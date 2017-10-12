Kpop post: Ha:tfelt - formerly Yeeun/Yenny of Wonder Girls - returns with 2 new videos
Former WG leader Yeeun, known professionally in her solo work as Ha:tfelt, has returned with a 2 part storyline for her new single MEiNE -
sources: 1 , 2
sources: 1 , 2
Actually everything she's released under Ha:tfelt sucked and it makes me mad because she's my 2nd fave WG.Girl is talented af but she needs to cut the soulful ~artist~ shit.
She needs to go the SunMi route and start releasing bops
Edited at 2017-10-12 05:13 pm (UTC)
They aren't "bops" but they are certainly good songs lyrically and construction wise. Which is very much appreciated for me because kpop is so damn BLAH production wise.
It's great for her that she's expressing her vision or w/e but I can't pretend I have time for this..
Sunmi really did what the other girls were too scared to do.
I'm reminded of the 'me?' release and this being a little fight she & JYP had because he wanted her to release more public friendly music and she wanted her music to express her own color honestly.
Artists can freely express themselves in songs and still have hooks. Clearly she's not interested in that, which is sad cause she'd really be a pop force to be reckoned with if she did.
Edited at 2017-10-12 07:44 pm (UTC)
That said, I can definitely agree that if AP needed this to do well then she could give them a bone and have made the title a hook song or more radio friendly so she could have both. She wrote things for Sunmi that were catchy so clearly she can do it
4 wins in general is incredible but considering Wanna One was promoting? WORK!!! I wish Hyuna could've squeaked out one win herself but competition was steep
I love her though
People shouldn't compare her solo to Sunmi's when they clearly have different styles.
That being said, these should've been follow up singles to a more public friendly song to get more eyes on her. It's sad that singers have to play the game that way, but it is what it is. From what Dyanmic Duo said, Amoeba was banking a lot on her comeback, so I hope it does well regardless.
Edited at 2017-10-12 07:31 pm (UTC)