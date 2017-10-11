Moheetoe

Kpop Post: Nu'Est,Kris Wu & More!

Nu'est- Where you At? (yass at them using Seventeen's budget)



Kris Wu- Deserve ft. Travis Scott


GOT7-You are


Hashtag- Hue (NEW GIRL GROUP)



TRCNG-Spectrum (NEW BOY GROUP)





