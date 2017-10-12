naaaaaaaaahhhhhhh brah...

sorry 'Breaking Bad' fans, another bad thing is coming to an end...



In lighthearted, but possibly devastating news for television viewers and fans, an iconic location used by AMC for its acclaimed series 'Breaking Bad' will have limited access and viewing to the public.

The owners of the home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the series is set announced this week that they will be erecting a fence to keep rabid fans of the show at bay. After years of reports of possible trespassing, people removing items from the property, and even re-enacting an iconic scene from the show where the protagonist, Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston), throws a pizza on the house's roof in anger, the owners are saying "sorry, but no more".

Home resident, Joanne Quintana, went on record saying that while the fans have mostly been a welcome sight, over the years and after the aforementioned reports of misbehavior, it's time to move on.

""We feel like we can't leave because when we, do something happens and that's ridiculous," said Quintana.

The announcement comes just Albuquerque kicked off its annual International Balloon Fiesta, in which it's been reported in previous years that tourists, spectators, and balloon enthusiasts cause the city's population to nearly double. Fiesta visitors this week could very well be in on the location's last hurrah.

Where will you throw your pizzas in anger from now on, ONTD?

