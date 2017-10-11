Weinstein roundup: celebs react, Donna Karen apologizes, Weinstein in rehab rumours and more
Mira Sorvino writes an op-ed about why she agreed to go on the record to The New Yorker:
It is time we take we take our power back & end the culture of #sexualharassment and abuse! Why I came forward @TIME https://t.co/TxtHS2KwW6— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 11, 2017
It has been a real struggle to come forward with my story. I have lived in vague fear of Harvey Weinstein for over 20 years, ever since the incidents I described to Ronan Farrow in the New Yorker. At the time I don’t think I even knew that what happened — him using business-related situations to try and press himself sexually on a young woman in his employ — qualified as sexual harassment.
Exclusive: Georgina Chapman is looking for a crisis PR team amid her separation from Harvey Weinstein. https://t.co/Q44zLnNPNK— Us Weekly (@usweekly) October 12, 2017
A source tells Us Weekly that Chapman wasn't completely blindsided by the scandal because "He's not a good person."
I spoke to Blake Lively about Harvey Weinstein: "This cannot happen, should not happen, it happens in every industry"https://t.co/MmdHjYrezF— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) October 11, 2017
That was never my experience with Harvey in any way whatsoever, and I think that if people heard these stories … I do believe in humanity enough to think that this wouldn't have just continued. I never heard any stories like this — I never heard anything specific — but it's devastating to hear.
Robert Rodriguez calls Harvey Weinstein's behavior "truly disgusting" https://t.co/vgSlGi3q7Y pic.twitter.com/jOYqrIKhyr— Variety (@Variety) October 11, 2017
I find the behavior of Harvey Weinstein truly disgusting, both what he did and how he covered his tracks, and it makes me wonder how many others can’t come forward and tell their full story because of legal and personal intimidation. His repulsive behavior was an abuse of power. Thankfully, he’s now discovering what true power is.
I happened to speak to the wonderful Rebecca Hall this afternoon, and she was eager to speak out about Harvey: https://t.co/PWHqHdSHgc— Kate Erbland (@katerbland) October 10, 2017
The truth is, there have been rumors circulating forever, I’ve known about them. I’ve certainly been quietly protected, without really ever being told why. I certainly was never allowed near a meeting with him on my own, and anything like that. In retrospect, I understand why, even if my representatives weren’t explicitly telling me.
Jamie Lee Curtis Calls Harvey Weinstein 'Brutish Thug' and Shares Her Own Sexual Harassment Story https://t.co/Jo9oPuWEJH— People (@people) October 12, 2017
Perhaps this grotesque power play to ‘get some’ by this brutish thug of a man and the attempts by him, his lawyer, his board and famous friends to, once again, keep it under wraps and blame the victim will fail.
Perhaps the truth will out other sexual harassment, be it from a governor or a president or a presidential candidate or studio head or movie star or executive or anyone else complicit in this billionaire boys club bulls— that will come to an inglorious end.
Donna Karan addresses controversial Harvey Weinstein comments, says she's "truly sorry": https://t.co/XKLFXkagZD— Pret-a-Reporter (@pretareporter) October 11, 2017
- Earlier Karen had defended Weinstein "Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?"
- She issued a lengthy apology saying she had been misquoted: "I believe that sexual harassment is NOT acceptable and this is an issue that MUST be addressed once and for all regardless of the individual.
I am truly sorry to anyone that I offended and everyone that has ever been a victim."
Harvey Weinstein Jets off to Arizona Rehab https://t.co/IlQgZskrMm— TMZ (@TMZ) October 12, 2017
- There were reports yesterday that he had headed off to rehab in Europe which was untrue
- He was spotted today in a screaming match with one of his daughter's that spilled out onto the street
- His daughter called 911 after fearing for his safety
- Weinstein's now rumoured to be going to rehab in Arizona
Hillary Clinton will donate campaign contributions from Harvey Weinstein to charity https://t.co/ZneHxihuzN pic.twitter.com/5OuadFO4pz— Business Insider (@businessinsider) October 12, 2017
- Over the course of her political career Clinton has recieved $26,000 in donations from Weinstein
- She plans on giving that amount (and more) to an as yet unspecified charity or charities
USC rejects $5-million pledge from Harvey Weinstein to fund foundation for women filmmakers https://t.co/Tmw6JkiN3K pic.twitter.com/mh2NQcTWBd— Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 11, 2017
- In his "apology" statement Weinstein had said that he planned to use his money to create a $5 million scholarship to fund young women directors at USC
- USC has rejected the offer
If you're having a hard time with the coverage please take care of yourself first!
Also Robert Rodriguez has a long history with Weinstein (he produced/distributed almost all his films) and the depictions of women in his films is really gross.
