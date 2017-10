Justin Lin's Tong War series "Warrior" for Cinemax sets cast

‘Warrior’: Cinemax Sets Cast & Director For Bruce Lee-Inspired Martial Arts Series https://t.co/QDQi2JR8rw pic.twitter.com/H4FU7oLJqJ — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) October 11, 2017

Originally based off Bruce Lee's concept "The Warrior". Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee is also producing. Series is about the Chinese mobs in the 1800s in Chinatown, San Francisco. It'll be genre/martial arts. Production begins this month. Tong Wars drama with Wong Kar wai is also being developed at Amazon, but is more of a traditional historical piece.is Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy from China and becomes a hatchet man for the most powerful tong in Chinatown, San Francisco.(Marco Polo) is Ah Toy, successful courtesan and madame in Chinatown(Better Luck Tomorrow) is Young Jun, a party boy and son of a powerful tong boss.(Disney's Descendants) is Mai Ling, a ruthless Chinese woman who has gained a powerful position in one of the tongs.(DaVinci's Demons) is Officer “Big Bill” O’Hara, a Irish cop leading a squad in Chinatown.(Smalljon Umber in Game of Thrones) is Dan Leary, a godfather-type to the Irish America community. He is also the leader of the Workingmen’s party.(BBC's The Paradise) is Penelope Blake, heir to a railroad fortune. She's in a loveless marriage to Mayor Blake.(Copper for BBC America) as Richard Lee, a rookie cop originally from the South.(Banshee) is Wang Chao, fixer/profiteer(The Raid) is Li Yong, a tong Lieutenant/martial arts master(Banshee) is Walter Buckley, a Civil War vet and Deputy Mayor(Me and Orson Welles) is Samuel Blake who is Mayor of San Francisco(The Knick) is Father Jun, head of a most powerful tong.