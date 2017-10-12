Sam Smith found some album inspiration in Iraq + Cole Sprouse shoots him for L'uomo Vogue
colesprouse Excited to show you guys my cover and story for L'uomo Vogue this month, starring @samsmithworld Pick up a copy if you see it, I'll be posting some of the other shots over the next couple days. Keep up.
Thanks to the love of my life, the timeless @rushkabergman for styling, and the team over at @avenue_53 for helping. As always, special thanks goes to @glenn_wassall and Helena.
Sam Smith: My new album is inspired by Iraq https://t.co/n0eXLqpPS6— PinkNews (@PinkNews) October 7, 2017
In an interview Sam Smith talked about how his time in Iraq changed him:
“I spent five days in Mosul and came back embarrassed that I had known so little about the world and other people’s lives,”
“I went back to that great Nina Simone quote, that it is important to speak about the times you live in. I hadn't done that; I’d just written a bunch of songs about love. So I wanted to write about how I’m now starting to open my eyes, at 25, to what is going on in the rest of the world, and that it’s not always pretty.”
Nina Simone seems to be of particular importance to his personal journey of discovery as he also mentioned her early last year when he discovered racism for the first time:
I never ever ever ever thought that would happen here. Absolutely speechless and hurt.— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) January 20, 2016
I just got home and Nina Simone is on the radio - fitting— Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) January 20, 2016
Well definitely not that image.
u kno what, scratch that, jude law currently looks like budget jude law.
this potato looks like dollar store jude law.
Either someone is being shady or someone needs to go back to acting.
his name is barely legible and not in an interesting way
this is poop
it looks like one of this green alien heads.
Undeserved Oscar winner