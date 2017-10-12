halloween

Why Pink Regrets Saying She’s Team Taylor Swift




Pink recently talked to the LA Times and weighed in on her response to the Taylor vs. Katy feud, the most important feud in the music industry
- She previously said she is Team Taylor
- Now regrets it because people latched onto her saying she supported Taylor over Katy
- Wants to stay away from this feud, she has children
- There are more important things to talk about right now. Her new album called Beautiful Trauma comes out Friday.

