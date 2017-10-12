Kate Beckinsale recalls an incident with Harvey Weinstein
(He had not, but greeted her in a hotel room in a bathrobe and was generally creepy)
- Kate said that, following this: "I had what I thought were boundaries — I said no to him professionally many times over the years — some of which ended up with him screaming at me calling me a c—t and making threats, some of which made him laughingly tell people, 'Oh, Kate lives to say no to me."
- She says her refusal and attitude towards him "undoubtedly" harmed her career
- She also describes how a male friend (whom she'd told about Harvey) warned a young actress who had been invited to dinner with him to be careful
- The friend subsequently recieved a call saying he'd never work on another Miramax film
in the post she says
The actress probably told somebody that she was warned by the guy. Probably not even in a gossip or malicious manner.
Also her and Ben worked together on pearl harbor....fuck Ben Affleck
“Emma Thompson told BBC Two's Newsnight she found him to be a "bully" when his company Miramax owned the rights to her film Nanny McPhee.
She said she did not know about the allegations of sexual impropriety but added: "They don't surprise me at all and they're endemic to the system anyway.
"I don't think you can describe him as a sex addict. He's a predator. That's different."
Thompson said there are "many" others like him in Hollywood. "Maybe not to that degree. Do they have to all be as bad as him to make it count?"
http://www.bbc.com/news/entertainment-arts-41597159
Exactly. This is never about sex; it's always about power. Ego can't be fixed with rehab. He needs punishment that allows him to reflect and truly understand how abhorrent an individual he is (although, I don't necessarily think this is possible with a lot of men).
I'm putting together an ONTD Original about Michael Bay and his innappropriate comments/actions towards various actresses, and this is something that stood out to me. A lot of people would say that because he's not assaulting anyone, that he's not as bad, but everything about him speaks to an entitlement and abuse of power nevertheless.
Unless more action is taken, the massive purge of Hollywood rapists, abusers, and pedophiles is not coming.
He tried to tell her he had an open relationship with his wife so him trying to pick up other women while married was OK. *eyeroll*
god he's such a piece of shit. and fucking disturbing that so many women were kept silent due to his power/stature. why? because he's famous? because he makes or breaks an actresses career in hollywood? how? is there something special about his dumb ass productions? are there other producers like this? those with money have power, and his legal team would've (and did) crush down women from speaking up. idk i guess i answered my own question.
patriarchy is a fucking disease. men are sick.
i'm so ready for the whole fucking thing to tumble. this is a turning point. i hope things change, i really do. so many things in america need to change.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-41597159
even switzerland may not keep him :)
"I told some close men around me and they all advised me not to speak. I had already told Ronan I would speak with him but from the advice around me, interestingly the male advice around me, I didn’t make the call," she said. "Today I sit here feeling some shame, like I’m not a woman supporting other women."
Once again, the woman is left to shoulder the guild and blame, rather than the culture that bullied her into silence.
"This sort of thing was something my generation dealt with, all the time," the actress explained. "For me it started at age 14, my parents had two male friends who I trusted and adored and they were deeply inappropriate. It happened all the time when I modeled and it happened all through my twenties in the film business. For us it was something you weren’t supposed to make a big deal out of; it was sadly our normal."
great article. and another reason among a multitude of them more women haven't come forward before this. it truly is normal and women are expected to just deal with this sort of advances/harassments.
It's so heinous to think that people just had to put up and shut up. I'm so glad it's being labelled as wrong
wow, no words for everything she wrote. it's not a weinstein thing. it's a life as a woman thing.
What happened to Thandie Newton?
im really starting to believe he has harrassed, in one form or another, every woman he's ever been in contact with.
I don't find it difficult to believe at all, because although I don't personally know anyone as horrible as Harvey, I do know quite a few men who go for ANY woman who gives them the time of day - be it constant messaging or relentless flirting or just creepy behaviour in general. If one turns them down (or blocks them) they just go scampering after the next one. it's pathetic.
It sickens me to think nearly everyone has a similar story. Maybe not with him, but in general.
1) to not be fucking predators
2) prison
Remember when she said she once peeped in a flask of a director who was being awful to her and made her do a nude scene?
The only thing he considers a mistake is being exposed
This is one of the biggest reasons I didn't keep on in the industry as an actor. The whole industry is filled with this underlying message of 'you are lucky to be here. you are disposable.' I just couldn't handle it anymore.
It's at the Hollywood and Highland complex. It is literally a statue of a couch (big enough for people to lay across and sit on) and beneath it in the ground there's a tile that has a huge inscription that says 'The Road to Hollywood - how some of us got here.'
An excerpt from an article that was last updated in April of this year:
"This over-sized piece of furniture is the most popular spot for a photograph at Hollywood and Highland. The term "casting couch" originated with unscrupulous casting agents, whose office furniture could be used for sexual activity between them and aspiring actresses looking to get an advantage. The "cast" on this particular couch is more likely to be a gaggle of friends taking photos with their cell phones that end up on social media within minutes.
This spot is the end of the Road to Hollywood. Looking out beyond the casting couch, you'll see the Hollywood Sign, another icon of Hollywood's long-lasting allure."
i hope he can get the same justice for his sister. i hope people will listen this time and save further victims of that creep.
