Britney dedicates her concert to Las Vegas
The reigning Queen of Vegas reacted to the shocking events of last week by dedicating her first show back to the people and the city that has been her second home for the last four years. Britney and her dancers first opened the show wearing #Vegasstrong caps, while Brit also told the audience "we're here for you, you're here for us and we're gonna get through this together".
At a later part of the show Britney also revealed her special guests for the evening, a few of Las Vegas' first responders:
Source 1 Source 2 Source 3
Also, does she always do the *toke toke* motion when she *sings* the "let's get it blazin" lyrics?? Is Britney a stoner?? I would love her even more.
The leader we need but don't deserve.
queen of vegas
Edited at 2017-10-12 05:26 pm (UTC)
although DEAD @ clumsy and private show making "best songs" lists over all the over tracks. damn.
they played "change your mind" at the clurb ln and i was shook
I thought Vicki Carr retired ??