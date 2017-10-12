Colton Haynes opens up about his mental health on Instagram

ummm... okay Reply

good for him. i posted something on my ~facebook~ about mental health day because i also struggle with anxiety and depression and i think it might be surprising to a lot of people that know me personally. and while mine is pretty minor, it still feels crushing occasionally. i'm lucky enough to have access to therapists, medication, and a support system.



glad people are talking about it.

Good for him. Sounds like a lot of my days and it’s always reassuring to know you’re not alone. Mental health issues suck especially with all the stigmas. Reply

He’s always made me sad. He mentioned being suicidal even when he was a kid.



I’ve experienced the crippling anxiety with no apparent reason as well. It sucks. Reply

lmao i took the same exact photo when i felt like shit before. Reply

Let's not make this an opportunity to post his blackface pics again. I know it's supposed to be a "gotcha" and he ain't shit for it, but enough is enough...



I felt like shit yesterday for not coming out (this is not a slight AT ALL at those who are out; following the hashtag on Twitter made me tear up tbh) and I wrote an open letter that I'll share one of these days with my family... Reply

ita.



and coming out is an extremely personal decision. it's not something you owe anyone else! Reply

do it when you're ready bb <3 Reply

Good luck Reply

I hope you know that you don't need to feel badly about not coming out. I'm sorry your circumstances make it hard, though! Reply

I had been in bed crying/paralyzed for 3 wks with no explanation.



that does a tad dramatic lol but i should't judge. good on him for speaking out. Reply

very cool and very brave Reply

good on him for speaking up.



i also loved Dan Howells video about his depression Reply

omg. i didn't know he finally spoke out about it. watching the video right now.



yesss i was worried he was going to make a joke out of it but he surprised me and made me feel proud with how honestly he spoke about his struggle to fight his depression Reply

I just finished watching it. I'm proud of him for coming out and speaking about it. Reply

I can't hate on him for this, I think most of us have all been there at some point. That pic doesn't match what he's talking about though, he looks like he got allergies not anxiety. Reply

The picture just makes me think of the episode of Roseanne when Nancy says she loves to watch herself cry Reply

Also:

"My personal life & career were at an all time high."





Putting personal feelings about him aside...this is really great and brave of him.Also:"My personal life & career were at an all time high."

He was in Teen Wolf and AHS at the same time.. That's like.. genuinely a career high for him.. Reply

Fair enough. Reply

When I’m happy and in a career high I feel an immense high. I actually start spending money if anything lol.



Although one time I was sooooo happy that I triggered a panic attack.





But again I’m the type of bitch that is extremely happy when I have money



Money brings me so much happiness Reply

my mental health has taken a beating this past weekend. i walked home sobbing on saturday night. i've had a terrible headache for well over a week, feeling pretty overwhelmed and somehow uncaring? idk. i just wish things were easier?



my anxiety/self pressure is v high. i haven't been able to write in my journal for over 6mo because all my thoughts seem so trivial and stupid. like i can't even write them down in my journal because i'm judging myself so much in my head for how unimportant and small my imagined problems are. Reply

Aww your problems aren't imagined at all. It's the little things that tend to get us down b/c it's often the little things that we depend on to cheer ourselves up. Reply

lmao I've felt exactly the same as you re journal entries. like, just as I'm about to write something the cynical part of me is like, "get the fuck over it bitch". Reply

that is kind of the worst part for me. i've been a journaler my WHOLE life. just always had an ease with stream of consciousness journal writing. except i've just been...blocked. idk. i vet my comments 99% of the time before making them here bc i feel like i'm just wasting everyone's time. Reply

I'm sorry to hear that.



Is there anything else you could do in your journal that's not specifically writing your thoughts? I couldn't write my thoughts personally as they made me mad when I'd read them back - but I found writing about stuff I read/watched and adding pictures about things that interested me was way more rewarding. Reply

I get like that too when writing in my journal so I just write what I’m grateful for even if it’s something small Reply

good for him for speaking out. i feel like men especially are afraid to, because of the stigma behind it. i hope he's doing better. Reply

I wish more celebs would talk about this stuff instead of uploading fake ~perfect pics on their social media. must be hard tho. he's brave for doing that Reply

I'm glad he's bringing attention to this, but I do want to point out something that I know is not his intention with this post. I hate when people boil depression and anxiety down to a "chemical imbalance" because I feel like they are blaming me for being weak and hurt by my experiences rather than acknowledging the difficulties I have lived through and that others caused this pain that I am healing from. Like yes, I do believe chemical imbalance is a part of it for many people, and I do believe that even if I had lived an easier life, that I still would have been prone to depression, but I feel like I often run into people irl who tell me I just need to take pills and I'll be fine. Of course, there are also people on the other side that believe taking pills is horrible and weak and I should just get better or get therapy to work on myself, but even those people tend to brush aside the actions of others. And while I have found therapy incredibly useful, it's so frustrating to me when people handwave my experiences and my concerns about side effects and making appointments if I try medication. I know I can only control my actions, but I wish therapists and family members would just validate my concerns. Just tell me that of course if you grow up afraid that you'll be yelled at for any small thing that you'd be scared of approaching your problems. Of course that makes sense. Of course you have a very real reason for your fear. Like, you can tell me that it's unlikely but still validate my fears that it is a very real possibility. Reply

