I'm sorry but the Ha:tfelt songs are crap



Actually everything she's released under Ha:tfelt sucked and it makes me mad because she's my 2nd fave WG.Girl is talented af but she needs to cut the soulful ~artist~ shit.



She needs to go the SunMi route and start releasing bops



I disagree 100%.



They aren't "bops" but they are certainly good songs lyrically and construction wise. Which is very much appreciated for me because kpop is so damn BLAH production wise. Reply

I agree 100%



It's great for her that she's expressing her vision or w/e but I can't pretend I have time for this..

Sunmi really did what the other girls were too scared to do. Reply

No but that's the point - her having that freedom to go against the bop train and express herself honestly.



I'm reminded of the 'me?' release and this being a little fight she & JYP had because he wanted her to release more public friendly music and she wanted her music to express her own color honestly. Reply

It's not like you're wrong. That said, while these aren't bad by any means, they're mostly background music. I don't see a point in praising idols/artists for doing their thing when their thing is not doing anything for me, you know what I mean? Reminds me of how "self-produced idol" is thrown around so much as hype these days regardless of the end result.



Artists can freely express themselves in songs and still have hooks. Clearly she's not interested in that, which is sad cause she'd really be a pop force to be reckoned with if she did.



Edited at 2017-10-12 07:44 pm (UTC) Reply

For me, I think it was you saying Sunmi did what other girls were 'scared to do' when there's tons of bravery in releasing music like this on its own merits too.



That said, I can definitely agree that if AP needed this to do well then she could give them a bone and have made the title a hook song or more radio friendly so she could have both. She wrote things for Sunmi that were catchy so clearly she can do it Reply

Ah gotcha! I meant she went next level and outdid everyone lmao. Reply

oh, ok LOL



4 wins in general is incredible but considering Wanna One was promoting? WORK!!! I wish Hyuna could've squeaked out one win herself but competition was steep Reply

Don't get me started on Wanna One's award dictatorship, Hyuna deserved better even if Babe(h) had to grow on me. There's always next time 😌 Reply

I'm only half joking when I say Wannna One & their fandom are a terror on kpop. As a BTS fan I always try to keep it cute when it comes to things like that because lord KNOWS Armys can be a LOT but JFC Wannables! Reply

i loved ain't nobody (and the mini) but this isn't as good. i wander is nice but read me is a bit boring. Reply

These are definitely interesting.



I love her though Reply

Legend Reply

I love the songs and MVs are really interesting.



People shouldn't compare her solo to Sunmi's when they clearly have different styles. Reply

It's apples and oranges, which isn't even a bad thing. I think their music suits who both of them are as well. Reply

i like them but they sound so similar Reply

