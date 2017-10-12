James Van Der Beek shares his sexual harassment story

HOLY CRAP!!!!!!!!!!





I honestly wish Corey Feldman was brave enough to speak out now about the Pedophile ring....that abused him and Corey Haim.

I feel so much sadness when I read stories about Feldman. 😢Honestly, if he doesn't feel comfortable or ready to out his abusers, I support him in any case. Growing up in Hollywood must be its own version of hell. Reply

I should edit that to safe. :(



arrggh. Still learning on speech things. sorry.



I just feel horrible for him, that these monsters have destroyed this poor man. :( Reply

It would be great but he is still so traumatized and scared. Even though he is kinda still in the public,I think he is debilitated by it. And he for sure is convinced they killed Haim. He's not exactly wrong thinking that either. Reply

his case is so frustrating bc he's tried to bring more awareness and possibly bring others to speak on that, but it feels like he hasn't received the support that he should have. corey has also said he'd like to name names if it weren't for legal consequences, etc. it's such a disturbing and upsetting situation. Reply

A bit random, but there's a Lifetime movie coming out about them called "A Tale of Two Coreys". It was in the news yesterday. Reply

Agreed (also I know what you meant, this doesn't come off as bad imo). Reply

This is all so overwhelming. Reply

I wonder if Elijah Wood feels safe enough to speak after he got shut down about his comments on the Pedophile ring Reply

Right?



I wish Elijah wasn't shut down, and Corey Feldman were brave/safe enough to speak out about it.





this is fucked up too, these men are in their late 30's and mid 40's and those disgusting monsters still haunt them.







Edited at 2017-10-12 03:12 pm (UTC)

how was he shut down tho? Reply

What happened? Reply

wait what? what happened to him? Reply

yes, it's heartbreaking. Meanwhile Bryan Singer and his ilk continue working in the industry. Reply

Was never a fan but much respect for this Reply

The gay predators from Hollywood needs to be outed too. Reply

it's nice having men speak out like this, for those men out there who have experienced this. it's swept under the rug and not really spoken about, (1) out of intense shame and (2) to not overshadow the atrocities against women.

Reply

MTE.



Because the only way most men will listen to stories about sexual assault by one of their own is if it comes from a man and not a woman, especially from the ones spouting the same boring platitude. Reply

agreed. I hope more speak if they're comfortable with doing so. Reply

was "KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELF" not taught in the fucking 60's for these creeps to grow up and molest people? FUUUUUCK was "KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELF" not taught in the fucking 60's for these creeps to grow up and molest people? FUUUUUCK Reply

the notion that it's just old men needs to stop. they've just been doing it so long there's more evidence against them. younger men ain't shit either. Reply

Oh I know, I'm only saying it cuz of the James' timeline of when he was a younger actor :)



but yeah, you're right, the young men ain't shit either.



Yeah, look at Ben Affleck. He was pretty young when he groped Hilarie Burton and that one interviewer who he had in his lap Reply

it's not taught now, sis. Reply

Damn :( Reply

Reminder that Bryan Singer directed episodes of the show Gifted, which stars young guys known to be his type… Reply

This fucking gif is amazing holy hell lmao Reply

I always thought it was so sweet that SJP and RDJ had Corey Haim live with them for a while (iirc) his parents were going through a divorce. Reply

wtf is going on here?! lmao!!! Reply

that third tweet says it all.



good for him for speaking out <3 Reply

wowwwwww, omg :( Reply

oh my fucking satan Reply

Proud of him and terry crews tweeting about this. Reply

Yes everybody go watch this. I remember hearing about this doc on ontd a few years ago. Reply

thanks for this, was looking for a link earlier Reply

I watched this a while back and kinda felt bad for Brock Pierce in it...I don't defend or excuse him for what he did...but I think he was molested himself and groomed to be a predator.



I loved first kid as a kid which sucks Reply

God damn, I all of a sudden started thinking about First Kid and my immense crush on Brock Pierce a few years ago and decided to google what he was up to.



Even to this day I just still have no words. Reply

i get that (that he was abused and groomed) but when he became an adult, i'd like to think he would choose to walk away instead of getting in on the partnership to hurt more kids, you know?



anyway, he's a millionaire today. Reply

so good but unfortunately not taken seriously because the main guy ended up lying about stuff Reply

watching now omg, how has this not been everywhere?! I fucking loved first kid, I'm so sad about this. Reply

YUP. Thanks for sharing this here, bb!



Ugh, the kid who started drinking and then suffered from a seizure... I still can't get over that whole situation. And I agree with your comment about Brock Pierce, he was probably groomed but it still really sucks. :/ Reply

It's so fucked up that so many people have stories of sexual harassment and abuse. The sheer number of celebrities that have come out as of late is staggering so imagine all of the ones who are still too afraid or uncomfortable with talking about their abuses they've suffered? Props to James for speaking out about this. Kate Beckinsale did a long Instagram post today to say that Harvey hit on her when she was 17 and whenever she would shut him down, he would call her a c*unt and alternated between rage and joking that "Kate is always saying no to me" and she said when a friend told a young actress to stay away from him, said friend was blacklisted from Miramax. This whole thing is disheartening and I hope that victims of sexual abuse get all of the support that they need because it is never your fault, you never deserved it and I'm sorry if anyone ever made you feel otherwise cause this victim blaming society is gross as hell. Reply

Kate's statement was amazing.



For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in.



