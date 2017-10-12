ONTD Roundup

Buzzfeed posts always ends up at the extreme of the rly good or truly bad spectrum. This is the latter. Their quizzes are a meh medium. Reply

https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/106690034.html buzzfeed is 5 months late with that joke Reply

I bought this book today, I have heard it's really good so I'm gonna read it after I finish The Hen Who Dreamed She Could Fly.



I bought this book today, I have heard it's really good so I'm gonna read it after I finish The Hen Who Dreamed She Could Fly.

It's in English which I kinda hate, but hopefully I can read it without any problems :P + I LOOOVE the cover!!

I still need to finish this oops. Love the cover. Wish my edition had that one. Reply

I need to add this to my "to read" list Reply

this looks fabulousss Reply

i loved this book! hope u like it! Reply

What do y'all do when you feel bored and unproductive but don't have work/school/chores to do? Preferably something at home bc I'm not about that wasting gas life. Reply

Organize something that needs to be organized (currently, my LPs, nail polish, and clothes in both my dresser and closet could all use some attention).



Otherwise, maybe read a book? I assume you don't want to do anything like watch TV lol Reply

haha yeah I'm trying to avoid phone and internet for now (love that I'm saying this as I comment on an ONTD post lmao)



I think I'll do my dresser, that's a good idea. Reply

i read, listen to audiobooks, exercise. i wanted to learn how to juggle this summer and i'll do that when i've got not much else going on. Reply

i tend to colour. i'd love to read then but it makes me feel like i'm wasting my time weirdly? i have to be busy when i feel unproductive



or i reorganize my shelves which isn't always a good idea lol Reply

I have lots of random hobbies like reading, cooking, painting, embroidery, going on walks, doing yoga, etc. I’m bad about feeling unproductive (even when I’m busy smh) so I’m always finding something new to try. Reply

podcasts and i usually just go for really long walks. Reply

I clean or throw stuff out. Reply

clean or cook. or get out and go for a walk. Reply

burpees Reply

I usually start some free online course on whatever subject seems interesting at that moment. Reply

I like to crochet/knitting and it might sound lame but I really like those adult coloring books :P

Baking is also fun or maybe watch a movie/tv-show. Reply

baking Reply

Just dropped another $200+ on LCD tickets.



Halp, I can't stop spending money on shows :/ Reply

I forget how expensive concert tickets are nowadays (because I don't go to them). My friend is always whining about being broke, but he also goes to like at least 1-2 concerts a month. Reply

It's ridiculous (and yet it still doesn't stop me hah) Reply

i bought a really nice coat from macy's colombus day sale and its arriving today. i can't wait to get home from the gym Reply

I didn't know most of these things. Reply

yeah I knew most dogs don't like hugs bc they always look so weird and stiff when people do it to them.



now I feel bad for my mom's dog. She is always taking the dog to our dog park because the dog only lives with cats and she insists the dog needs "dog time". BUT when they go to the dog park, the dog just wants to hang out with the people and sits down any time another dog tries to sniff her butt. Why do people gotta force things on their dogs because it's " normal dog stuff" or whatever. Reply

The dog hugging is bullshit because the study that was done was people looking at 250 pictures of dogs being hugged and they came to the conclusion that they don't like it.





bullshit. Reply

i did know a lot of this bc my dog is very.......... Sensitive. he Hates when people touch his head unless he wants ear scratches - he flinches away when most people try (and everyone does bc he is small and fluffy). altho he loves being held and hugged by me. Reply

Wow, my bf and are gonna get a golden doodle soon and this video was really insightful.



Thanks <3 Reply

wow. I learned something new.





I used to have a BAD habit of petting dogs I didn't know when I first moved to LA. I stopped within a month or so, cuz I didn't want my ass kicked for coming off as a creep.



