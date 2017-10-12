2017 AMAs nominations announced
#AMAs Artist of the Year nominees:— AMAs (@AMAs) October 12, 2017
⚪️ @BrunoMars
⚪️ @TheChainsmokers
⚪️ @Drake
⚪️ @kendricklamar
⚪️ @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/KNqwU2P8KD
Today the American Music Awards nominees were announced. The award show will be on Sunday November 19th.
Other than Julia Michaels in the new artist of the year category and Halsey's feature on the Chainsmokers' song, there are no female artists nominated in the general categories.
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
James Arthur
Niall Horan
Julia Michaels
Post Malone
Rae Sremmurd
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne
“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Starboy” – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk
BEST MALE POP/ROCK ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Drake
Ed Sheeran
BEST FEMALE POP/ROCK ARTIST
Lady Gaga
Rihanna
Alessia Cara
FAVORITE POP/ROCK DUO OR GROUP
Coldplay
The Chainsmokers
Imagine Dragons
FAVORITE POP/ROCK ALBUM
“Starboy” – The Weeknd
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“More Life” – Drake
FAVORITE POP/ROCK SONG
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
FAVORITE MALE SOUL/R&B ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Donald Glover
The Weeknd
FAVORITE FEMALE SOUL/R&B ARTIST
Beyonce
Kehlani
Rihanna
FAVORITE SOUL/R&B ALBUM
“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars
“Awaken, My Love!” – Donald Glover
“Starboy” – The Weeknd
FAVORITE SOUL/R&B SONG
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
“Location” – Khalid
“Starboy” – The Weeknd
FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP ARTIST
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Migos
FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM
“More Life” – Drake
“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Culture” – Migos
FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP SONG
“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne
“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
“Black Beatles” – Rae Sremmurd feat. Gucci Mane
FAVORITE EDM ARTIST
The Chainsmokers
DJ Snake
Calvin Harris
FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Keith Urban
FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP
Florida Georgia Line
Little Big Town
Old Dominion
FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM
“They Don’t Know” – Jason Aldean
“From A Room: Volume 1” – Chris Stapleton
“Ripcord” – Keith Urban
FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG
“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt
“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
“Blue Ain’t Your Color” – Keith Urban
FAVORITE ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Twenty One Pilots
FAVORITE ADULT CONTEMPORARY ARTIST
Bruno Mars
Shawn Mendes
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST
Lauren Daigle
MercyMe
Chris Tomlin
FAVORITE LATIN ARTIST
Daddy Yankee
Luis Fonsi
Shakira
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber
TOUR OF THE YEAR
Garth Brooks
Coldplay
U2
TOP SOUNDTRACK
Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2: “Awesome Mix Vol. 2”
Moana
Trolls
