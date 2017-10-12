Brooke Shields Also Has a Harrowing Donald Trump Pickup story
"We should date, because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man, and the people would love it." https://t.co/WcioFpT54w— VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) October 10, 2017
- Emma Thompson and Salma Hayek had previously shared stories about Trump trying to convince them to date him and now it was Brooke Shields' time to tell a similar story to Andy Cohen:
- “I was on location during a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce [from Marla Maples in 1992] . . . and said, ‘I really think we should date, because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man, and the people would love it.’”
- To which she replied: “I have a boyfriend; he’s really not gonna be happy about it.”
