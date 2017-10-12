October 12th, 2017, 11:15 am rebeljean Carpool Karaoke releases Linkin Park episode for free The episode was filmed a week before Chester's passing and was released with the blessing of his wife and family.SOURCE Tagged: linkin park Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3636 comments Add comment
Apple Music has a spinoff series that you have to have a subscription to watch
I don't think I can watch this, the screenshot is making me tear up alone.
I watched half the video and Chester looks like he’s having so much fun. :(
Mike Shinoda is so charming
it was nice of them to release it. his wife seems to be doing a lot to change people's perception of mental illness, which is great.
I hope his friends and family have the support they need.
(joe hahn is so quiet and mike shinoda is a ray of sunshine)
As someone who's been there, I know how wildly unpredictable my mental state was from one day to the next, but to anyone on the outside I seemed completely "normal". I hate that there is still such stigma to mental ilnesses, things are getting better but slowly. I think the positive responses that happen when it's someone in the public eye help people see it more, that it can affect anyone, and I think the way Talinda has been handling this publicly has been brilliant