Riverdale 2x02 Extended Promo & Ratings
BOOM: CW's #Riverdale returns with a series high same-day audience of 2.3M viewers and a best-ever 0.8 A18-49. Doubles May finale numbers— TV MoJoe (@TVMoJoe) 12. Oktober 2017
Jane the virgin and Crazy ex-gf do sooo much less
I miss the WB.
They need to reair Everwood
But then again, isn’t viewership on a steady decline? I think streaming has just overtaken everything it seems...
Between the bad acting, somewhat interesting plot, and the promise that netflix will uploads each episode the next day it's not hard to get wrapped up into it.
I’m gonna watch this season because of the promise of more Reggie.
his social media game is on point
I need to watch it again but without commercials. I really loved that scene between Hermione and Veronica in the chapel. That shit was creepy af. I truly do not understand Hermione Lodge.
This ep felt weird in some ways, like the show has a slightly different vibe. Jughead was acting like a different person imo, the cinematography and music were like 100% better, and this was def mostly a bottle ep for Archie which is a little unusual for this show. I dig the darker vibes though, and everyone is better at acting mostly. Let's hope future eps don't just give Josie and Reggie one line.
I groaned so fucking much when of course that was Josie and Reggie's only scene
he's prob thinking about how scary it would be 2 see fat ppl on the beach
Loved how they played that Rosemary's baby song during the Grundy scene I literally got the chills when I heard it.
Thank god the both of them are conventionally attractive because they sure as fuck can't act.
Kevin: Mr. Weird. I'm a weirdo.
Although Cami and KJ need to work on their chemistry.