Kate Beckinsale recalls an incident with Harvey Weinstein

The friend subsequently recieved a call saying he'd never work on another Miramax film



";the girl was already sleeping with Harvey and had told him that my friend had warned her off" Reply

The actress probably told somebody that she was warned by the guy. Probably not even in a gossip or malicious manner. Reply

The actress who he had dinner with must've mentioned it, I Guess?



Edited at 2017-10-12 05:47 pm (UTC)

The young actress told him.. Reply

Also her and Ben worked together on pearl harbor....fuck Ben Affleck





Edited at 2017-10-12 05:48 pm (UTC) Wonder who the male friend is...Also her and Ben worked together on pearl harbor....fuck Ben Affleck

Also Michael Bay... who repeatedly said in front of her during the press tour that she got the role because she isn't that beautiful.



Edited at 2017-10-12 08:21 pm (UTC)

“Emma Thompson told BBC Two's Newsnight she found him to be a "bully" when his company Miramax owned the rights to her film Nanny McPhee.



She said she did not know about the allegations of sexual impropriety but added: "They don't surprise me at all and they're endemic to the system anyway.



"I don't think you can describe him as a sex addict. He's a predator. That's different."



Thompson said there are "many" others like him in Hollywood. "Maybe not to that degree. Do they have to all be as bad as him to make it count?"



http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-41597159

Love her. Reply

exactly. sex rehab isn't going to do shit to "cure" him of being a predator Reply

mte. there was a segment on this morning today about how weinstein is giving genuine sex addicts a bad name, because the vast majority of sex addicts aren't ever accused of things like this. Reply

"Do they have to all be as bad as him to make it count?"



I like this bit. Reply

same. it packs a punch.



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:16 pm (UTC)

this is really good Reply

That line!!! Do they all have to be as bad as Harvey?? Exactly my point regarding Spielberg and Lucas. Reply

She's truly amazing. Reply

WELL SAID EMMA Reply

she's right, sad that this man only is getting exposed because of the amount of women he has harassed Reply

mte Reply

"I don't think you can describe him as a sex addict. He's a predator. That's different."



Exactly. This is never about sex; it's always about power. Ego can't be fixed with rehab. He needs punishment that allows him to reflect and truly understand how abhorrent an individual he is (although, I don't necessarily think this is possible with a lot of men). Reply

she stood up for hayley atwell when he called her fat so thompson knows harv ain't shit. Reply

How does Emma remain perfect all the time? Reply

it's gross AF to me the way he's trying to spin this as "sex addiction" - it's hard to articulate but i feel like it's actually helpful for survivors to make the mental distinction between sex and sexual abuse. sex can be incredibly difficult after rape, abuse, etc. maybe other people feel differently but i feel reminding yourself that sexual assault is totally unequal to sex is healing. the way he's conflating the two to make excuses for his obsession with power and controlling women repulses me. Reply

well said. i wish other abusive POS would be named, though i'm not too optimistic. like emma said, it's systemic after all. Reply

"Do they have to all be as bad as him to make it count?"



I'm putting together an ONTD Original about Michael Bay and his innappropriate comments/actions towards various actresses, and this is something that stood out to me. A lot of people would say that because he's not assaulting anyone, that he's not as bad, but everything about him speaks to an entitlement and abuse of power nevertheless. Reply

Harvey is just one in a industry of powerful men that continues to abuse women, to the point it has become an accepted part of going into Hollywood. His downfall has little to do with the industry finally growing a moral backbone. There are many like him, unnnamed, and they've hurt many women, men, and so many children. It is accepted. Hollywood is complicit.



