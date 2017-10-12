Margot Robbie Explores ASMR with Vegemite, Champagne, and High Heels | W Magazine

i'm still upset Pan Am was canceled!



ASMR helps me sleep though. i'm so happy i discovered it. Reply

Thread

Link





the costumes were so qt



me too.the costumes were so qt Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i loved christina's character. i got the series on dvd from amazon for, like, $9.99. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They so were. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

asmr is rly gross to me because i hate mouth noises

but i rly like slime asmr Reply

Thread

Link

I like ASMR but it weirds me out when celebs do it. Reply

Thread

Link

I used to get ASMR from certain professors.



I kind of wish that there were still more low-quality ASMR videos, because the crackling/natural sound works so much better for me, versus this hyper-produced intentional stuff. Reply

Thread

Link

omg i somehow wound up watching ASMR videos for the first time last night.



there's some weird shit out there. it borderlines on fetish/role play porn sometimes. haha.



this girl was the most ~normal~ one i found tho haha



Reply

Thread

Link

omg the ones where they're doctors giving u a checkup are the weirdest Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i can't even bring myself to watch those.



someone posted this taylor swift role play one in a post yesterday. i could only make it like 45 secs before i had to peace out:



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ASMR Darling! She's a cutie. And yeah, a lot of ASMR borders on weird sexual/porn stuff. Then again, I think whispering into a camera, pretending to soothe/coax someone, and making them feel relaxed kind of might naturally lead to sexual feelings. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ok I thought some of it was porn play. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I like the unintentional ones or like crinkly noises bc they help me focus or go to sleep but sorting thru the creepy shit is almost not worth it. Celeb asmr seems... quesionable considering that some ppl seem to get off on it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is my absolute favorite:



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg i can't imagine filming a 4 hour ASMR video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I looove ASMR. These are my faves:











Reply

Thread

Link

i LOVE asmr glow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? She's gorgeous too. I legit thought her alien videos were weird at first, lol, but now I love them. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

is this a woman dominated field? seems very directed towards men.



why not just...go get a real .. haircut.. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this may be OT, but where is I, Tonya trailer already? It's supposed to come out in December right? and nothing is out there. Reply

Thread

Link





SOMEONE REQUESTED THAT SHE EAT SOMETHING HEALTHY, AND THIS IS WTF SHE ATE!



I’M SCREAMING 🗣🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/k0gg4MDNNt — K a r i o. (@itsKARY_) October 3, 2017

my favorite asmr 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

LOLL. This lady is hilarious. I love her pickle videos. And her makeup ones too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isn't some of this sexual related ? Or am I misunderstanding Reply

Thread

Link

Some of the shittier ones are imo. I think the creators of those don't have natural charisma so they try too hard, and it comes across like they're trying to get you off/arouse you instead of being relaxing. There are definitely non-sexual ones though.



I mentioned this to someone in a different comment, but I think that all ASMR CAN be sexual simply because it's so relaxing and like, you are literally listening to someone whisper to you and comfort you, lol. So even the ones that are less overtly sexual can still lead to sexual feelings just due to the nature of the video. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its not really supposed to be but some less talented asmr users need views so they turn it into such Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't deal w this shit, more power to those who benefit from it but keep it away from me Reply

Thread

Link

it's been months of this shit floating around the internet and i still don't know what ASMR is or what these people are trying to achieve. feeling very "i don't know what x is and at this point i'm too afraid to ask" Reply

Thread

Link

Lol same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah im confused, people eating and whispering to you in videos? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh i got deep into the wormhole last night rofl. this is what i've found: it's just people whispering and making noises (like crinkling, scratching, etc...) that gives people that relaxing, tingling feeling you get when someone plays with your hair and such.



it's only something in the past decade people have put a label on. science is only just now starting to study the sensation from what i read. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you ever get "tingles" when you hear certain sounds or the way someone says certain words? that's ASMR. :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

never Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

not my entire life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I did not know this was a thing people experienced at all. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

certain noises trigger a certain part of your brain which results in a relaxing or soothing feeling, kinda like meditation but a different type.

if you maybe have ever had your hair cut and find that it relaxes you or makes you sleepy but that's one aspect of asmr so the noises in a haircut asmr video are supposed to simulate that feeling/experience for instance. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

u don't get shivers when someone whispers in ur ear? 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah this trend isn’t for me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL same



i don't get it and the videos are the weirdest videos ever



OOP EDIT: found running bath water ones and now i get it. i don't understand the human-based ones though. i don't like the sounds of people scratching, cutting hair, ew. but water noises i can get behind



Edited at 2017-10-12 08:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





ASMR









i think i see what you guys are saying nowASMR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao its so weird to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m shocked she hasn’t whitened her teeth Reply

Thread

Link

She looks psychotic in that screencap lmao Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hate this shit, it makes my skin crawl just thinking about it Reply

Thread

Link

I still can't believe she's playing Tonya Harding and not Amy Adams. Like...who thought this was a good idea? Reply

Thread

Link

I never even thought of that and now I'm pisssseeedddd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mind ASMR. the sexual ones make me uncomfortable tho Reply

Thread

Link





this meditation/visualisation is forever my fave, its put me to sleep so many times and relaxed me i love this girl Reply

Thread

Link

ASMR doesn't really for anything for me? i tried listening to some of videos people posted above but they just kind of sound like overstimulating feels, and they make me feel on edge/panicky. aka the total opposite of how i should feel lol Reply

Thread

Link

YES, THAT'S IT. Maybe that's why I don't get it, they make me feel like I feel when I'm overstimulated and kinda shaky/like my skin doesn't quite fit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Y’all are like some furries saying ~it’s not all sexual. #girlbye Reply

Thread

Link

i mean if you get off to someone cutting your hair then that's a personal problem Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But this is auditory, isn't it? How is that connected to getting your hair cut? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, pretty sure its not a conincidence most of the videos tend to feature young attractive women. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always come back to these - instant tingles throughout. the bottom two are super intense for me/my brain lol











Reply

Thread

Link

Marmite is superior. Reply

Thread

Link

The word "tingles" used as a noun is so repellent to me Reply

Thread

Link





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJne5hgYnUE



10/10 would listen again Idk how to embed youtube links but this is the best ASMR of all time1!10/10 would listen again Reply

Thread

Link