October 11th, 2017, 11:22 pm zodgory Twitter Suspends Rose McGowan's Account rosemcgowan: TWITTER HAS SUSPENDED ME. THERE ARE POWERFUL FORCES AT WORK. BE MY VOICE. #ROSEARMYSourcefucking twitter Tagged: actor / actress, celebrity social media, sexism Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 192192 comments Add comment
what did she say
I had been reading her TL before she was suspended, this is what I remember in general... aside from the regular tweets and re-tweets, she's sometimes been replying in comments to people trolling her, going off. Which, gross @ people trolling her as a victim. But it could be she went too far, so they put her in timeout. Also she had posted some screencaps of emails from Lindsay Lohan which displayed some info that could be considered violation as well. Originally, there were two screencaps. One email screencap has been removed, but one is still there, and the one that is still there (at least, as of a little while ago) - it has the email header info cut off, so it doesn't reveal who it's from or to, etc. The emails could be real or faked to look real, I'm not sure. Not faked by her, but by someone supplying them to her, because she wasn't on the distro list in the one that I saw that is removed.
But I’m also been told all Jews are criminals, and that didn’t violate their hate speech TOS even tho that kind of rhetoric led to my ancestors dying in the camps. Twitter gives a lot of chances to anti-semites and neo-Nazis.
This is the second tweet:
I get she’s trying to expose Lindsay Lohan for being a hypocrite or a liar, but idk. I feel bad for Lindsay because she’s obviously a victim of abuse — from her sorry excuse for parents, and I guess from Harvey too. Others too, I’m sure. And it’s kind of shitty to say, “she’s a liar, he abused her too and here’s proof.” She’s also been going after women who haven’t spoken up soon enough for her liking, including Alyssa Milano.
I support what’s she’s doing, but narrow the focus of your attack on Harvey Weinstein and perhaps the agents and Weinstein Company employees who facilitated the meetings too.
Edited at 2017-10-12 12:27 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-10-12 01:45 pm (UTC)
unless name calling is now a violation (I tell MRA's they're morons all the time) I didn't break any rules. they still suspended me. my account is 99% social justice issues. this is not about Rose having tweets with a phone number or anything else. it's suppression, end of. it happened to me, it happened to other users like me as well. I even called it out an entire day before it happened to Rose because I saw it happening to me and others. I only have 250 followers, I can't imagine why anyone would care but I've seen pettiness for less.
I was like...yes...all part of my secret plan to have to flee my home in terror and possibly become homeless, U GOT ME
I used to get into a lot of heated political debates on Twitter and my account was always suspended for cussing lol
Edited at 2017-10-12 12:17 pm (UTC)
(Unless it's Mango Unchained, rme)
I have cursed at people on twitter at length since 2011, and NOW im getting suspended? nah, something is not right.
Edited at 2017-10-12 12:15 pm (UTC)
Twitter ain't shit for this
And yet Drumpf has been alloweda to all but declare war through Twitter and they still haven't banned (other) literal Nazis. Pretty easy to see whose side their on.
It was probably for posting personal information, like the emails and distro list. But Twitter has to get their shit together and start treating EVERY USER equally.
ARMY NOT MARY
I think Affleck's team could be behind Rose's Twitter ban since she told Ben to "fuck off."
Twitter staff is all about numbers and status. There was a racist going after a youtuber. Many people reported it and nothing happened(it went on for hours after they reported). The youtuber reported and the account was taking down in under 5 minutes. It's all about who you are.
I'm nobody online. Twitter and YouTube only started to pay attention to my tweets about tech issues after Shane Dawson followed me. They used to not reply at all. Now it takes them a while but they do reply back and help.