Unless more action is taken, the massive purge of Hollywood rapists, abusers, and pedophiles is not coming. Reply

Jessica Barth was on CNN talking this morning about her encounter with him:







He tried to tell her he had an open relationship with his wife so him trying to pick up other women while married was OK. *eyeroll*



Edited at 2017-10-12 05:54 pm (UTC)

You can hear in her voice how difficult it is to speak about Reply

:((



god he's such a piece of shit. and fucking disturbing that so many women were kept silent due to his power/stature. why? because he's famous? because he makes or breaks an actresses career in hollywood? how? is there something special about his dumb ass productions? are there other producers like this? those with money have power, and his legal team would've (and did) crush down women from speaking up. idk i guess i answered my own question.



patriarchy is a fucking disease. men are sick.

i'm so ready for the whole fucking thing to tumble. this is a turning point. i hope things change, i really do. so many things in america need to change. Reply

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-41597159 Harvey Weinstein: US and UK police launch investigations Reply

I read that the NYPD opened an investigation. Is the LAPD investigating him too? Reply

yes. do your jobs. Reply

i'm sure this is why he's in europe in the first place, i wouldn't be shocked if he ends up like polanski and never returns Reply

apparently he's going to an arizona spa first Reply

polanski is polish + has french citizenship which protects him from extradition tho, weinstein doesn't Reply

if the uk pushes charges he may have to go a little but further than europe.



even switzerland may not keep him :)



Edited at 2017-10-12 08:07 pm (UTC)

i hope they take his passports Reply

This is heartbreaking:



"I told some close men around me and they all advised me not to speak. I had already told Ronan I would speak with him but from the advice around me, interestingly the male advice around me, I didn’t make the call," she said. "Today I sit here feeling some shame, like I’m not a woman supporting other women."



Once again, the woman is left to shoulder the guild and blame, rather than the culture that bullied her into silence. Reply

it's truly awful how many people enforce this kind of attitude, "you didn't report it? he's going to keep doing it to other women, don't you feel bad? do it for them!" as if survivors are automatically complicit in anything their abuser does moving forward Reply

Parent

oh my god :( Reply

A close friend of mine brought up Rose McGowan cheating with Robert Rodriguez when we were discussing her tweets. He said something about how noone’s innocent. I was too shocked to speak for a moment but then came out of my face at him for comparing consensual sex and rape. I’m still kind of stunned today... Reply

"You see, I always thought I was a pro at handling these guys, I’d had a fair amount of experience. Sometimes I got angry, really angry. I wondered why I had Prey stamped on my forehead but this I kept to myself.



"This sort of thing was something my generation dealt with, all the time," the actress explained. "For me it started at age 14, my parents had two male friends who I trusted and adored and they were deeply inappropriate. It happened all the time when I modeled and it happened all through my twenties in the film business. For us it was something you weren’t supposed to make a big deal out of; it was sadly our normal."



great article. and another reason among a multitude of them more women haven't come forward before this. it truly is normal and women are expected to just deal with this sort of advances/harassments.



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:00 pm (UTC)

"This sort of thing was something my generation dealt with, all the time," the actress explained. "For me it started at age 14, my parents had two male friends who I trusted and adored and they were deeply inappropriate. It happened all the time when I modeled and it happened all through my twenties in the film business. For us it was something you weren’t supposed to make a big deal out of; it was sadly our normal."



It's so heinous to think that people just had to put up and shut up. I'm so glad it's being labelled as wrong Reply

claire. :(



wow, no words for everything she wrote. it's not a weinstein thing. it's a life as a woman thing.



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:55 pm (UTC)

"I remember when Thandie Newton spoke out about a director that I had also had a disgusting experience with and I felt scared even reading what she said publicly about him, thinking, ‘Damn, she’s gonna get crucified for that,’" she said. "Yet I was in awe for her bravery and balls, she was a female crusader, modern suffragette and I loved her for it. But I also knew I didn’t have those balls, too scared of the repercussions This was because when you did react or tell a man to shove it, there were always repercussions. I was punished when I was brave. So I learned to let it go and carry on. Reply

good god Reply

the replies tothat make me wanna puke. ppl have so little sympathy for victims. do they not realise ur punished for speaking out or even reacting? Reply

Parent

"It speaks to the status quo in this business that I was aware that standing up for myself and saying no to things,while it did allow me to feel uncompromised in myself,undoubtedly harmed my career and was never something I felt supported by anyone other than my family." Reply

Poor kate. 😢 Reply

this man is diseased.



im really starting to believe he has harrassed, in one form or another, every woman he's ever been in contact with.