I understand what you're saying and totally agree. Depression/anxiety can be circumstantial/environmental as much as they are innate, and human beings are really too complex for anyone to try saying things are 100% one or the other for everyone. Reply

I love this comment. Especially your last sentence. I was in CBT recently and it felt like I was being told I was completely wrong about all of my fears and concerns. I know they're irrational and unlikely but that doesn't mean they're not real and Based on a True Story. It's really hard to word but you kinda nailed it. I need a good therapist cos "of course if you grow up afraid that you'll be yelled at for any small thing that you'd be scared of approaching your problems" just made me sit the fuck up lol Reply

Poor Colton. He seems like someone who can't deal with success and always gets overwhelmed by the pressure. Reply

oh man, I'm currently trying to help my suicidal brother through his depression and anxiety right now and it's hell. he won't listen to anything I have to say (or therapists, psychiatrists, his gf, our mum etc) and just rocks backwards and forwards wailing all day and threatening to kill himself. like, he has 10x the support network I have but he won't do anything to help himself. it's triggering as fuck for me because I'm also depressed and have attempted suicide before but I feel like it's my responsibility to "make him better" as his older sister. idk. it's a mess and mental illness can get fucked. Reply

Oh no. So sorry that your brother and you and the rest of the people who care for him are going through that. It sounds like he needs hospitalization but of course it’s often nigh impossible to convince people to take that step. Reply

Good for him tbh



I've been rly struggling w mine for the past year or so. I think I have borderline personality disorder but have only been treated for anxiety and depression so far with medication



Does anyone have experience with borderljne? I don't have the extreme mood swings (which could be due my ssri) but I def have the fear of abandonment, feelings of never being happy, constant emptiness, impulsivity and rocky relationships with ppl Reply

I was diagnosed with BPD last year, though I'm not sure I entirely agree with it because I'm the least impulsive person ever and very rarely self-harm which seem to be key elements. I definitely experience intense feelings of abandonment, a general emptiness, and have a really weak grasp on who I am as a person tho. One of the things that bothers me about it is the stigma that comes attached. I've noticed a significant drop in the quality of my care since the diagnosis and my psychiatrist was very "oh, that's not really treatable w/ medication so whatever, you're own your own" afterwards. I also had a therapist tell me that it means I must be very manipulative and selfish too (??) which was really hurtful and untrue :\ Reply

woooow @ those responses and comments you got. the health care industry can be so messed up. fuck them. you deserve help and you are a good person. Reply

damn, I am so sorry you've had that experience :/ Reply

Jfc im so sorry medical professionals said that to you. That is not okay. Have you looked into relational psychotherapy? That may be more helpful. I'm sorry you're going through this ❤ Reply

I relate a lot to this, I've had BPD sorta suggested and I've looked into it a few times but I doubt it for the exact same reasons. Also I love your icon lol did ya hear about the new HH film?? Reply

I think I might have it too. I've only been treated for anxiety and depression but I feel like the way I act with people and respond to things sometimes suggests I have something else. Reply

Look into DBT. It works. Reply

Fuck. This photo takes me back to a time in my life where I couldn't get out of bed for three days, and had to keep cold washcloths on my eyes because they were so puffy and sore from nonstop crying. :/ Bless him



However, this photo reminds me of when you open your phone and you accidentally have it on selfie mode Reply

I know a lot of people don't understand mental illness & pass it off as ppl being dramatic...but it's a chemical Imbalance that no one wants to struggle through. It's not easy.



this will only ring true to those who personally have experience with anxiety and depression. good for him. Reply

i've struggled w depression my whole life; but it's definitely gotten much worse this last year, with everything going on, and there being essentially no hope in the world. Reply

I feel that. I had to take 2 months off work in 2016 because my mental health was so bad I couldn't function. Almost all of 2007/2008 are a blur for me because I was so depressed. My brother had died in 2004 and my BFF died in January 2007, I managed to finish university in April of 2007 but it took everything I had. And that was on top of just generally having anxiety and depression since I was a young kid. I was just totally mentally destroyed.



Thank god for my meds, I couldn't function without them. Reply

about a week or two ago i literally didn't leave my room aside from to go to the washroom and go to my mandatory attendence class for abt 2 weeks. ate only ubereats/justeat/skipthedishes. my stomach still hurts from the amt of garbage i ate.



i watched legend of korra and cried a lot and it was cathartic lol. now i feel a bit better but every time i have a ~moment i feel just a little more hopeless abt life. Reply

