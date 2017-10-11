what happened



Shes seriously calling powerful men out for sexual misconduct Reply

Jmo, but idt it's because she came forward about her assault. Someone (or plural) actually reported her. It says she could get access back by removing the tweets in violation, so it means she was told what tweet(s) - but she chose not to reveal specifically what she was reported for.



I had been reading her TL before she was suspended, this is what I remember in general... aside from the regular tweets and re-tweets, she's sometimes been replying in comments to people trolling her, going off. Which, gross @ people trolling her as a victim. But it could be she went too far, so they put her in timeout. Also she had posted some screencaps of emails from Lindsay Lohan which displayed some info that could be considered violation as well. Originally, there were two screencaps. One email screencap has been removed, but one is still there, and the one that is still there (at least, as of a little while ago) - it has the email header info cut off, so it doesn't reveal who it's from or to, etc. The emails could be real or faked to look real, I'm not sure. Not faked by her, but by someone supplying them to her, because she wasn't on the distro list in the one that I saw that is removed. Reply

Someone probably reported her for those lindsay lohan emails she posted tbh. Reply

She included a phone number in a message. I believe her account was restored once it was removed. Reply

Wow Reply

Well, she did share Lindsay Lohan’s text messages without her permission. I’m pretty sure that would violate TOS.



But I’m also been told all Jews are criminals, and that didn’t violate their hate speech TOS even tho that kind of rhetoric led to my ancestors dying in the camps. Twitter gives a lot of chances to anti-semites and neo-Nazis. Reply

Whoa. What did they say?? Reply

This is the second tweet:



Bob Weinstein is a POS. They allllll knew. pic.twitter.com/zWJZf52ywq — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 11, 2017



I get she’s trying to expose Lindsay Lohan for being a hypocrite or a liar, but idk. I feel bad for Lindsay because she’s obviously a victim of abuse — from her sorry excuse for parents, and I guess from Harvey too. Others too, I’m sure. And it’s kind of shitty to say, “she’s a liar, he abused her too and here’s proof.” She’s also been going after women who haven’t spoken up soon enough for her liking, including Alyssa Milano.



I support what’s she’s doing, but narrow the focus of your attack on Harvey Weinstein and perhaps the agents and Weinstein Company employees who facilitated the meetings too.



Edited at 2017-10-12 12:27 pm (UTC) She deleted the first tweet b/c you could see the that it was sent to Lindsay Lohan and, like, 6 others in the screenshot. Rose said someone sent in anonymously so it was either faked (which is a possibility, I guess), or it was one of those 6 other people. The text was from her agent (and you could see the agent’s name too, but I forget it now) telling her to go meet Harvey Weinstein at the Peninsula Hotel at such and such a time and I think the room number was there too. So he was basically telling her to go straight to his room for the meeting. I wonder if that was one of the tweets that was flagged.This is the second tweet:I get she’s trying to expose Lindsay Lohan for being a hypocrite or a liar, but idk. I feel bad for Lindsay because she’s obviously a victim of abuse — from her sorry excuse for parents, and I guess from Harvey too. Others too, I’m sure. And it’s kind of shitty to say, “she’s a liar, he abused her too and here’s proof.” She’s also been going after women who haven’t spoken up soon enough for her liking, including Alyssa Milano.I support what’s she’s doing, but narrow the focus of your attack on Harvey Weinstein and perhaps the agents and Weinstein Company employees who facilitated the meetings too. Reply

Yeah I had been reading her TL before she was suspended. I think they're emails, tho, not text messages (? I could be wrong). At first, there were two screencaps re/LL. One of them is removed, but it originally had header info, with full distribution list. The one that is still there, it has the header info cut off (the one you have above), so it could be related to these like you say. She's also been replying to some commenters trolling her, going off. I can understand her emotions are all over the place, but it could be that she went too far, and someone reported her for her reply.



Edited at 2017-10-12 01:45 pm (UTC)

they suspended my account twice over the last 3 days. without ever sending me info on what tweets broke terms of use. the only thing ive been tweeting about is Weinstein, actors enabling him, or usual Trump shit. I don't list phone numbers or personal info of people ever. I've never made threats to someone's life or physical well being. the most aggressive thing I've ever said is "fuck off" or a variation of.



unless name calling is now a violation (I tell MRA's they're morons all the time) I didn't break any rules. they still suspended me. my account is 99% social justice issues. this is not about Rose having tweets with a phone number or anything else. it's suppression, end of. it happened to me, it happened to other users like me as well. I even called it out an entire day before it happened to Rose because I saw it happening to me and others. I only have 250 followers, I can't imagine why anyone would care but I've seen pettiness for less. Reply

Somewhat related: During the fires earlier this week, somebody commented on my local Fire Department's Twitter post about mandatory evacuations that the "Jewish Mafia" had been calling her and that they're the ones who set the fires. She ended it with "Never trust ONE Jew."



I was like...yes...all part of my secret plan to have to flee my home in terror and possibly become homeless, U GOT ME Reply

Yikes Reply

Apparently if you keep swearing and swearing at other users they put you on a time out which happens then they ask you what you need to delete and you have to delete the tweet in order to use your account again.



