idk what's going on but I think Bobby Cannavale's character is a time traveller from the 70s



omg Reply

Given Angela's strange comments, you may not be far off! Reply

Ohhhh I could see it. Reply

LMFAO Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] time travel, I didn’t tune in for that, no thank you Elliot is looking a little older and I am NOT here for Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] the whole time travel thing is a red herring. Although, the plant White Rose and her sidekick were standing in looked like a lot more than just a nuclear power plant. People were surmising it was a particle accelerator. I just don't get why the Dark Army would go through all the trouble of taking down ECorp if White Rose's main mission is to create a time machine.



The scenes with Angela, though, were so good. Her shift in expression was semi-scary. I also thought it was interesting how they're trying to parallel universe theirs with ours, like, Elliot was the "Russian hacker" in their 2016 election? I kind of feel likeThe scenes with Angela, though, were so good. Her shift in expression was semi-scary. I also thought it was interesting how they're trying to parallel universe theirs with ours, like, Elliot was the "Russian hacker" in their 2016 election? Reply

I'm really not sure if they're going with that theme but Angela's comments makes me think they are. I'm not here for that shit either Reply

what were her comments? eyes emoji Reply

POTENTIAL SPOILER: SPOILER: (I don't know how to do the spoiler tag thing sorry)

So elliot was at her house, asking her to watch him and to tell him if she senses that Mr. Robot is back. He says she's the only one who can tell the difference between the two. He tells her that, because he's trying to stop the Phase 2 thing. She mentions very weirdly "what if i told you there's a way to change it so this thing never happened (both of their parents dying, the hack etc) Elliot tells her that's impossible, and she responds very weirdly "what if i told you it's not?" Reply

The Mr Robot subreddit has been insisting there will be a sci-fi component like that for years and I’ll be pissed if it actually happens because ia that’s not what I signed up for Reply

I stopped watching a few episodes into last season. Have Tyrell and Elliot hooked up yet? Reply

The first four eps of last season were a bit of a slog. Then things really pick up again. But no hooking up yet... lol Reply

i came into this post to ask this, i'm either 3 or 4 eps into s2 and it's... crawling Reply

I think I might wait a few episodes before diving into this season. I think that the show works best when binged. Reply

same Reply

how was season 2? i liked the first until the christian slater ~twist~ then i got mad and dropped it because i was hoping they wouldn't go for such an obvious cop out. i liked that crazy blonde dude though that was the main's nemesis of sorts. does he get a good storyline? Reply

I liked season 2 but it got mixed reception because the storyline turns into Fight Club. A lot of my friends loved the hacking and stuff that season 1 had because there's nothing else like that on TV and there's barely anything about hacking anymore. Reply

tyrell? and i heard s2 was pretty good if you can get through a bit of drag but i haven't seen it yet. Reply

The first 4-5 episodes are slow and sometimes weird. But everything after was intense/intriguing, I thought. Reply

I might pick it up again, I couldn't finish the last season, it just seemed to drag forever. Reply

Lemme know how this goes and if it's anywhere close to S1 epicness tbh. I still have and love S1 on blu ray. I really want this show to succeed as a whole Reply

Elliott got shot in the stomach and woke up the next day with only a limp. #MrRobot — Rod (@rodimusprime) October 12, 2017



this tweet had me dying.



Edited at 2017-10-12 10:09 am (UTC) Sam Esmail was truly tired of the season 2 disrespect! This episode was fucking amazing. The car chase scene had me holding my breath, Darlene's anxiety attack had me so worried the entire time, and ofc ANGELA ANGELA ANGELA. THIS WHOLE EPISODE HAD ME SHOOK. Sam Esmail did THAT.this tweet had me dying. Reply

Me during the monologue







Edited at 2017-10-12 10:16 am (UTC) Also, Elliots monologue with the flashbacks was great. The trump imagery definitely pissed off some dudebros on twitter. LOLMe during the monologue Reply

I really liked it. Season is off to a fantastic start. I loved Bobby Canavale's character. Reply

i really liked the ep, but apparently wasn’t paying enough attention, cause i missed any references to time travel. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] mr robot i love angela. her scenes withwere incredible, especially the very last one Reply

