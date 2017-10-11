Justin Lin's Tong War series "Warrior" for Cinemax sets cast

here for olivia cheng prospering. the best thing about marco polo was the cast (sans marco) and i won't rest until they're all back on my tv screen.



madames in the old west 100% ran shit and i can't wait to see what she does with this role. Reply

Ooh hf the concept! Interesting that there'll be two shows with it at the same time. Reply

Yeah. I wonder if they will purposefully go to such an extreme away from a traditional historical piece. Reply

I'd watch for olivia cheng (who was great in marco polo) Reply

Oh hi. Reply

I AM SCREAMING!!!!! Ah Toy!!!!!!!! Finally. Finally. I can't wait. Reply

YEEEESSS



also shout out to dianne doan, loving the vietnamese talent. Reply

A Justin Lin action show and a Wong Kar Wai historical? I don’t deserve all that this. It’s so cool it looks like Ah Toy is at the center of this Reply

I had no idea there would be a Tong War show on Cinemax. I might check this out. Although I'm still pissed that Cinemax cancelled Quarry. That show deserved to get more than a season. Reply

yaas Hoon Lee Reply

Wish it was on a different channel Reply

I'm here for this. No white saviors, please. I'm so tired of the "White asshole jumps into China/Korea/Japan/India and becomes greatest warrior ever" trope. Reply

ooh yes hf the concept Reply

sounds good/loving the poc cast but doesn't cinemax always kill their good shows Reply

