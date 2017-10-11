Justin Lin's Tong War series "Warrior" for Cinemax sets cast
About: Originally based off Bruce Lee's concept "The Warrior". Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee is also producing. Series is about the Chinese mobs in the 1800s in Chinatown, San Francisco. It'll be genre/martial arts. Production begins this month. Tong Wars drama with Wong Kar wai is also being developed at Amazon, but is more of a traditional historical piece.
CAST
- Andrew Koji is Ah Sahm, a martial arts prodigy from China and becomes a hatchet man for the most powerful tong in Chinatown, San Francisco.
- Olivia Cheng (Marco Polo) is Ah Toy, successful courtesan and madame in Chinatown
- Jason Tobin (Better Luck Tomorrow) is Young Jun, a party boy and son of a powerful tong boss.
- Dianne Doan (Disney's Descendants) is Mai Ling, a ruthless Chinese woman who has gained a powerful position in one of the tongs.
- Kieran Bew (DaVinci's Demons) is Officer “Big Bill” O’Hara, a Irish cop leading a squad in Chinatown.
- Dean Jagger (Smalljon Umber in Game of Thrones) is Dan Leary, a godfather-type to the Irish America community. He is also the leader of the Workingmen’s party.
- Joanna Vanderham (BBC's The Paradise) is Penelope Blake, heir to a railroad fortune. She's in a loveless marriage to Mayor Blake.
- Tom Weston-Jones (Copper for BBC America) as Richard Lee, a rookie cop originally from the South.
- Hoon Lee (Banshee) is Wang Chao, fixer/profiteer
- Joe Taslim (The Raid) is Li Yong, a tong Lieutenant/martial arts master
- Langley Kirkwood (Banshee) is Walter Buckley, a Civil War vet and Deputy Mayor
- Christian McKay (Me and Orson Welles) is Samuel Blake who is Mayor of San Francisco
- Perry Yung (The Knick) is Father Jun, head of a most powerful tong.
madames in the old west 100% ran shit and i can't wait to see what she does with this role.
also shout out to dianne doan, loving the vietnamese talent.