sorry 'Breaking Bad' fans, another bad thing is coming to an end...

Well, no shit. I can't believe ppl think it's okay to trespass like that. Reply

and even re-enacting an iconic scene from the show where the protagonist, Walter White (played by Bryan Cranston), throws a pizza on the house's roof in anger, the owners are saying "sorry, but no more"



It's a fucking TV show, I don't understand why people get obsessed with things like that. Reply

Don't blame them. Why would you disturb someone like that? People have no boundaries. Reply

Fans are so embarrassing.



And I would NEVER throw a pizza in anger. What a waste of a pizza. Reply

pizza is overrated. Reply

I'm sorry you feel that way. Reply

ia. esp when ppl want extra cheese. i love cheese but yuck. Reply

mte like just angrily eat the pizza, it's better that way Reply

i don't know their situation, but they should just capitalise off the show. if that were me, i would charge $10pp for a tour of the house lol Reply

obsessive fans are so stupid. i remember people threatening the actress who played the wife Reply

Oh don't even get me started on how shitty people were about Skylar. Like her character is such a villain because her dying husband keeps disappearing without a trace, leaving her with their newborn baby and disabled teenage son and she gets annoyed by it.



The show didn't even show her in that kind of light - they showed her side of the story constantly. But the neckbeards hated her anyway. Reply

Entitled fans are the fucking worstttt

I'm kind of glad avatar is over cause that fandom got so messy...not as bad as some others I've seen but still Reply

Steven universe fandom is trash. They bullied one of the artist off of twitter.

Also rick and morty fans with their mc donald's sauce Reply

Do Larrys count as a fandom? Because they are the worst. Reply

rick and morty, SPN, video games. just anything with an abundance of lonely men tbh Reply

LMAO yep. Just narrow it down to "any fandom that attracts large amounts of men" So pretty much all of them. Reply

I feel like it's hard at this point to say which fandom is the worse. Reply

i second larry fans and SPN fans, because they go through the effort of harassing/attacking family members of the people involved. Reply

Anything with a huge teen following. Reply

omg, soooooooo many i'd sooner just not tell anyone what i'm a fan of LoL Reply

bronies though i guess that's died down some Reply

harry potter



ron weasley will never get the respect and awe he deserves Reply

The fans of any mediocre, white, British actor. Reply

Rick and Morty currently holds the crown, but it changes constantly



Buffy fans are always a dark horse candidate, tho Reply

Currently, the Rick and Morty fandom.



But most fandoms that have a lot of nerdy men I find to be pretty fucking bad. The only fandom I can think of with women right now (I know there are more) is Scandal, and I would take the Olivia/Fitz shippers over pretty much any male fandom. Reply

Superwholock. Being on tumblr at it’s climax was the wooooooooorst. Reply

Lately the Rick & Morty fandom (lbr, the male fans) is looking extra ridiculous.





Also any fandom that excuses seriously bad behavior like racism and sexual assault SUCKS too. I'm looking at Nicki Minaj's fans on tumblr right now. It's like the trial of her rapist brother and her support of him is in an alternate universe to them. Reply

Harry Potter, Supernatural, Glee, Once Upon a Time.



I know for Once Upon a Time that at least one person hid in the back of an actor's car and fans started showing up at another actor's house. Plus a lot of them are really openly racist and homophobic, possibly because the show is? idk Reply

Bronies have to be the most toxic overall. All fandoms have their entitled/OTT rabid fans, but nothing quite compares to the low-key bestiality/pedophilia vibes that seems to pervade everything I have ever heard about bronies.



I feel like Sonic has a lot of weirdo fans that overlap with the brony demographic too. Reply

Any fandom that are dominated by white men are the fucking worst :P Reply

Fifth Harmony fans, though that post we had with them was iconic. Lol 😂 Reply

GOT Reply

Supernatural, any adults in animation fandoms are pretty bad, anyone who uses gamer as an identity.



Pop Star fans and Sports fans are both another level of horrible though. Reply

i feel like it's not just one fandom i can come up with bc so many of them are so godawful and entitled. Reply

TV: Rick & Morty stans

Video Games: FPS preteen stans, Sony stans

Music: Taylor and Ratmila stans



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:33 pm (UTC)

Basically any sort of adult animation fandom. But mostly Rick and Morty. Reply

The first fandom I couldn't stand were Rocky Horror fans tbh. I finally watched that movie like ten years ago and just did not understand why people cream their pants over it. Does nobody else see that it's completely transphobic? And don't even think about bringing that up to a Rocky Horror fan, holy shit. Reply

They seem to have put up with it long enough when they didn't have to. People are so fucking weird about shit like this. Reply

Good for them. (although I do still wanna go to Albuquerque eventually and check out the filming locations of this show) Reply

there's a tour that does one in an RV similar to the one from the show. Reply

ooh, that sounds fun! Reply

Where will you throw your pizzas in anger from now on, ONTD?



