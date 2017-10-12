Jon Hamm And Dakota Johnson NOT Dating, Despite Speculative Report
EXCLUSIVE: Jon Hamm And Dakota Johnson NOT Dating, Despite Speculative Report https://t.co/jQBuoToiVc pic.twitter.com/OldLyyNdQl— Gossip Cop (@GossipCop) October 11, 2017
Gossip Cop says Dakota and Jon Hamm are NOT dating. The rumors were started after they were spotted together for the second time this year. So, NO dating, they are just pals.
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Spotted on Sushi Dinner Date
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Spotted on Sushi Dinner Date https://t.co/sfqJuaro6q— People (@people) October 12, 2017
Dakota and Chris were spotted on a Sushi Dinner Date. People says they were “cozy, laughing and affectionate.”
Are they dating? We don't know yet. According to Annabelle Wallis'instagram, they are still together. But WHO KNOWS? We are waiting for Gossip Cop to clarify things.
source
source
uh was anybody even speculating about her dating life?
Re: uh was anybody even speculating about her dating life?
you deserve better