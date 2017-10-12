Damn, is this what CW’s numbers always been? 2.3m viewers? I mean back in WB, that would be on the verge of cancellation. Reply

that's an incredible good number for the CW, lol



Jane the virgin and Crazy ex-gf do sooo much less

I miss the WB.

They need to reair Everwood Reply

total viewers is meaningless. the rating is what you're supposed to look at. and a 0.8 is really impressive for the CW.

Nah, I know it does not matter, but just shocked as WB used to have bigger numbers.



But then again, isn’t viewership on a steady decline? I think streaming has just overtaken everything it seems... Reply

I feel like during the last few episodes of S1 I lost interest and it was kind of just on in the background. I think I need to rewatch them before this.

so glad this is doing well

I was shocked at the ending of the episode. I got spoilt for it but still, holy shit.

Every single character on this show has the most punchable face I've ever seen. How did they manage to cast that many punchable faces?

that whole scene cracked me up, Jug was way too happy to play detective again

He was so positive and upbeat this whole ep. It was bizarre.

Yeah, his dad got arrested like two days ago and his father figure was shot. Angsty Jughead was way more appropriate NOW than when Archie blew off a campaign weekend.

We are all Betty tbh.

lol her face to him is great

how did this show blow up all of a sudden

netflix

The best guilty pleasure type show ever!!

Between the bad acting, somewhat interesting plot, and the promise that netflix will uploads each episode the next day it's not hard to get wrapped up into it. Reply

Last season didn't do that well because it aired as a mid season show, a ratings bump makes sense now thay it's airing in Oct at the start of the tv season

It's a good binge show. Trashy. Strangely addictive. And you think about it less on a binge

I'm gonna watch this season because of the promise of more Reggie.

skeet <3

have you seen his latest instagram?

the one of him in the suit? yessss.

Still can't believe they killed Grundy. It's so fucking funny lmao.



I need to watch it again but without commercials. I really loved that scene between Hermione and Veronica in the chapel. That shit was creepy af. I truly do not understand Hermione Lodge.



This ep felt weird in some ways, like the show has a slightly different vibe. Jughead was acting like a different person imo, the cinematography and music were like 100% better, and this was def mostly a bottle ep for Archie which is a little unusual for this show. I dig the darker vibes though, and everyone is better at acting mostly. Let's hope future eps don't just give Josie and Reggie one line. Reply

I saw another comment that it was like a glimpse into a show called "Archie" rather than Riverdale, ha.



I groaned so fucking much when of course that was Josie and Reggie's only scene Reply

Strangely enough, I enjoyed this episode way more than the back half of season 1. I could get into Archie! Even Bughead weren't as annoying

LMAO I loved that they killed her, I was like "yay..."

a 0.8 rating??? damn that's amazing. good for them

Lol, right?! Especially for current CW

Shit at this point it's good for any network. NBC only got a 0.9 in the same timeslot.

lol wtf is he doing?

he is looking so old!

SO cute

screaming! his struggle

HIS ACTING! lmaoooo this emotionless garbage bag

he's prob thinking about how scary it would be 2 see fat ppl on the beach Reply

i feel like the cast was EVERYWHERE this summer promoting the show/themselves so i'm not entirely surprised by the numbers tbh.

Yay for that Netflix impact! And maybe all the dads watching with their kids (I'm thinking of Rob Liefeld being a fan because of his kids), lol so awkward

Loved how they played that Rosemary's baby song during the Grundy scene I literally got the chills when I heard it.

This episode was so fun! I am ready for this show's OTTness

SCREAMING @ the "emotional" scene between Veronica and Archie at his house!



Thank god the both of them are conventionally attractive because they sure as fuck can't act. Reply

Damn, Cheryl is evil. That scene with her moms oxygen mask was amazing.

Something's up with Mark Consuelo's face... It doesn't look right. It's so freaking tight! Lmao I almost didn't recognize him. Also I get so much second hand embarrassment when they call v mija... like that shit ain't natural at all, cringe

Sheriff Keller is so wildly incompetent, if Jughead's dad got a halfway decent lawyer he or she could have him out in no time. The confessions and most of the evidence against him shouldn't even be admissible.

This was such a fun episode! Which is a strange thing to say given how *groan* dark it was. Cheryl and Kevin were amazing as per usual.

Kevin: Mr. Weird. I'm a weirdo.



Kevin: Mr. Weird. I'm a weirdo.



Edited at 2017-10-12 06:31 pm (UTC)

Kevin was so cute when he said that. And was I imagining things or in that scene with Cheryl was he about to pull Betty close to him as a shield before it cut to the next scene (or maybe comfort but he's still such a Greek chorus character ATM)

Lol! Betty needs to hang out with better guys. First Jughead, now Kevin? Guys always trying to use her as a human shield.

Camila and KJ have no chemistry and the bad acting is too much...I couldn't finish their scenes at the house.

