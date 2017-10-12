Britney dedicates her concert to Las Vegas

she's so damn cute Reply

Ugh love ha! Break the Ice, Brit!



Also, does she always do the *toke toke* motion when she *sings* the "let's get it blazin" lyrics?? Is Britney a stoner?? I would love her even more. Reply

If those Chaotic videos were anything to go by, girl's had her share of weed before lol Reply

Britney Spears 2020!



The leader we need but don't deserve. Reply

the way she segues right into the "it's been a while..." lipsync lmao



queen of vegas Reply

i'm still shook at how amazing GLORY is. it's almost flawless. fuck private show and clumsy. Reply

i'm still shook at how amazing GLORY is.



Edited at 2017-10-12 05:26 pm (UTC) I'm gonna have to review these receipts bb....

Reading is fundamental after all Reply

amazing!!!!! the album is truly special



although DEAD @ clumsy and private show making "best songs" lists over all the over tracks. damn. Reply

I dont agree with you but absolutely love this gif usage here omg Reply

i love those songs :( but they're far from the top if i were to rank the tracklist



they played "change your mind" at the clurb ln and i was shook Reply

I totally agree Reply

topherfy I love her. Me andare finally seeing her Sat! I'm in SF though and we are getting flight alerts for the fire smoke so hopefully I make it. It's all that's getting me through this week. Reply

Yaaas have fun! Reply

You’re going to make it and we are gonna have an absolute blast! Reply

Her body is insane. If I wore that black scrappy thing on my belly I’d look like a can of biscuits when you first bust it open. Reply

The reigning Queen of Vegas



I thought Vicki Carr retired ?? Reply

true Queen of the people Reply

Work them abs Brit



I'm so glad I'm going to be able to see her this year after all. If she never does Vegas again I'm not going back. Four years in a row, 14 times, I can't. Reply

