Brooke Shields Also Has a Harrowing Donald Trump Pickup story

That boyfriend she's referring to was Liam Neeson

he was kind of a dick to her, wasn't he?

Brooke Shields wrote about her post college relationship with Liam Neeson in a recent memoir, saying he wooed her with "his brogue, his poetry, and his shitty choice of cheap pinot girgio."



Shields claims that Neeson proposed, without a ring, after three months of dating in 1992. Only to break things off on Christmas day.

he's so repulsive. physically and otherwise.

how is that harrowing lmao

i can't believe i'm saying this, but ia that's a bit much on op's part

It's the title in the original article.

I was confused about that too

DT lusting after you isn't harrowing?

i'm watching cnn newsroom right now and i keep saying "i just cannot believe he's president". i still CANT BELIEVE IT.

all of the talking heads are praising him 😫

apparently today is a great day for Trump because he didn't totally fuck up reading off of a teleprompter.

'I really think we should date, because you're America's sweetheart and I'm America's richest man, and the people would love it.'



It's because of statements like this that make me rme every time some dumbass tries to convince me that "confidence is sexy."

yeah, that only works for rich people I feel.

I can't wait till this rapist money laundering sack of orange shit goes to prision

He needs to die https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/post-politics/wp/2017/10/12/trump-warns-puerto-rico-we-cannot-keep-fema-the-military-the-first-responders-forever/?undefined=&wpisrc=nl_most&wpmm=1

He's quoting a Fox News "investigative" "journalist? He sounds like he should be on Fox News. Can he resign and go work for Fox News?

it's amazing she turned out as normal as she did, the more i read about her life

she looks amazing wtf

lol oh please he was never america's richest man lmao debt ridden fat fuck

The fact he randomly called her is weird AF.

lol. At no point was this sack of rancid pudding ever even close to being America's richest man. Or even New York's, probably.

I thought he was still married to Marla in '92? Wasn't Tiffany born not long after that?

eta: not that it would surprise me, but still.



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:58 pm (UTC)

He started having an affair in '89 with Marla which led to his divorce from Ivana in '92, they had Tiff Maples in '93 and wed at the end of the same year. I looked this up because I too was scratching my head because I thought he married Marla in 1992 but apparently they ~broke up~ at some point between '89 and '93. Know thy enemy!

Omg he rly wants everyone to think he's got a lot more money than he rly does it's so sad!

That's totally his m.o. Reminds me of the dude in Silicon Valley that FREAKED when he wasn't a legit billionaire anymore. Terrifying he's "leading" us.

I never heard about that Silicon Valley guy but that made me throw up in my mouth a bit ngl !

Seriously. He's not America's richest man likeeee I googled it richest man in America now is Bill Gates. I'm assuming it's been Bill Gates for a real long time.

I'm sure he has money and most if it is from money laundering and from making money off bankruptcies and not paying his debts.

The most harrowing thing about this is the d e l u s i o n

The nerve

He's gross

I think calling this story 'harrowing' is taking away from real stories of abuse and harassment. it's an embarassing pick up line and that's it

Americans that are worried Trump is damaging America's standing in the world are right to be. A view from Britain: pic.twitter.com/WVKLOviymZ — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 12, 2017

It's disgusting that this piece of shit is just as bad as Weinstein and is POTUS.

So glad this pig is getting a dragging of the century.

americas richest man? this bill gates erasure smh

