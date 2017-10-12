sorry 'Breaking Bad' fans, another bad thing is coming to an end...
In lighthearted, but possibly devastating news for television viewers and fans, an iconic location used by AMC for its acclaimed series 'Breaking Bad' will have limited access and viewing to the public.
The owners of the home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where the series is set announced this week that they will be erecting a fence to keep rabid fans of the show at bay. After years of reports of possible trespassing, people removing items from the property, and even re-enacting an iconic scene from the show where the protagonist, Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston), throws a pizza on the house's roof in anger, the owners are saying "sorry, but no more".
Home resident, Joanne Quintana, went on record saying that while the fans have mostly been a welcome sight, over the years and after the aforementioned reports of misbehavior, it's time to move on.
""We feel like we can't leave because when we, do something happens and that's ridiculous," said Quintana.
The announcement comes just Albuquerque kicked off its annual International Balloon Fiesta, in which it's been reported in previous years that tourists, spectators, and balloon enthusiasts cause the city's population to nearly double. Fiesta visitors this week could very well be in on the location's last hurrah.
Where will you throw your pizzas in anger from now on, ONTD?
Source 1
Source 2
Goodness.
And I would NEVER throw a pizza in anger. What a waste of a pizza.
J/k 😀
The show didn't even show her in that kind of light - they showed her side of the story constantly. But the neckbeards hated her anyway.
ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
I'm kind of glad avatar is over cause that fandom got so messy...not as bad as some others I've seen but still
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Also rick and morty fans with their mc donald's sauce
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
ron weasley will never get the respect and awe he deserves
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Buffy fans are always a dark horse candidate, tho
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
But most fandoms that have a lot of nerdy men I find to be pretty fucking bad. The only fandom I can think of with women right now (I know there are more) is Scandal, and I would take the Olivia/Fitz shippers over pretty much any male fandom.
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Also any fandom that excuses seriously bad behavior like racism and sexual assault SUCKS too. I'm looking at Nicki Minaj's fans on tumblr right now. It's like the trial of her rapist brother and her support of him is in an alternate universe to them.
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
I know for Once Upon a Time that at least one person hid in the back of an actor's car and fans started showing up at another actor's house. Plus a lot of them are really openly racist and homophobic, possibly because the show is? idk
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
I feel like Sonic has a lot of weirdo fans that overlap with the brony demographic too.
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Pop Star fans and Sports fans are both another level of horrible though.
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Video Games: FPS preteen stans, Sony stans
Music: Taylor and Ratmila stans
Edited at 2017-10-12 06:33 pm (UTC)
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Re: ONTD what fandom is the worst in your opinion?
Into my mouth, obviously.
but seriously, what is wrong with people?
I don’t blame the homeowners tho. That shit has to blow.
like... seriously people...
Edited at 2017-10-12 05:20 pm (UTC)
Of course we also cut our pizzas into squares so we probably aren't the state to ask about pizza. LOL
there's a place in albuquerque called 'slice parlor' that makes a pizza they call "veggie bianco" that's veggies and alfredo sauce. it's awesome. and it's a crispy new york style crust.
omg, now i'm hungry! i might go have a slice & pbr for lunch!
Breaking Bad is one of the greatest TV shows ever made but its fandom could (/can?) get pretty awful.