do you usually have to pay for these? Reply

yeah, apple music has a separate series that you have to pay for Reply

The James Corden ones still appear on his show and YouTube



Apple Music has a spinoff series that you have to have a subscription to watch Reply

Awww :( I'm going to watch this, but at home because I know I'll tear up. Reply

Nah. I'm still not ready yet. This one hurt so much. Reply

ugh, these depressing posts just won't stop...yet I can't leave ONTD because it's a distraction on my day off and everywhere else is even more depressing because of rapist apologists.



I don't think I can watch this, the screenshot is making me tear up alone. Reply

Filmed a week before? goddamn that's so sad Reply

the speed of your icon is killing me Reply

his wife released a video of him the day before he died as well. :( Reply

I watched half the video and Chester looks like he’s having so much fun. :( Reply

could have been a good moment/day in a storm of darkness Reply

ugh just a weeek prior :( Reply

omg it looks like they're having so much fun too :(

Mike Shinoda is so charming Reply

I don't think I'm ready to watch it yet :( Reply

This just shows how instantaneous and insidious mental illness can be and it made it so hard to watch. Reply

I'm laughing and I'm crying at the same time, he's so into it :( Reply

I still can't believe he's gone :/ Reply

oh man :(



it was nice of them to release it. his wife seems to be doing a lot to change people's perception of mental illness, which is great. Reply

I honestly can't imagine how crushing it is to lose someone the way she did. Power to her. Reply

their dog (who they volunteered to spend time with sick children) also passed away like a month after. i cant imagine how the kids must be feeling. Reply

Shes an amazing person. Reply

She's really awesome on twitter too. She's doing a lot with charities etc but she's also tweeting fans who have a hard time etc. Negl the whole LP community on twitter is amazing and so supportive of each other Reply

See, this is what is scary. A person can seem so happy, and you have no idea the inner demons they are fighting. A lot of the time there are no warning signs. :/ RIP, Chester. I'm sorry you were hurting. Reply

Yeah that’s what people need to understand. The way people view mental illness/depression/suicide in a way that isn’t always sad and gloomy. Reply

what's scary about mental illness is you can be fine one moment and then suddenly you can't find a reason to keep living.



I hope his friends and family have the support they need. Reply

I unexpectedly got tickets for the Hollywood Bowl show in 2 weeks and I don't know how I will get through it. Since I never got to see them live I figured I had to find a way to get through it. Because ever since the news broke I have steered clear of their music, it was so hard that first day. But this made me smile. Reply

Tried but I can't watch it. Still way too painful bc his death really hit me hard af. RIP Chester. Damn man. Reply

:( this is heartbreaking





(joe hahn is so quiet and mike shinoda is a ray of sunshine) Reply

I'm crying with laughter at some points and actual crying at others. The dancing bit had me in hysterics. They always seemed like such a serious band (I admit I didn't follow too much of their stuff on the more recent albums) in the early days, so it's awesome to see how much fun they were having.



As someone who's been there, I know how wildly unpredictable my mental state was from one day to the next, but to anyone on the outside I seemed completely "normal". I hate that there is still such stigma to mental ilnesses, things are getting better but slowly. I think the positive responses that happen when it's someone in the public eye help people see it more, that it can affect anyone, and I think the way Talinda has been handling this publicly has been brilliant Reply

One some level, it's got to be some sort of consolation for his family to see him so happy and enjoying life, but on the flip side, you know what happened a week later and it has to make it even harder to reconcile his death because he looks ok. So difficult. Reply

goddamn this was a tough watch. :( Reply

I never want to add a hierarchy to deaths, but Robin and Chester’s were the hardest because of how inspirational they were not only in their art, but in their respective lives. Reply

Well that was bittersweet.... WTF at his smile being so convincing. This darkness is scary. :-( Reply

