Mila Kunis Reveals Christmas Tradition: No Presents for the Kids

So far I just want super boring, practical stuff. There is no joy left in adulthood

ia. the holidays are my time to be like "umm i need socks and my hair straightener just blew up so..."

What is it with socks at Christmas time lol every year I want some new ones

I'm asking santa for a nice vacuum and my mom is like "no beba, I am not getting you a vacuum. Do you want a purse instead?"



Yes mom I absolutely want a purse instead, but I need a nice vacuum more.

Christmas is getting more and more boring and exhausting with age + since winter is no longer really happening until like February or March thanks to climate change i cannot really get in the mood either.



I loved our family get togethers as a child but now its just basically sitting around with a lot of yawning going on plus everyone has children on their own now so its becoming kind of groupish behavior with aunts (now grandmas) focusing on their own little families



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:33 pm (UTC)

same, I hate when I'm watching a Christmas movie and there's always snow on the ground, when in real life, there's no snow until like February.

I actually really like that idea. Small kids don't really understand anyway, they just like ripping paper.

When I was a kid, I loved wrapped boxes and would get upset to be unwrapping them. They could have been empty boxes for all i care, I just love shiny wrapping paper. This is my first Christmas alone and I am tempted to get a tree and bunch of wrapping paper and just wrap up random stuff I own. xD

omg xD ...do it. please.

I want a new bed and some socks for Christmas

Link

same (2)

My parents gave us gifts on our birthdays, because it was our day, we celebrated Christmas but never really got gifts since it was not "our birthday" but Jesus'... I'm not religious anymore but I still like the way they handled that.

Birthdays were always a bigger deal in my household too. The whole "it's your day, anything goes, be spoiled, have a blast guilt-free" in stuck in my brain and it baffles me when people don't do anything on their birthday. I don't do anything crazy on my birthday but like ... accept gifts and treatyoself.





Xmas was always small gifts, often stuff I needed and one two nice gifts because my family was poor. But I also had interests that were ... unique so gift shopping for my mom was kind fun.

My Christmas list includes a really good set of pots and pans and a solar panel phone charger.



I'm so boring now.

We don't do Christmas, but some people always buy me gifts and then I feel the need to get them something in advance in case they did get me something. It's a trait I inherited from my mother, who can never accept a gift without reciprocation. I'm happy with people giving me gift cards. I'd ask for cash if it's wasn't deemed crude.

I want a gallon of Wen and new Biologique Recherche lotion, life comes at you fast

I think that's a nice idea, it's not like their kids will be deprived if they don't get a ton of presents.



I don't have a christmas list since I just buy what I want lol. My family isn't really doing presents this year, just a few stocking stuffers, for my friends I'm gonna suggest we go for a nice dinner or something instead of presents.



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:37 pm (UTC)

i've seen ppl in various parts of the internet acting like they're abusive monsters for this lol

their kids are super little and super rich, they don't need an xmas festival of consumerist bullshit

And you can bet those are the same people who would be calling them out if they HAD spoiled their kid at Christmas. You literally cannot win when it comes to parenting.



It's like the people who went off on Chrissy Teigen because Kris Jenner had gifted baby Luna two of those little motorized Barbie cars/jeeps. Yes, it was Kris Jenner and that IS a little excessive(a little, she didn't give the kid fucking DIAMONDS. Like at least it was an age appropriate gift). But people were going in on Chrissy, who literally didn't even buy the damn things. Apparently being spoiled with two Barbie jeeps means you're going to be an insufferable monster who values material objects over education (seriously, people were saying that). As if this rich ass kid won't spend her life in kick ass private schools getting a boss education....

lol, mte

She is just increasingly wonderful. <3

I used to enjoy Christmas with the family, but ever since my own generation started producing children, the conversations have all revolved around them along with pestering me to join the trend and have some too.



I miss having grown up conversations with my relatives. Gonna skip it this year because I'm really just tired of it all.

nothing. I just want the food.

Oh idk why I thought they were being raised Jewish



and yeah getting babies loads of Xmas gifts is cute to take pictures of but not really necessary

This is actually a good idea. I've been to some rich persons' Christmas morning and the children literally got thousands and thousands of dollars worth of gifts. Like a PS4, Wii and XBox all at the same time. They weren't even really happy about it either.

my parents are really into the materialism part of christmas and I don't know how to break it to them to say I don't care anymore I'm an adult with my own money and if I want something really bad I'll just buy it

Right? In my immediate family there are no kids and I and my siblings are all adults with decent jobs so I think we should just buy our Mom presents and call it a day.

everyday is christmas i buy what i want. but i think a good idea on gift type holidays is in order to get a new toy, kids should pick a gently used toy or toys they grew out of and donate it.

I'm getting in a Christmas mood already. If we could just bypass Halloween and all the dark sided stuff that comes with it, I'd be happy.



I saw yesterday that Amazon released a waterproof Kindle so that's what is on my list so far.

oooh waterproof kindle, i might have to add that to my list lol. i take baths and read with my nook in a plastic bag.

she sounds like a good mom

i think that's a great idea. idk, i get its nice to have photos but i don't get why people make a massive deal out of birthday parties/presents and christmas presents for really young kids. (like, younger than 3) its not as if they're going to remember it. spending hundreds on toys or clothes that they're going to outgrow quickly seems silly.

I think that's a good idea tbh.

I always get a pair of bikinis from my grandparents and a some small jewelry from my mom. Then my dad asks what I need for my house, says he will order it and completely forgets. Im still waiting my airfryer and that was a gift from two years ago.



Christmas last year was a clusterfuck. My super religious conservative uncle went on a long rant about Israel, than my sister told him Jesus was a communist and the table completely exploded. I had fun actually.



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:45 pm (UTC)

when i was a kid we got money or clothes.



now that i'm older my parents just ask what i want and i usually give them a little list they can pick something off of. same with my sis.

my coworker today said their sister had spent £300 on their kid's birthday because her dad only got her one present. like... what????