Edited at 2017-10-12 05:53 pm (UTC)

mte Reply

it sounds like it tbh, at this point every woman seems to have a situation to talk about. it's really disturbing. Reply

pretty much. any woman within the vicinity who was young and pretty, he went for.



I don't find it difficult to believe at all, because although I don't personally know anyone as horrible as Harvey, I do know quite a few men who go for ANY woman who gives them the time of day - be it constant messaging or relentless flirting or just creepy behaviour in general. If one turns them down (or blocks them) they just go scampering after the next one. it's pathetic.



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:17 pm (UTC)

I agree too. The numbers are probably in the hundreds, if not thousands. We are only hearing from the most well-known actresses. People who, in their own right, hold a lot of power and clout in the industry. Imagine all of the impressionable young starlets that we AREN'T hearing from. Those who never made it or who chose to leave after this. Their voices will never be heard. Reply

i always figured those were the only women weinstein went after - no name actresses trying to break into the industry. hearing how many household names it happened to puts into perspective just how many there must be that we'll never hear about. if he could get away with doing it to established and well connected women then what kind of horrific things did he figure out he could pull with the young girls who had no clout, no support, nothing? Reply

Parent

not LiLo! Reply

It sickens me to think nearly everyone has a similar story. Maybe not with him, but in general. Reply

This is INSANE. Is there an actress he didn't assault? Reply

He thought he could get away with it,so he did it to every woman and he was doing that for 20+ years. A serial rapist and sexual predator. Reply

Fortunately he didn't sexually assault Kate, he was just super creepy in a bathrobe and offered her alcohol when she was a teenager and was then verbally abusive towards her later on



"just"



he's the worst Reply

Parent

i've been thinking of all the actresses careers he ruined over the years cause they wouldn't give in to his advances. all those women who popped up in brief miramax parts in the 90's/00's who people always wonder what happened to Reply

There are so many ways that those men ruin women's careers just for speaking up. For example. Spielberg telling Michael Bay to fire Meghan Fox Reply

mte. and some of them had their careers damaged just for not letting themselves be assaulted without complaint. Reply

yep same. i thought about them too Reply

There's no shame in getting treatment for sex addiction. The shame is in not getting help. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 2017年10月10日

Yes but there are programs for predators & sex addiction is often a cofactor. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 2017年10月11日

So what do you think is best protocol for predators? — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 2017年10月11日



Agreed. But there are many who may not yet have crossed over to that level of predatory behavior, they need help. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) 2017年10月11日

So what do you think is best protocol for predators?



IT'S CALLED A PUBLIC FUCKING FLOGGING, PATRICIA Reply

End men kissing Kate Barlow style, tbh. Reply

being a predator does not mean you have a sex addiction. it means you have a power addiction. wtf is she saying Reply

So what do you think is best protocol for predators?



1) to not be fucking predators



2) prison Reply

I get that she's probably projecting because of her brother. but come on. Reply

They don't need help, they need to die Reply

so what do you think is the best protocol for predators?



death at the hands of the people they've abused Reply

She's been dealing with asshole men in the industry for a minute.



Remember when she said she once peeped in a flask of a director who was being awful to her and made her do a nude scene?

Legend Reply

Fuck him.



The only thing he considers a mistake is being exposed Reply

Die Reply

is he for real?! Reply

Yeah, his parents made one obviously. Reply

And how many “mistakes” did he make? Reply

he should mistakingly fall into the pits of hell....forever Reply

someone should [redacted] him and then say in court "we all make mistakes" Reply

He thinks the mistake he made was in being caught, which is why he refers to his behavior so flippantly. Reply

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL



LOL LOL LOL Reply

oh jesus christ fuck off Reply

a mistake repeated more than once is a CHOICE. this pos. i can't. Reply

diaf Reply

His existence was a mistake. His actions however were criminal, no mistake about it. Reply

The delusion he has about "second chances." Truly wild. Reply

Wow. I’m so proud of all these women coming forward. All it takes is for one to step forward before the floodgates open. Reply

ugh she was so young :(



I'm so glad all these women don't have to be scared to come forward anymore. The flood gates have opened!



