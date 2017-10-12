2017 AMAs nominations announced

really disappointed to not see my girl Katy Perry nominated at all. Reply

stanning for HA i see?

Wow..MONSTER MEMBERSHIP CARD REVOKED!

cc @gagadaily Reply

Joanne who? I'm all about the upcoming album KATHERYN! Reply

November 29 is a Wednesday Reply

Sorry, typo. The 19th. Reply

Also the lack of female nominees is just sad Reply

Jesus christ this is literally ALL men. The pop music world is so tragic right now.



Edited at 2017-10-12 03:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Billboard had a super depressing chart Reply

Xtina 2002-2003 <3 Reply

I think streaming is killing female artist this nom list really pathetic though. They couldn't even throw a nom toward Selena Gomez for It Ain't Me/Bad Liar or Taylor for IDWLF or Katy for Chained to the Rhythm? Even Alessia Cara? It's sexist Reply

Yeah, there are a lot of female artists that I like, but this year was like < crickets > for the most part Reply

mte. reminds me of how the vmas got rid of gendered categories ~in the name of inclusiveness or smth~. if not for gendered categories, female artists would be getting nada Reply

Tour of the Year goes to WITNESS Reply

ugh wth... Reply

How does this award show work? Fan votes or just Billboard chart rankings? Reply

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Niall Horan



COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR

“Starboy” – The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk



BEST MALE POP/ROCK ARTIST

Bruno Mars



BEST FEMALE POP/ROCK ARTIST

Meh. None this year.



FAVORITE POP/ROCK DUO OR GROUP

Imagine Dragons



FAVORITE POP/ROCK ALBUM

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars



FAVORITE POP/ROCK SONG

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran



FAVORITE MALE SOUL/R&B ARTIST

Bruno Mars



FAVORITE FEMALE SOUL/R&B ARTIST

Meh. None this year.



FAVORITE SOUL/R&B ALBUM

“24K Magic” – Bruno Mars



FAVORITE SOUL/R&B SONG

“Starboy” – The Weeknd



FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP ARTIST

Kendrick Lamar



FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP ALBUM

“DAMN.” – Kendrick Lamar



FAVORITE RAP/HIP-HOP SONG

“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar



FAVORITE EDM ARTIST

The Chainsmokers (no, I don't care who hates them lol)



FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG

“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt



FAVORITE ALTERNATIVE ROCK ARTIST

Imagine Dragons



FAVORITE ADULT CONTEMPORARY ARTIST

Ed Sheeran



FAVORITE CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST

Cancelled



FAVORITE LATIN ARTIST

Shakira



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars



TOUR OF THE YEAR

U2



TOP SOUNDTRACK

Guardians of the Galaxy, Volume 2: “Awesome Mix Vol. 2” Reply

*Whoever shows up to this sausage party will win something



Fixed it for you sis lol Reply

Lol @ sausage party. I like a lot of female artists, but this year was just tragic bleh. Reply

super transparent that out of all the absolute shit male options you were able to make a decision for basically every category, but when it comes to the women, ~this year was tragic, none of them are good enough. like ok. Reply

My god I hate Starboy Reply

i don't understand the date range for these nominees but i hope starboy sweeps Reply

Ed Sheeran and The Chainsmokers bye Reply

Much like Trump, The Chainsmokers are a threat to the nation.



Ew at AOTY being all men. And a great new artist to nominate would've been MUNA - all women and produced and written themselves.



Edited at 2017-10-12 03:18 pm (UTC) Reply

YAS to MUNA Reply

this is pathetic. Reply

ready for the Chainsmokers to fade away Reply

I love Halsey but how the hell is Closer STILL eligible for awards?! Reply

Lmao Donald looks so cute there. Reply

lmao my new favorite gif Reply

lmao who is talking across from them Reply

Damien Chazelle Reply

FAVORITE POP/ROCK SONG

“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber

“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran

“Closer” – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey





😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Reply

Rock is truly dead Reply

Honestly! I had to do a double take. Not a drop of rock anywhere. Reply

this bugs me so much Reply

men were a mistake part 500000000000000000000000000000000 Reply

The AMAs have always been about who shows up more then anything but the complete lack of female noms that year is insane.



Im surprised they didn't even throw in some Taylor noms like most award shows tend to do but this is happening the day before VS is apparently filming in shanghai so there is zero chance she shows up despite it being right around her album drop Reply

Justin Bieber is nominated sometimes twice even in the same category and more than likely not gonna show up. This is just painfully sexist honestly. Reply

The more I look at the list the more insane it is. These shows do tend to skew heavy on male noms in major categories but usually there are a few female artists there at least with people like adele, Beyoncé, Rihanna and Taylor. This is insanely male and in the midst of all this Harvey Weinstein scandal it just feels like an extra hard slap the face Reply

They didn't nominate Taylor in 2014 either . They gave the dick Clark award for excellence to have her show up lol Reply

Bruno Mars should win everything ever. I saw him live on Tuesday, and...yes. Dude could have ALL of me. What a performer. *swoon* Reply

Lucky 👏🏽 He performed Gorilla, right? Reply

YES, HE DID! He cut the second verse, but I couldn't even be mad. I got my life several times over on Tuesday. Reply

Your icon is so cute, btw. <3 Reply

He didn’t sing it at my show I was SO pissed Reply

FAVORITE POP/ROCK DUO OR GROUP

Coldplay

The Chainsmokers

Imagine Dragons



jesus h christ Reply

lol right? imagine dragons.........



Edited at 2017-10-12 03:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Jfc this is what rock is nowadays. This fucking whitebread mediocrity. Reply

never has coldplay been so definitively the best choice Reply

Wtf why is Closer still getting nominated? Reply

75 male nominations and 15 female nominations, if this isn’t sexism, in a year were females dominated. The AMAs are Canceled #AMAs



And the fact that they stuck Rihanna in the soul/R&B category...There's a witch hunt out for female singers this year. Someone on twitter said it best:And the fact that they stuck Rihanna in the soul/R&B category...There's a witch hunt out for female singers this year. Reply

Well she does rnb and soul so what are you on about? The problem is that neither her nor beyonce had new material this year so shouldn't have been nommed. They could have used this opportunity to nom new rnb/soul girls and give the more exposure but alas.... Reply

Also, why so many men? Tf? Reply

Sexism really won, these are sad... Reply

dying @ knee being nominated but not harry. issa real.... sign of the times Reply

lmao Reply

not to be a stan and defend harry but the ama’s only nominates people who go to the show and if he’s really doing the vs fashion show it’s filming the day after the ama’s so he isn’t going Reply

ya that would explain why taylor isn't nommed Reply

lmao this fucking gif 😭 Reply