This is very helpful. I might be working part time at a Doggy Day Care for teh Holidays :) Reply

ur dog should love u enough to tolerate ur hugs Reply

I didn't know some of these but they make sense, like petting their head, keeping eye contact with "stranger" dogs, and taking them to be around other dogs/people they may not like (though we don't have dog parks in my town - that I know of - so mine only really ~freaks out at the vet, lol).



I've always been careful with using cleaning products around my dogs and cats - the carpet shampoo I have has a light scent and I still make sure they're not in the room I'm working on. Having a Pyrenees for a while has REALLY taught me more about dogs responding to our emotions, though. Out of the breeds I've had in my lifetime, Pyrenees seem to be more sensitive in picking up on that sort of thing (although Louie seems to pick up on it really well, too). Reply

idk about the hugs, one of my dogs seems to love them. she'll even wrap her paws around you. she'll sit on my lap and cuddle into me for hours lol. Reply

the nyt crossword today was so annoying. i finished it! but it was annoying. Reply

I'm like scared to find out who else may be involved in all of this mess. I'm not sure I even want to know anymore. After finding out last night how many movies I love were made by Miramax, I feel so guilty now about liking those movies, realizing what may have happened behind the scenes. Is it normal to feel this way? Am I still allowed to like this stuff? Reply

It's normal, and you're allowed to like the films/products you love. Remember, a lot of people pushed through the harassment b/c they love their work. Also, there's harassment in every industry. I still love my phone, but I also don't ignore that people in sweatshops probably made it. There's a lot of harassment of migrant workers, but I still love my food. Instead, I try to talk about it when the topic arises and call for my reps to do something about it. Reply

Many people who work on movies are people suffering too and just trying to do their jobs.



either way,this is why piracy is so important, so you don't fund people like Weinstein.



Reply

why can't people understand that if you're too fragile to listen to facts about privilege, you're not an ally? Reply

Cuz they have to make it about them. Reply

they want absolution. Reply

Parent

All these stories about Weinstein have brought back some stuff I'd rather forget 🙁 trying to cheer myself up by getting my hair and nails done. It's not working. Reply

Take care of yourself, bb! Sending you hugs 🤗 Reply

color change gel polish ☆ﾐ(o*･ω･)ﾉ



I felt pretty crappy mentally yesterday so I got my nails done at a new salon and it made me feel much better. Feel better bb <3
color change gel polish ☆ﾐ(o*･ω･)ﾉ

:( unplug for a bit and read/listen to/watch something happy? Reply

Take care of yourself, bb. ♥ I second Eve, probably best to unplug for a while and maybe put on your favorite show, movies, music, etc. or if you draw or play an instrument, maybe pick that up for a bit? I find that learning some new songs on an instrument works to take my mind off something since it takes up a good deal of focus. I hope you find something that cheers you up soon! ♥♥ Reply

finally!!!!!!!



someone tell me how to use the her app i'm so confused lmao it keeps telling me people liked me but i can't talk to them? how do i change my bio? pls help me, ontd, ur my only ho Reply

you have to like them back to talk to them i think





idk i haven't been on it in over a year lol Reply

why do they keep sending me notifications then? omg this is so complicated to me...... am i old now? Reply

Parent

8hr classes back to back today w/only 10min break between each one (i had 5 classes today). sigh.





i'm watching lucifer and thinking of starting it over from the start, it makes me happy.





trying to get over an agonising headache. now it's sort of in the middle of my brain instead of right behind my eyes? it's really weird. idk.



how are you? Reply

I've had those kinds of headaches before, lol. They're super weird but I tend to feel relieved when it's moved away from behind my eyes (that line in Throw Momma From The Train "I have an enormous headache in my eye" is too relatable). I hope yours goes away soon!



