditioning for "Wolf of Wall Street", and running into her long-lost first kiss at a party.
ASMR helps me sleep though. i'm so happy i discovered it.
the costumes were so qt
but i rly like slime asmr
I kind of wish that there were still more low-quality ASMR videos, because the crackling/natural sound works so much better for me, versus this hyper-produced intentional stuff.
there's some weird shit out there. it borderlines on fetish/role play porn sometimes. haha.
this girl was the most ~normal~ one i found tho haha
someone posted this taylor swift role play one in a post yesterday. i could only make it like 45 secs before i had to peace out:
why not just...go get a real .. haircut..
I mentioned this to someone in a different comment, but I think that all ASMR CAN be sexual simply because it's so relaxing and like, you are literally listening to someone whisper to you and comfort you, lol. So even the ones that are less overtly sexual can still lead to sexual feelings just due to the nature of the video.
it's only something in the past decade people have put a label on. science is only just now starting to study the sensation from what i read.
if you maybe have ever had your hair cut and find that it relaxes you or makes you sleepy but that's one aspect of asmr so the noises in a haircut asmr video are supposed to simulate that feeling/experience for instance.
i don't get it and the videos are the weirdest videos ever
OOP EDIT: found running bath water ones and now i get it. i don't understand the human-based ones though. i don't like the sounds of people scratching, cutting hair, ew. but water noises i can get behind
this meditation/visualisation is forever my fave, its put me to sleep so many times and relaxed me i love this girl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJne5hgYnUE
