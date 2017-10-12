Why Pink Regrets Saying She’s Team Taylor Swift
Pink recently talked to the LA Times and weighed in on her response to the Taylor vs. Katy feud, the most important feud in the music industry
- She previously said she is Team Taylor
- Now regrets it because people latched onto her saying she supported Taylor over Katy
- Wants to stay away from this feud, she has children
- There are more important things to talk about right now. Her new album called Beautiful Trauma comes out Friday.
sure_jan.gif
All 3 are garbage
Team no1curr
why is that making me laugh?
is this the new 'as the father of daughters i am appalled'
Slut shaming and putting other women down is her favorite thing.
I’m not inclined toward drama and feuds and soundbites
Either way, I never really liked this song. The only good thing that song gave us was this:
And they dumped both verses, which actually made the song almost bearable.
I don't think new blood will help much cuz all of those girls sans Alessia basic self are flopping too
What a non-issue, lmao.