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:10 pm (UTC)

I hope this sets a precedent and more predators get exposed now. We know Harvey Weinstein wasn’t they only one preying on actresses (and actors too) Reply

He is human garbage. Also Im honestly shocked at how many famous A-list actresses he tried it with, he was shameless. Reply

This shit is rampant in Hollywood. It's celebrated. I just found out they have a damn statue of a casting couch making fun of it at the entertainment complex next to the theatre where the Oscars are every year. I've lived in LA off and on for a decade. I emailed the complex to give them shit, but I know I'm not going to hear anything from them. I started a petition too, but who knows how much traction that will get.



This is one of the biggest reasons I didn't keep on in the industry as an actor. The whole industry is filled with this underlying message of 'you are lucky to be here. you are disposable.' I just couldn't handle it anymore. Reply

I saw that statue posted in a thread yesterday. It was disgusting. I don't think I would have what it takes to make it in Hollywood. I would get eaten alive. Reply

idk, i just feel disgusted knowing that some of my favorite actresses going back decades have had to suffer. im so* disgusted @ myself for laughing at "harvey's girls" for laughing at mina sorvino's failed career ugh i feel so heartbroken for the women. :(



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:48 pm (UTC)

Which statue?



EDIT: OMG I'M SO DUMB. I'VE NEVER LOOKED CLOSELY AT THAT COUCH BEFORE. LET ME SIGN THIS PETITION!!!!



Edited at 2017-10-12 08:57 pm (UTC)

It's at the Hollywood and Highland complex. It is literally a statue of a couch (big enough for people to lay across and sit on) and beneath it in the ground there's a tile that has a huge inscription that says 'The Road to Hollywood - how some of us got here.'



An excerpt from an article that was last updated in April of this year:



"This over-sized piece of furniture is the most popular spot for a photograph at Hollywood and Highland. The term "casting couch" originated with unscrupulous casting agents, whose office furniture could be used for sexual activity between them and aspiring actresses looking to get an advantage. The "cast" on this particular couch is more likely to be a gaggle of friends taking photos with their cell phones that end up on social media within minutes.



This spot is the end of the Road to Hollywood. Looking out beyond the casting couch, you'll see the Hollywood Sign, another icon of Hollywood's long-lasting allure."



Edited at 2017-10-12 09:01 pm (UTC) EDIT: OMG Sis. I think I just posted when you posted. Here's the link: https://www.change.org/p/hollywood-highland-remove-the-casting-couch-statue-from-hollywood-highland It's at the Hollywood and Highland complex. It is literally a statue of a couch (big enough for people to lay across and sit on) and beneath it in the ground there's a tile that has a huge inscription that says 'The Road to Hollywood - how some of us got here.'

An excerpt from an article that was last updated in April of this year:

"This over-sized piece of furniture is the most popular spot for a photograph at Hollywood and Highland. The term "casting couch" originated with unscrupulous casting agents, whose office furniture could be used for sexual activity between them and aspiring actresses looking to get an advantage. The "cast" on this particular couch is more likely to be a gaggle of friends taking photos with their cell phones that end up on social media within minutes.

This spot is the end of the Road to Hollywood. Looking out beyond the casting couch, you'll see the Hollywood Sign, another icon of Hollywood's long-lasting allure."

that picture of her makes me want to weep knowing what she went through Reply

popbitch said that many of the british men who r speaking out against weinstein r doing it to distract from their own offences hmmmm Reply

I hope other media outlets will try and outdo Ronan's story by finding and exposing other HW predators now. Not because they are noble, but because they want the attention/viewers/ratings...but still, same result. Reply

it's terrible that it took so long until ronan's article to get people to pay attention but i'm grateful he did it. especially, his obtaining of the incriminating audio (thanks too to ambra's bravery and whomever gave it to farrow) because you know people don't listen to women. they need "proof".



i hope he can get the same justice for his sister. i hope people will listen this time and save further victims of that creep.



Edited at 2017-10-12 07:11 pm (UTC)