I used to get into a lot of heated political debates on Twitter and my account was always suspended for cussing lol Reply

You can’t curse but can make nuke threats 👌🏼



Edited at 2017-10-12 12:17 pm (UTC)

You can’t curse but can make racist comments 👌🏼 Reply

I think it’s only at verified users. It’s happened to me a couple of times. And it happens automatically and you get a message that your followers can see your tweets but those who aren’t following you can’t. I think my first suspension was 12 hours, then it was maybe longer when I violated it again. But that’s not the case here because they found some tweets in violation of their TOS so someone actually reported her. Reply

Yeah I have a friend who gets overheated in political spats and they've been put in timeout for that. I think people are confusing the difference between tweeting an idea, which is offensive to some, versus what is construed as a personal attack. It's no different than the rules for ONTD. Here- people can say stupid shit, for the most part. But going after someone on a personal level, that's not allowed.



(Unless it's Mango Unchained, rme) Reply

Lmao I once got suspended for a month...for doing nothing lmfao. Reply

I've gotten suspended twice in 72 hours and they have NEVER alerted me to what tweet or tweets were the cause. they simply said I was suspended and gave me the time frame when I would get it back.



I have cursed at people on twitter at length since 2011, and NOW im getting suspended? nah, something is not right. Reply

yet trump isn't suspended? or any of the other neo nazis? Reply

Neo Nazis only get verified. Reply

He’s newsworthy~~. Also they’re using Tr**p’s presence on twitter as an advertising campaign in Japan. Reply

No lie. I've had racists come at me for mentioning Kendrick Johnson's death & Twitter doesn't do shit. Reply

mte Reply

So swear words are unacceptable, but racist, misogynistic and homophobic hate speech is alright? Got it. Reply

wtf is wrong w/ twitter like forreal Reply

So, the Cheeto in Chief can provoke and make threats to NK on Twitter and that's cool, but Rose gets her account suspended? Sounds legit. /s Reply

Same platform that won’t ban Trump because he’s newsworthy



Edited at 2017-10-12 12:15 pm (UTC)

Yay for victims being silenced!!!! 🙄



Twitter ain't shit for this Reply

Twitter ain’t shit at all Reply

We need to boycott them and go to another platform. Reply

Hmm good idea or create our own 🤔 Reply

A new one needs to take over first. Reply

W O W Reply

lmao what the fuck... she was calling out trash people and defending herself and gets suspended? Reply

twitter stays messy Reply

I swear every time I hear something ab Twitter it's cuz they fucked up again. The ppl that police the accounts need to be fired Reply

Fucking hell. Reply

smh. i've reported so much hate speech and they always say it doesn't violate their tos. same on facebook. Reply

Yeah twitter’s “rules” and “violations” seem so arbitrary. Applies to some people in some instances but not to others doing the same thing Reply

fb is fucking useless Reply

They seem to only think it’s hate speech if they say kike or write the n word out. I’ve had people say pretty shitty things to be b/c i’m Jewish and it doesn’t violate their TOS. 🙄 Reply

also they (fb, idk about twitter) suspend marginalized groups for using a slur as if it's the same of the non-marginalized person using it. i know black people who get suspended for calling someone a coon or repeating someone calling them a nigger. Reply

exactly. the amount of trolls on there that get away with spewing shit is ridiculous. Reply

Mte. I'm not on facebook but twitter is a fucking disgrace with racist and hate speech. Reply

Facebook practically NEVER suspends anyone. Reply

Twitter's woeful attempts at moderation are NAGL. Keep the violent threats and harassment, silence the abuse victim... Reply

And yet Drumpf has been alloweda to all but declare war through Twitter and they still haven't banned (other) literal Nazis. Pretty easy to see whose side their on. Reply

Silencing victims who are speaking out about abuse is literally the worse move they could have made right now. Reply

What did she get suspended for? Reply

She chose not to reveal that. I was looking at her TL before she was suspended. Could be a few things. There were screencaps of some emails involving LL. The entire distro list was included in one screencap. That tweet has been removed. There is another tweet with screencap still up, but it has the header section cut off. Separately, she has sometimes been replying to commenters who are trolling her. Boo @ trolls but she could've been reported based on reply(s) considered personal attacks. (eg, similar to ONTD rules. People can say stuff, but can't attack another poster, that sort of thing.) Twitter told her which tweets were in violation and that is she removed them, she'd get access sooner, but she didn't include what they were. Reply

LMAO If Twitter gave a shit about personal attacks, Trump would've been suspended a long time ago.



It was probably for posting personal information, like the emails and distro list. But Twitter has to get their shit together and start treating EVERY USER equally. Reply

what does she mean buy #rosemary Reply

It's "army" not mary. Reply

roseARMY



ARMY NOT MARY Reply

Buy rosemary in bulk at Whole Foods. You can fill up your bottle like twice for 2 bucks. Reply

Lol buy #rosemary on iTunes Reply

LOL Reply

lmao Reply

gurl wants you to roast some potatoes, that's what! Reply

lmaooooooooooooo Reply

@jack is fucking useless. A lot of people have been pleading for Twitter to take action on DJT's account for months and they continue to do nothing.



I think Affleck's team could be behind Rose's Twitter ban since she told Ben to "fuck off." Reply

Twitter didn't suspend the fucking vile racist and homophobes saying slurs at my friend after he tried reporting them but they're gonna suspend her for this? Smh. Reply

Thread

