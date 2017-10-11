Kpop Post: Nu'Est,Kris Wu & More!

how much did kris wu pay travis scott to feature in his song? also, stop it kris wu. you ain't no rich chigga.

also nu'est w pretty solid mini. got7 has great choreography again. i need to listen to their mini again. Reply

kris wu isn't kpop though. Reply

So proud of NU'EST W ;___; The whole album is solid, I enjoy all the songs but think I prefer the group ones over the solo tracks.



In just a year, they went from their title track charting at 225th place to 1st place, and selling 600 copies of their last album in their first week (they sold about 6,000 copies total) to selling over 110,000 copies three days into the new album being released.



Edit: I apparently got the number wrong, it's not 70,000, it's 110K!



kris wu is classified as kpop? he'd be scandalized lmao. Reply

still gagged by nuests newfound popularity, has seventeen ever been this high on digital charts?

got7 sucks Reply

lmao at the salt



Slay Krisus. Reply

baekho in that wet t lawd. Reply

baekho in general is sex Reply

This is the first Nu'Est song I've liked since Good Bye Bye, glad they got it together. The album's solid too.



Got7 should have gone with Face instead. Reply

ehh Im usually excited to see nugus but Hashtag just comes off as poor man's red velvet and I have never been a fan of the chanty talk singing so Im not too crazy about this group.



probably gonna see them next year on The Unit season 2 Reply

