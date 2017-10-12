James Van Der Beek shares his sexual harassment story
I’ve had my ass grabbed by older, powerful men, I’ve had them corner me in inappropriate sexual conversations when I was much younger...— James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) 12 October 2017
I understand the unwarranted shame, powerlessness & inability to blow the whistle. There’s a power dynamic that feels impossible to overcome— James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) 12 October 2017
edit: he's since added more tweets
FTR, the harassment I tweeted about was by people 99.9% of you don’t know. 2 were charged (by others) & punished. The other has since died.— James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017
So apologies to any mentors & champions and wonderful friends I’ve made in this industry who may have been pulled into wrongful speculation.— James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) October 12, 2017
I honestly wish Corey Feldman was brave enough to speak out now about the Pedophile ring....that abused him and Corey Haim.
arrggh. Still learning on speech things. sorry.
I just feel horrible for him, that these monsters have destroyed this poor man. :(
It would be great but he is still so traumatized and scared. Even though he is kinda still in the public,I think he is debilitated by it. And he for sure is convinced they killed Haim. He's not exactly wrong thinking that either.
I wish Elijah wasn't shut down, and Corey Feldman were brave/safe enough to speak out about it.
this is fucked up too, these men are in their late 30's and mid 40's and those disgusting monsters still haunt them.
Because the only way most men will listen to stories about sexual assault by one of their own is if it comes from a man and not a woman, especially from the ones spouting the same boring platitude.
was "KEEP YOUR HANDS TO YOURSELF" not taught in the fucking 60's for these creeps to grow up and molest people? FUUUUUCK
but yeah, you're right, the young men ain't shit either.
good for him for speaking out <3
I loved first kid as a kid which sucks
Even to this day I just still have no words.
anyway, he's a millionaire today.
Ugh, the kid who started drinking and then suffered from a seizure... I still can't get over that whole situation. And I agree with your comment about Brock Pierce, he was probably groomed but it still really sucks. :/
For every moment like this there have been thousands where a vulnerable person has confided outrageous unprofessional behavior and found they have no recourse, due to an atmosphere of fear that it seems almost everyone has been living in.
I'm fed the fuck up at seeing grody neckbeards respond to all of these women shaming them and putting the onus on them for not stopping Weinstein. If they had any power at all, this wouldn't have gone on for decades.
Yep, it's like the RCC scandal in terms of getting the story out there.
And interesting that it is PRINT media that broke this open. Ronan Farrow had to take his piece to the New Yorker for it to get out there.
I said your comments were weird regarding the men that were bought up in the list the op posted considering there wasn't accusations of that sort among them. But now w/ this actress saying that's not the case
also, this deserves its own post.
i hope this shit just keeps coming. expose them ALL
Money, fame, and power > anything to these scumbags.
ER is one of my favorite shows ever and now it's tainted too, Hollywood is effing sick.
Also part of me knew Clooney had to be playing dumb to cover his ass so I can't say I'm surprised about him. EXPOSE ALL OF THEM!
I hope he feels safe to do so <3