I'm fed the fuck up at seeing grody neckbeards respond to all of these women shaming them and putting the onus on them for not stopping Weinstein. If they had any power at all, this wouldn't have gone on for decades. Reply

Seriously. The notion that a 17 year old English actress speaking out against a millionaire producer who had the power to single handedly end careers would have taken him down is ridiculous. The onus placed on victims is absurd. If you speak out and go to the police immediately like that model did and participate in a police sting but a corrupt DA still refuses to press charges due to "lack of evidence" despite a recorded confession, you get no justice. If you speak up and then are blacklisted and have a smear campaign launched against you, you're deemed not credible and lose everything. If you're traumatized and it takes you time to process what happened to you before you feel comfortable and strong enough to speak out, people question why you waited. If you speak out after others have, you've joined a bandwagon. It's absurd and I'm so tired of this culture where all the blame and responsibility is placed on the victims and none on the predator. I hope this scandal takes them all down. Every last sick fuck out there. It's gone on for far too long. Reply

it's frightening to think of the sheer volume of women (and men) who will remain nameless in this case because they had their careers and lives crushed by abuse from these pigs in power Reply

All of this. There's really no telling how many more have been abused who are too scared or uncomfortable to talk about it. It's so heartbreaking but also infuriating because they can't even feel safe enough to TALK due to the men in power who are responsible. Ugh. :( Reply

i honestly can't wait till someone brings bryan singer down. Reply

The NYTimes has done a story today about the network of protection that enables people like Weinstein. Exposure is very difficult because of litigation and money. The NYTimes has the resources but it was hard for even this paper to get people to talk.



Exposure is very difficult because of litigation and money. /snip/ to get people to talk.



Yep, it's like the RCC scandal in terms of getting the story out there. Reply

Right.



And interesting that it is PRINT media that broke this open. Ronan Farrow had to take his piece to the New Yorker for it to get out there. Reply

In a previous post, someone linked an article about how the Guinness heiress had accused him of sexually harassing him in her memoir. Of course she had the money to defend herself from a lawsuit, and he DID threaten legal action. It’s also important to note that her book came out seven years ago, and yet nothing happened to Weinstein at the time. Reply

this is so fucking terrible. Kate Beckinsale just came out saying H*rvey tried to pull a move on her to when she was 17. Reply

Oh wow. Reply

Spielberg you don't say. Someone told me I was weird for wanting him and Lucas to be outed next in another thread Reply

yes! just the stuff about not letting carrie wear underwear in star wars made me hate lucas. and i always knew spielberg wasn't shit! Reply

I have always been a "where there's smoke" type and there is so much smoke around Speilberg. Reply

@ me.



I said your comments were weird regarding the men that were bought up in the list the op posted considering there wasn't accusations of that sort among them. But now w/ this actress saying that's not the case Reply

i'm not all that surprised tbh, he's got a good image at least to the gp. but that transcript between spielberg and lucas re: indiana jones's underage "love interest" was v troubling, and reinforces the idea that all elite men in hollywood are creepy. also, spielberg supported michael bay in firing megan fox... that didn't sit right with me. surely he was aware of how michael bay treated megan, which makes me think he's either protected/aligned himself with other abusers before, or that (being complicit) + abusive towards women as well. Reply

the flood gates have opened. i hope this is a turning point in hollywood Reply

gimme all the good deets. Bring all the men down. Reply

deserves its own post Reply

Nooo not Spielberg :( not Clooney :( Reply

Hell yea sis. Bring Clooney down. Ruin him before he gets into politics. Reply

This needs its own post. Reply

Whoa, this is big. And Clooney's married to a human rights attorney. He's scum. Reply

FUUUUUUUCK GODDAMNIT! Reply

Aw, I remember her as Wendy really well. I guess the silver lining in this is that it is making more people more comfortable about being open. Reply

Fuck clooney Reply

wow Reply

take them all out. clooney, amblin, dreamworks (founded by geffen, katzenberg and spielberg), all of them. ruin their run.



also, this deserves its own post.



Edited at 2017-10-12 03:57 pm (UTC)

Wow Reply

not surprised. not even disappointed. totally deserves its own post.



i hope this shit just keeps coming. expose them ALL Reply

Goddammit, not Spielberg too! D:

Reply

This needs its own post

Reply

Not surprised. Clooney is shit. Reply

wowowow omg Reply

damn. spielberg doesn't surprise me after he got megan fox fired, even if it was for something unrelated. he must've known how michael bay was treating her. Reply

I knew Clooney was playing dumb he isn’t shit Reply

This puts a whole new spin on Spielberg's ability or even desire to protect Gwyneth Paltrow when HW harassed her. If he helped get a woman blacklisted and was fine with it, why would he care if HW was inappropriate with his goddaughter?



Money, fame, and power > anything to these scumbags. Reply

Glad people are remembering how Megan was treated. Michael Bay needs to go down hard. And yes, Spielberg isn't shit too. Reply

Holy shit I remember wondering why Wendy suddenly disappeared from the show :(



ER is one of my favorite shows ever and now it's tainted too, Hollywood is effing sick. Reply

JFC I think I heard a little bit years ago about Spielberg but I don't know if anything was confirmed at the time. Holy shit.



Also part of me knew Clooney had to be playing dumb to cover his ass so I can't say I'm surprised about him. EXPOSE ALL OF THEM! Reply

How awful. I'm in awe at every victim who has spoken out. What bravery Reply

I genuinely wonder what the fallout from all this will be. Not just w/ Harvey's life being (rightfully) destroyed, but others who have done similar. Will people who've been assaulted finally start to see justice? Reply

Fuck, I really hope so. Reply

i'm waiting for a corey feldman bombshell at this point, this is insanity Reply

Same.



I hope he feels safe to do so <3 Reply

Let's hope he doesn't all of a sudden mysteriously die of overdose because a bombshell like that one would eclipse this in terms of media and damage. Reply

YES. I hope that if/when he does, that he'll have a lot more support than he did before. Reply