I've been better. :/ (TMI?) I have my period this week so I didn't get to do as much work on the porch sooner than I'd like, trying to get it spiffed up to put up my Halloween decorations. Hopefully I can finish today now that cramps/back pain are gone. At least the wasps are now gone so I can scrub the front wall of my house. Reply

my brother met hideo kojima yesterday...... his fake ass doesn't even like metal gear..... Reply

You know lately I've been feeling a lot of shame and guilt as someone living in the states. It "feels" crazy that America basically has one of the most fascist, discriminatory and morally grotesque leaders in the western world right now.....but if I think about it rationally its not surprising at all - we’ve been working up to this for a long time.



So many of us in the states looked at the tide of fascism and racism and islamophobia sweeping Europe over the past years as conscientious and judgmental "outsiders" when in reality we as a country reignited and nurtured the torch of those sentiments with almost every foreign policy and military decision we've made since 9/11.......and we did it with pride. Hell almost no "liberals" to this day will admit George Bush is a war criminal. It’s fucking shameful.



I would never say it in public but have been looking back a lot lately and don't think you can equate what happened to us on 9/11 with a lot of what we've done to the world since. Reply

I've been reflecting on that lately, too. Looking back on pop culture from right after 9/11, the islamophobia is more blatant than it seemed at the time, for instance. But it's like back then that was the ~patriotic thing to do.



ITA with you on our country reigniting and nurturing the torch with military and foreign policy decisions. We really should've seen this coming, at least we should've seen it a lot sooner. Reply

I'm just finishing riverdale from yesterday, lmao at everything tbh Reply

i am about to start it! Reply

what good doggos Reply

tw: rape



a horrific clip of jason momoa saying he loved working on #gameofthrones bc he "got to rape beautiful women." men are trash. pic.twitter.com/K2RBmsWEt6 — elizabeth (@peeanofreek) October 12, 2017





and then ppl made a bunch of gifs of the cast's facial reactions to this



and then ppl made a bunch of gifs of the cast's facial reactions to this

omg Reply

thx for the reminder, I knew he said something shitty at a panel once but couldn't remember exactly what it was. Disgusting. Reply

watching it on mute, you can tell the exact moment he fucked up based on how the cast reacts lmao Reply

i never forgot this Reply

I'm so glad that this has resurfaced 'cause I've hated him since it was first posted but of course he's all over my dash because of Aquaman. Reply

The Justice League just ain't shit huh.



Won't front like I'm not curious about Aquaman but I'll remember to steal it. Reply

Happy Thursday ONTD!



I had a great day with my pup yesterday, I bought both my dogs a 4 pack of those flavored Nylabones from Costco and they're obsessed with them, which means that I don't have to helicopter them.



I have a 8 month old Husky mix and getting her to listen has been tough. Positive reinforcement with treats works great, but for a limited amount of time. I've rolled up newspaper to bop her in the butt or the nose, not hard of course, and it's day and night. When the newspaper makes an appearance, she listens, grabs her toy and sits next to me on the couch. I give her a few cheerios to praise her for listening.



Reply

those and kongs are a godsend Reply

Yes! So I have it all set out for her so she’s not bored and bothers her brother.



I have a Kong Wobbler full of Cheerios she uses. I also have a ball that I fill with Cheerios that she can roll around and it dispenses treats for her.



We play hide and go seek with treats in the spare bedroom



I freeze her beef bone in a bag with water and give her this giant brick of ice that she goes and licks for an hour and then she can chew on the bone after. Special days she gets the beef bone with marrow.



I give her a few drops of anxiety essential oils so it helps her be cool. I think it helps, but she likes it and it’s essential oils so I’m not too bothered. Reply

pics of your pups please, thanks. <3 Reply

So much for Washington shutting down Strasburg- they deserved to lose. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2012



there is always a tweet there is always a tweet Reply

there's a little deer wandering around outside my office. i wonder if it's lost. i also didn't realize their ears were so big, lol. Reply

mother deer sometimes leave the baby deer while they go eat i think. bb is probably just bored and curious. sometimes they leave them alone all day. Reply

my manager's estranged father passed away suddenly this week and she's been out since yesterday. i'm not sure when the services are and they're likely going to be in a state a 2-3 hours away. i'm close with my manager, but have never met her family and actually had no idea she had a relationship with him at all.



my mom was like, insistent that i go to the funeral and i think unless it's local to where we live, it might be a little...much? i wanted to have our board/organization make a donation somewhere in her father's name and send a personal card.



