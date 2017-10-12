ONTD Roundup
For Wednesday, October 11, 2017:
- Matt Damon denies burying earlier Harvey Weinstein story
- Asia Argento: producer who brought me to H. Weinstein's room SAME one Damon/Crowe vouched for
- Ben Affleck "apologizes" for acting inappropriately towards Hilarie Burton
- Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Says The American Left ‘Is Creating Its Own Decline’
- Cara Delevinge details her experience with Harvey Weinstein
- A round-up of news on the Harvey Weinstein scandal
- Weinstein roundup: celebs react, Donna Karen apologizes, Weinstein in rehab rumours and more
- Makeup artist Annamarie Tendler alleges Ben Affeck groped her at the Golden Globes
- Cheryl & Liam Payne are already teaching seven-month-old son Bear another language
- How do Celebrities feel about mayonnaise?
- Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan's Account
- \Celebs tweet about California Wildfires
- ONTD original: Buried footage of Ben Affleck Groping Hilarie Burton in 2001 resurfaces
I bought this book today, I have heard it's really good so I'm gonna read it after I finish The Hen Who Dreamed She Could Fly.
It's in English which I kinda hate, but hopefully I can read it without any problems :P + I LOOOVE the cover!!
Otherwise, maybe read a book? I assume you don't want to do anything like watch TV lol
I think I'll do my dresser, that's a good idea.
or i reorganize my shelves which isn't always a good idea lol
I have lots of random hobbies like reading, cooking, painting, embroidery, going on walks, doing yoga, etc. I’m bad about feeling unproductive (even when I’m busy smh) so I’m always finding something new to try.
Baking is also fun or maybe watch a movie/tv-show.
Halp, I can't stop spending money on shows :/
I didn't know most of these things.
now I feel bad for my mom's dog. She is always taking the dog to our dog park because the dog only lives with cats and she insists the dog needs "dog time". BUT when they go to the dog park, the dog just wants to hang out with the people and sits down any time another dog tries to sniff her butt. Why do people gotta force things on their dogs because it's " normal dog stuff" or whatever.
bullshit.
Thanks <3
I used to have a BAD habit of petting dogs I didn't know when I first moved to LA. I stopped within a month or so, cuz I didn't want my ass kicked for coming off as a creep.
This is very helpful. I might be working part time at a Doggy Day Care for teh Holidays :)
I've always been careful with using cleaning products around my dogs and cats - the carpet shampoo I have has a light scent and I still make sure they're not in the room I'm working on. Having a Pyrenees for a while has REALLY taught me more about dogs responding to our emotions, though. Out of the breeds I've had in my lifetime, Pyrenees seem to be more sensitive in picking up on that sort of thing (although Louie seems to pick up on it really well, too).
either way,this is why piracy is so important, so you don't fund people like Weinstein.
color change gel polish ☆ﾐ(o*･ω･)ﾉ
someone tell me how to use the her app i'm so confused lmao it keeps telling me people liked me but i can't talk to them? how do i change my bio? pls help me, ontd, ur my only ho
idk i haven't been on it in over a year lol
how's you?
i'm watching lucifer and thinking of starting it over from the start, it makes me happy.
trying to get over an agonising headache. now it's sort of in the middle of my brain instead of right behind my eyes? it's really weird. idk.
how are you?
I've been better. :/ (TMI?) I have my period this week so I didn't get to do as much work on the porch sooner than I'd like, trying to get it spiffed up to put up my Halloween decorations. Hopefully I can finish today now that cramps/back pain are gone. At least the wasps are now gone so I can scrub the front wall of my house.
Can anyone relate?
So many of us in the states looked at the tide of fascism and racism and islamophobia sweeping Europe over the past years as conscientious and judgmental "outsiders" when in reality we as a country reignited and nurtured the torch of those sentiments with almost every foreign policy and military decision we've made since 9/11.......and we did it with pride. Hell almost no "liberals" to this day will admit George Bush is a war criminal. It’s fucking shameful.
I would never say it in public but have been looking back a lot lately and don't think you can equate what happened to us on 9/11 with a lot of what we've done to the world since.
ITA with you on our country reigniting and nurturing the torch with military and foreign policy decisions. We really should've seen this coming, at least we should've seen it a lot sooner.
remember
and then ppl made a bunch of gifs of the cast's facial reactions to this
Won't front like I'm not curious about Aquaman but I'll remember to steal it.
I had a great day with my pup yesterday, I bought both my dogs a 4 pack of those flavored Nylabones from Costco and they're obsessed with them, which means that I don't have to helicopter them.
I have a 8 month old Husky mix and getting her to listen has been tough. Positive reinforcement with treats works great, but for a limited amount of time. I've rolled up newspaper to bop her in the butt or the nose, not hard of course, and it's day and night. When the newspaper makes an appearance, she listens, grabs her toy and sits next to me on the couch. I give her a few cheerios to praise her for listening.
I have a Kong Wobbler full of Cheerios she uses. I also have a ball that I fill with Cheerios that she can roll around and it dispenses treats for her.
We play hide and go seek with treats in the spare bedroom
I freeze her beef bone in a bag with water and give her this giant brick of ice that she goes and licks for an hour and then she can chew on the bone after. Special days she gets the beef bone with marrow.
I give her a few drops of anxiety essential oils so it helps her be cool. I think it helps, but she likes it and it’s essential oils so I’m not too bothered.
almost 5 years to the day
there is always a tweet
funeral etiquette question
my mom was like, insistent that i go to the funeral and i think unless it's local to where we live, it might be a little...much? i wanted to have our board/organization make a donation somewhere in her father's name and send a personal card.
WWYD, ONTD?
The donation thing in her father's name is very nice too.
Everyone in my office goes to coworker family funerals, but there's only four (formerly five) of us and all local so they never had any complicated things like you have here.
You have great suggestions above, but also one more
when your manager gets back, make their life a little easier, like offer to get coffee or stuff for them for like a week or so. Just so they have one less thing to think about :)
Goodluck.
And my work computer is alternately incredibly slow, freezing or completely shutting down with no notice. asldkfjask;ld
Song of the Day: Jewel - Intuition
pop / 2003
fyi: The music video was a spoof of the then-pop culture.
Also, the whole "FEMA can't be there forever" thing is just infuriating. FEMA is still doing some Hurricane Katrina recovery. FEMA doesn't come in for a couple of weeks and then skip town. Recovery is a long-term project that requires multiple government agencies to work together. Of course, I doubt anyone in the WH knows that.