Why Pink Regrets Saying She’s Team Taylor Swift

Taylor and Pink, the only two popstars I can't possibly stand listening to. They truly belong together. Reply

Thread

Link

preach bb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg hi sis! 👋🏾 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link









Edited at 2017-10-12 05:26 pm (UTC) they're both disgusting problematic trash bag juice who put down other women with their faux feminism. Reply

Thread

Link

omg this gif lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

even the way she smiles in this gif is annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol at her name here...so fitting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad we're having this conversation. It's time. Reply

Thread

Link

why is pink everywhere these days? how has she managed to stay relevant? Those adult contemporary stations? Reply

Thread

Link

her "moms found at wal mart" fan base are loyal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that disposable income from couponing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cackling Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Her fanbase is the "i need to speak to your manager" crowd. They love jamming out to her horrible music while driving home after dropping the kids off for soccer practice. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I’m surprised she isn’t trying to bring up Christina too in order to drum up some press for her album. Reply

Thread

Link

"I'm not inclined toward drama and feud"



sure_jan.gif



All 3 are garbage Reply

Thread

Link

my boo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I miss you!!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Team no1curr Reply

Thread

Link

Wants to stay away from this feud, she has children



why is that making me laugh? Reply

Thread

Link

it's like she's implying that she already has other children to worry about instead of getting into anymore squabbling lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao this is the reason I posted, I know she didn't mean it like that but I choose to believe that she feels this stale pop feud is so serious that her children have to be protected from it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The pop-mafia is threatening her children because of her involvement in this feud! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol mte. the wording is hilarious, i'm cackling rn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's like not knowing the shape of the Earth, because feeding her family >> looking at a globe. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Will someone think of the children! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao ikr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

came here to say this lmao it took me off guard Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wants to stay away from this feud, she has children



is this the new 'as the father of daughters i am appalled'





Edited at 2017-10-12 05:28 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yes! This will be my new phrase- "I'm sorry I can't get into this. I have children!" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Parents are so irritating, nobody gives a fuck about your kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

U are not really embodying the light ridiculous tone this post was intended to have! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao i hate when ppl all of sudden become self-righteous, preachy and judgmental cos they had kids like k congrats on your life choices but stfu Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm always surprised so many people here hate her, she seems like one of those "who cares enough to hate this person" people. Reply

Thread

Link

IKR Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She shit on Xtina and Britney for years, I'm always going to dislike her above it all attitude. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah she took shots at them for years as if she somehow was a superior artist.. YET she worked with the SAME producers as Xtina (Linda Perry) and Britney (Max Martin) so it's not like her pop music was anymore authentic or "real." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Tbh it surprises me more when her stans come out in these posts talking about how she sells out world tours and haters are just jealous. Like how does this person have stans?? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, she's never really done anything to bother me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, she's one of those celebrities I recognize by name/face, knows is popular, but otherwise could care less about. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, she's always done really shitty stuff.



Slut shaming and putting other women down is her favorite thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, you are right, but I think she annoys me because she pretends to be above it all when she isn't. She has consistently been shitty to other female celebs (including mocking Britney's breakdown, taking jabs at Christina even somewhat recently, starting weird twitter drama) but then she turns around and posts stuff like this. Like, girl, you are just as petty and childish as any of them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loving the write-up, OP Reply

Thread

Link

ty babes! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pink just wants to be excluded from this narrative, y'all. Reply

Thread

Link

too late, pink. you've been tarnished as trash forever. Reply

Thread

Link

That was a fun night for pop culture. Taylor's quick response, other celebs/public figures weighing in, the public likes for some of them poking fun at Taylor, Zendaya liking then quickly unliking a post with a fan saying she was glad Zendaya was never with the squad, the memes... Reply

Thread

Link

no roundup post today? i actually had stuff to talk abt!!!!!!! Reply

Thread

Link

right im bored and its my lunch, i wanna read about other ppls lives lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same, I need a break from all these stories as of late. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same I keep refreshing and I'm sad I don't see it :( I have to tell people about my mundane life Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same. I hope it's just delayed because of the amount of stories that came out yesterday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She’s so annoying Reply

Thread

Link

I was listening to her first album a few weeks ago and there were so many bops. The genre change threw me for a loop. Reply

Thread

Link

adam is so ugly and yet homeboy could still like... get it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a special place in hell for women who don't help other women Reply

Thread

Link

i bet most katy fans had no idea pink said she was ~team taylor~. shes acting like this was some huge deal.









I’m not inclined toward drama and feuds and soundbites



Reply

Thread

Link

GAWWWDDDD I hate this dumbass video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah, back when the shallow starlets were Lohan/Paris/Richie...



Either way, I never really liked this song. The only good thing that song gave us was this:







Edited at 2017-10-12 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GOD what a good lip sync. The double split was iconic



And they dumped both verses, which actually made the song almost bearable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her obsession with Jessica Simpson was so pathetic. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I remember J.K. Rowling praising this music video/song as being incredible and really inspiring lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she ever apologize about that awful Stupid Girls video though Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah and niw she neber sings it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's wild how all the pop girls are flopping. I didn't think Kelly and Pink were lumped in with the career shambles that all the other girls sans Taylor and maybe Ariana are going thru, but both of their singles flopped. Reply

Thread

Link

We need fresh blood. Anitta is coming y'all!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking bout her the other day. I feel like she's been coming for a while now.



I don't think new blood will help much cuz all of those girls sans Alessia basic self are flopping too Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I forget Kelly even has a single. Pink did about as well as expected (top 40 but not breaking into the top 10). I think everyone is sick of the current cycle of popstars and soon a new one will shake everything up. We are long overdue. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What a non-issue, lmao. Reply

Thread

Link

hdu i'm telling the important stories here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link