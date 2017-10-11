Weinstein roundup: celebs react, Donna Karen apologizes, Weinstein in rehab rumours and more

I didn't realize there was rehab for being an ASSHOLE. Reply

Donna Karen is sorry she got called out. The way she said that shit so casually was appalling. Reply

And hypocritical. M always surprised at how Hollywood and fashion industry totally lack self awareness. Reply

lmao "taken of out context" what a joke



essentially, 'my views don't reflect my views'



fuck off donna Reply

I can’t imagine ANY context that would make sense of what she said Reply

Yeah her remarks were flowing too easy. That’s some deep seeded beliefs right there. And you can tell her apology is a p. r. move only, because of the “I’m sorry others were offended”. Reply

bless you for condensing this and I hope he rots Reply

at this point i think he should just be publicly killed Reply

I'll have popcorn ready. Reply

Dang USC. I wonder if they'll make that scholarship fund themselves. Reply

GTFO with this rehab mess and donna karan is still a massive asshole. What a weak ass apology. Reply

Wasn't Robert Rodriguez the one Rose McGowen was talking about re: "My bf sold a movie to the man who raped me"? If so he can shut the entire fuck up and choke.



Edited at 2017-10-12 03:51 am (UTC) Reply

For real. What a fucking asshole. Reply

Yeah, it was definitely implied.



Also Robert Rodriguez has a long history with Weinstein (he produced/distributed almost all his films) and the depictions of women in his films is really gross. Reply

this is so sad :( Reply

omg :/ Reply

What’s the story? Which one was her abuser? Which one was the movie thing? (I don’t know much about her) Reply

MTE. That piece of shit can burn with Harvey Reply

Donna could’ve kept that sorry ass “apology”. Reply

why are Beyonce Knowles and Jay-Z suddenly so quiet? they love reacting to everything else going on! Reply

Do they?

What else have they reacted to? Reply

Ay Carmen no mames Reply

Jay-Z Talking About Buying Harvey Weinstein's Interest in The Weinstein Company https://t.co/SmtOEJmbK1 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2017







Edited at 2017-10-12 04:34 am (UTC) Surely you jest. Stepfordonce won’t say anything. But I read Jay Z was interested in taking over TWC. Reply

This gif is sooo cute! Reply

Aww, this is so cute Reply

Im suddenly wanting pancakes now



And kittens Reply

fuck that bitch Donna Karan.



shes not sorry. probably wasnt even her who made that apology. Reply

glad his wife is separating Reply

Bye Harvey! Reply

is that a kimi icon? Reply

YES and omg Lewis~ Reply

This whole thing is so wild. More and more keeps coming out. Fat ass fuckface literally left no woman alone. Like he was so brazen, he went after EVERYONE. It's so insane and intense. Good for all the women speaking out. Especially Ashley Judd as I think she was one of the first "bigger" stars to corroborate the nytimes story Reply

TMZ is spreading rumours that he is suicidal. So lovely to watch this douche crash and burn. Reply

i hope he dies Reply

Cowardly imo Reply