Into my mouth, obviously.



Into my mouth, obviously. Reply

LoL i'm on a 'will & grace' bender and that reminds me of a joke where will's dad asks where the last slice of pizza went and grace responds, "oh, i'm sorry, i didn't think anyone wanted it so i threw it... down my throat." Reply

when will fans from all fandoms realize tv is just tv, it aint real Reply

Fandoms were a mistake. Reply

I mean shitloads of people pay money to do tours at universal studios and 20th century fox and stuff. Even to creep celebrity's houses. This isn't really that crazy, just fucking annoying and rude. Reply

yeah it's one thing for fans to take a selfie in front of the house, it's another when fans are telling the residents and owners to "get out of the shot" when they're trying to stage a fan pic. Reply

only acceptable it if was Little Caesars pizza, wasting anything else would be tragic







but seriously, what is wrong with people? Reply

not that italian cheese bread tho Reply

People are idiots. Reply

People do shit by the Shameless house In Chicago too. However the shameless house is in North Lawndale so it scares away a good chunk of people. Lol



I don’t blame the homeowners tho. That shit has to blow. Reply

Man, fuck people. Reply

i don't blame them tbh. it must be annoying - especially if people are visiting on their own and not as part of some controlled tour. (i know they do those for dawson's creek and oth) Reply

people are so stupid. I can see if you're a fan maybe wanting to drive by and see the house if you're in the area, but it's embarrassing that grown ass adults don't even think twice about going onto someone else's property uninvited. Reply

yeah the owners were even saying people were dumb/rude enough to basically tell her and her family to "get out of the shot" if they were trying to take a fan pic.



like... seriously people... Reply

lol I'm not even surprised people feel that entitled. If I owned the house not only would I put up a fence, but I would alter the exterior of the house out of spite. Reply

The only sets I would visit are ones like Hobbiton or places like that, where there is a specific area dedicated to the filming of an iconic show or film etc. The idea of even considering going to an actual person's residence, let alone to do shit like this, is too much for me. Reply

i'd have had all those rude mfers arrested Reply

i always wonder what it must feel like to own an iconic house or piece of property. like, in san francisco tons of people go to see the full house townhouse or the "friends" apartment in NYC. Reply

Apparently the people who own the dischord house in DC are annoyed by punk fans who want to take photos on the porch



Edited at 2017-10-12 05:20 pm (UTC)

weren't they having a problem at the Carrie Bradshaw apartment too? Reply

I'd be pissed as fuck too. Pizzas on roofs are just raccoon magnets. Reply

So basically fans of the show have been stealing from and harassing the house owners. classy. Reply

yeah, see above, fans were even at times telling the residents to "get out of the shot" if they were trying to take a pic... Reply

If that was me, I'd probably paint the whole house and redo the lawn so it didn't look the same as a giant fuck you to these people. Reply

Those fans are awful, but I also have a question. Is white pizza a thing where you live? Because yesterday I found out that some people in the Midwest had never heard of it, and someone from another part of the country said it was made with alfredo sauce (??????) and I am so confused. Is it just an East Coast thing? Reply

Is that the pizza with clams on it? I'm from Ohio and yeah we don't have that here as a general rule.



Of course we also cut our pizzas into squares so we probably aren't the state to ask about pizza. LOL Reply

I think clam pizza is usually white pizza, but not all white pizza has clams (I've never eaten it that way.) And the square cut is a totally valid variety, like Sicilian-style! Reply

yeah, ive had it plenty of places, before the show even (is that what u meant? as in "white pizza" in reference to the show?). it's usually been made with an alfredo sauce.



there's a place in albuquerque called 'slice parlor' that makes a pizza they call "veggie bianco" that's veggies and alfredo sauce. it's awesome. and it's a crispy new york style crust.



omg, now i'm hungry! i might go have a slice & pbr for lunch! Reply

I'm from the midwest and I def. know what a white pizza is? And have eaten it in the midwest? lmao Reply

your comment just reminded me of one of my birthday parties in elementary school where we ordered a white pizza because one of my friends didn't like sauce, and instead of a white pizza they brought out a pizza with sauce and no cheese. I remember it because we were like "uhhhh what". I'm from New England and we didn't think it would be a weird order. Reply

omg those poor souls, white pizza is so good. in jersey it's just like a garlic sauce topped with ricotta, mozzarella, and vegetables if you want them. where are people getting alfredo from Reply

Oh shit, I'm from NY and I love white pizza. Not with clams though, I didn't even know that was a thing until I read the other comments. Reply

I don't blame them.



Breaking Bad is one of the greatest TV shows ever made but its fandom could (/can?) get pretty awful. Reply