WWYD, ONTD? Reply

I wouldn't go to the funeral, but a donation and card from work would be a nice gesture. Check his obituary to see if there's an "in lieu of flowers" organization he was fond of. Reply

yeah, he just passed this morning and the entire thing seemed super sudden, so hopefully i'll have more information soon. Reply

what, no! send a card or do a favor, but don't go to a funeral you're not invited to. that's so weird. Reply

Parent

I wouldn't go. I'd give her a very nice sympathy card with a handwritten personal message inside instead of some generic "sorry for your loss".



The donation thing in her father's name is very nice too. Reply

Parent

i wouldn't go, but i'd send flowers. Reply

Parent

Don't go to the funeral; a card and a nice plant maybe? Reply

Parent

What's best would probably be to ask your manager if she'd like you to come or not? Then you can take your lead from her, especially if her father is estranged.



Everyone in my office goes to coworker family funerals, but there's only four (formerly five) of us and all local so they never had any complicated things like you have here.



Edited at 2017-10-12 05:55 pm (UTC) Reply

I don't think you need to go, I think a personal card and donation is great. You could also organize with others in the office to send flowers to the visitation or funeral Reply

Parent

I wouldn't go to the funeral.





You have great suggestions above, but also one more



when your manager gets back, make their life a little easier, like offer to get coffee or stuff for them for like a week or so. Just so they have one less thing to think about :)



Goodluck.



Reply

i would only go if it's close but if not i wouldn't go, i would just send a card and find out what charities or organizations they may have you donate money to in lieu of flowers Reply

Parent

I'm so cranky today. There was a holiday on Monday so my local library was closed, plus they were closed on Sunday and open only 3 hours on Saturday and only open while I'm at work on Tuesday. So two of my holds were cancelled and cost $1 each.



And my work computer is alternately incredibly slow, freezing or completely shutting down with no notice. asldkfjask;ld Reply

this comment just reminded me I have a fine accruing lol. Reply

me too :( Reply

pop / 2003



fyi: The music video was a spoof of the then-pop culture. Reply

I love how she took potshots at pop music and selling out/endorsing coporate cosummerism with this to turn around and license it to a huge coporation for quick stacks. So amazing. I love this song. Reply

Yeah wasn't this song used in lady razor commercials or something? The irony. Reply

Parent

I loved this song/video. Reply

Parent

i remember how ott everyone reacted to this. i wish the jewel discography was more available to dl, it isn't Reply

Parent

Purchased some boots that I've been wanting for a long time for such a good price. I'm excited because the weather is perfect to wear them. Reply

San Juan mayor to Trump: "While you are amusing yourself throwing paper towels at us, your compatriots... are sending love and help our way" pic.twitter.com/m5Vy0Fi4fF — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 12, 2017

I'm not the biggest fan of Yulín's (though I did vote for her in 2012), but damn, her words are fire: Reply

Thread

I have heard that she...isn't the best, but idc she has been on fire trying to get help for PR. I hate trump so much. Reply

Yeah, she's been problematic from the start and even now they are criticizing her locally, but her standing up to Trump this way is incredible. Reply

Think about the fact that one day this letter will be one of those asides in a history textbook. The mayor of a major US city has to beg the President for aid following a devastating natural disaster. It's unbelievable to me.



Also, the whole "FEMA can't be there forever" thing is just infuriating. FEMA is still doing some Hurricane Katrina recovery. FEMA doesn't come in for a couple of weeks and then skip town. Recovery is a long-term project that requires multiple government agencies to work together. Of course, I doubt anyone in the WH knows that. Reply

