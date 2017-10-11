October 11th, 2017, 10:36 pm slinkydinks Mr. Robot 3x02 Promo "eps3.1_undo.gz" Did you watch the premiere? Thoughts? Source Tagged: mr. robot (usa), rami malek, television - usa network, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2828 comments Add comment
Given Angela's strange comments, you may not be far off!
The scenes with Angela, though, were so good. Her shift in expression was semi-scary. I also thought it was interesting how they're trying to parallel universe theirs with ours, like, Elliot was the "Russian hacker" in their 2016 election?
So elliot was at her house, asking her to watch him and to tell him if she senses that Mr. Robot is back. He says she's the only one who can tell the difference between the two. He tells her that, because he's trying to stop the Phase 2 thing. She mentions very weirdly "what if i told you there's a way to change it so this thing never happened (both of their parents dying, the hack etc) Elliot tells her that's impossible, and she responds very weirdly "what if i told you it's not?"
this tweet had me dying.
Me during the monologue
Overall it was good but one episode in and I already feel like the pace is going to be a bit off again. I’m just too impatient to wait so long for the answers I desire.