Mila Kunis Reveals Christmas Tradition: No Presents for the Kids
Mila Kunis dishes on her post-baby body, new Christmas traditions & juggling two kids. https://t.co/MKDbDJr82a pic.twitter.com/1nGonQtQFf— EntertainmentTonight (@etnow) October 3, 2017
-“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn’t really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, [our daughter] Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”
-"We’ve told our parents, ‘We’re begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation, to the Children’s Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.’ That’s our new tradition,”
Source
what's on your Christmas list, ONTD?
Yes mom I absolutely want a purse instead, but I need a nice vacuum more.
I loved our family get togethers as a child but now its just basically sitting around with a lot of yawning going on plus everyone has children on their own now so its becoming kind of groupish behavior with aunts (now grandmas) focusing on their own little families
Xmas was always small gifts, often stuff I needed and one two nice gifts because my family was poor. But I also had interests that were ... unique so gift shopping for my mom was kind fun.
I’m so boring now.
I don't have a christmas list since I just buy what I want lol. My family isn't really doing presents this year, just a few stocking stuffers, for my friends I'm gonna suggest we go for a nice dinner or something instead of presents.
their kids are super little and super rich, they don't need an xmas festival of consumerist bullshit
It's like the people who went off on Chrissy Teigen because Kris Jenner had gifted baby Luna two of those little motorized Barbie cars/jeeps. Yes, it was Kris Jenner and that IS a little excessive(a little, she didn't give the kid fucking DIAMONDS. Like at least it was an age appropriate gift). But people were going in on Chrissy, who literally didn't even buy the damn things. Apparently being spoiled with two Barbie jeeps means you're going to be an insufferable monster who values material objects over education (seriously, people were saying that). As if this rich ass kid won't spend her life in kick ass private schools getting a boss education....
I miss having grown up conversations with my relatives. Gonna skip it this year because I'm really just tired of it all.
and yeah getting babies loads of Xmas gifts is cute to take pictures of but not really necessary
I saw yesterday that Amazon released a waterproof Kindle so that's what is on my list so far.
Christmas last year was a clusterfuck. My super religious conservative uncle went on a long rant about Israel, than my sister told him Jesus was a communist and the table completely exploded. I had fun actually.
now that i'm older my parents just ask what i want and i usually give them a little list they can pick something off of. same with my sis.