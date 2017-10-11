Kpop Post: Nu'Est,Kris Wu & More!
Nu'est- Where you At? (yass at them using Seventeen's budget)
Kris Wu- Deserve ft. Travis Scott
GOT7-You are
Hashtag- Hue (NEW GIRL GROUP)
TRCNG-Spectrum (NEW BOY GROUP)
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/5e8-4mBiCSI
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/QeBCu1ZSORs
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ktc8XDBq93k
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZlYtS-fXKnk
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/MVMfBa_NTtI
also nu'est w pretty solid mini. got7 has great choreography again. i need to listen to their mini again.
In just a year, they went from their title track charting at 225th place to 1st place, and selling 600 copies of their last album in their first week (they sold about 6,000 copies total) to selling over 110,000 copies three days into the new album being released.
Edit: I apparently got the number wrong, it's not 70,000, it's 110K!
Edited at 2017-10-12 08:43 am (UTC)
got7 sucks
Slay Krisus.
Got7 should have gone with Face instead.
probably gonna see them next year on The Unit season 2