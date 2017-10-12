Mila Kunis Reveals Christmas Tradition: No Presents for the Kids



-“So far, our tradition is no presents for the kids. We’re instituting it this year because when the kids are [younger than] 1, it doesn’t really matter. Last year when we celebrated Christmas, [our daughter] Wyatt was 2 and it was too much. We didn’t give her anything — it was the grandparents. The kid no longer appreciates the one gift. They don’t even know what they’re expecting; they’re just expecting stuff.”
-"We’ve told our parents, ‘We’re begging you — if you have to give her something, pick one gift. Otherwise, we’d like to take a charitable donation, to the Children’s Hospital or a pet [or] whatever you want.’ That’s our new tradition,”

what's on your Christmas list, ONTD?
