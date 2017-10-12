2017 AMAs nominations announced


Today the American Music Awards nominees were announced. The award show will be on Sunday November 19th.

Other than Julia Michaels in the new artist of the year category and Halsey's feature on the Chainsmokers' song, there are no female artists nominated in the general categories.

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Starboy” – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk

BEST MALE POP/ROCK ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran

BEST FEMALE POP/ROCK ARTIST
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Alessia Cara

FAVORITE POP/ROCK DUO OR GROUP
Coldplay
The Chainsmokers
Imagine Dragons

FAVORITE POP/ROCK ALBUM
“Starboy” – The Weeknd
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“More Life” – Drake

FAVORITE POP/ROCK SONG
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

FAVORITE MALE SOUL/R&B ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Donald Glover
The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE SOUL/R&B ARTIST
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna

FAVORITE SOUL/R&B ALBUM
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“Awaken, My Love!” – Donald Glover
“Starboy” – The Weeknd

FAVORITE SOUL/R&B SONG
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
“Location” – Khalid
“Starboy” – The Weeknd

FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos

FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM
“More Life” – Drake
“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Culture” – Migos

FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP SONG
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Black Beatles” – Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane

FAVORITE EDM ARTIST
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
“They Don’t Know” – Jason Aldean
“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton
“Ripcord” – Keith Urban

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban

FAVORITE ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty One Pilots

FAVORITE ADULT CONTEMPORARY ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin

FAVORITE LATIN ARTIST
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

TOUR OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2

TOP SOUNDTRACK
Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2: “Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
Moana
Trolls

