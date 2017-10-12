Colton Haynes opens up about his mental health on Instagram
Colton uploaded a selfie and a short paragraph for Mental Health Day earlier this week: "Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay . This is a photo I took of myself about a month ago when I had reached a point where I had no idea what to do. I had been in bed crying/paralyzed for 3 wks with no explanation. My personal life & career were at an all time high. I've talked about this before but I can't stress enough how important it is to seek help when your feeling down or in your darkest moments. I've struggled with Anxiety & Depression since I was in the 5th grade & it's not something that should go untreated or uncared for. I know a lot of people don't understand mental illness & pass it off as ppl being dramatic...but it's a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It's not easy. So let's all take a second to reach out to those in need of help & those who just need someone to talk to or some encouragement. A little love goes a long way. My heart is with my fellow survivors & ppl struggling through this disease...you aren't alone."
glad people are talking about it.
I’ve experienced the crippling anxiety with no apparent reason as well. It sucks.
I felt like shit yesterday for not coming out (this is not a slight AT ALL at those who are out; following the hashtag on Twitter made me tear up tbh) and I wrote an open letter that I'll share one of these days with my family...
and coming out is an extremely personal decision. it's not something you owe anyone else!
that does a tad dramatic lol but i should't judge. good on him for speaking out.
i also loved Dan Howells video about his depression
Also:
"My personal life & career were at an all time high."
Although one time I was sooooo happy that I triggered a panic attack.
But again I’m the type of bitch that is extremely happy when I have money
Money brings me so much happiness
my anxiety/self pressure is v high. i haven't been able to write in my journal for over 6mo because all my thoughts seem so trivial and stupid. like i can't even write them down in my journal because i'm judging myself so much in my head for how unimportant and small my imagined problems are.
Is there anything else you could do in your journal that's not specifically writing your thoughts? I couldn't write my thoughts personally as they made me mad when I'd read them back - but I found writing about stuff I read/watched and adding pictures about things that interested me was way more rewarding.
I've been rly struggling w mine for the past year or so. I think I have borderline personality disorder but have only been treated for anxiety and depression so far with medication
Does anyone have experience with borderljne? I don't have the extreme mood swings (which could be due my ssri) but I def have the fear of abandonment, feelings of never being happy, constant emptiness, impulsivity and rocky relationships with ppl
However, this photo reminds me of when you open your phone and you accidentally have it on selfie mode
this will only ring true to those who personally have experience with anxiety and depression. good for him.
Thank god for my meds, I couldn't function without them.
i watched legend of korra and cried a lot and it was cathartic lol. now i feel a bit better but every time i have a ~moment i feel just a little more hopeless abt life.
The stigma against mental illness is very much alive today, I wish more celebrities and politicians would talk about it.