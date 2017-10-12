Sam Smith found some album inspiration in Iraq + Cole Sprouse shoots him for L'uomo Vogue

Sam Smith: My new album is inspired by Iraq https://t.co/n0eXLqpPS6 — PinkNews (@PinkNews) October 7, 2017

I never ever ever ever thought that would happen here. Absolutely speechless and hurt. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) January 20, 2016

I just got home and Nina Simone is on the radio - fitting — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) January 20, 2016

Excited to show you guys my cover and story for L'uomo Vogue this month, starring @samsmithworld Pick up a copy if you see it, I'll be posting some of the other shots over the next couple days. Keep up.Thanks to the love of my life, the timeless @rushkabergman for styling, and the team over at @avenue_53 for helping. As always, special thanks goes to @glenn_wassall and Helena.In an interview Sam Smith talked about how his time in Iraq changed him:Nina Simone seems to be of particular importance to his personal journey of discovery as he also mentioned her early last year when he discovered racism for the first time: