ONTD ORIGINAL: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 1)
Sean Penn
Back in the 1980's when Penn was married to Madonna, he allegedly hit her across the head with a baseball bat. While Madonna refused to press charges against her husband as he was already facing jail time for a separate assualt charge, Penn also once tried to bind her hands with an electric lamp and cord. He chased her around and bound her to a chair. Penn proceeded to rough her up and then left her to go buy some booze. He then came back and terrorized her some more. Penn promised to untie her if she performed a sexual act on him. Eventually, Madonna was able to flee and went straight to the sheriffs office. Since then, Penn has still found steady work in Hollywood. He's gone on to be nominated for several Oscars and Golden Globes. Madonna refuted the allegations in 2015 in a sworn affidavit.
Noted work since: Milk, Mystic River, I Am Sam
Johnny Depp
Last year in May, news broke that Amber Heard filed for divorce from Johnny Depp. No one was really shocked by the announcement but we were sure as hell shocked about the news that followed. Heard had accused Depp of domestic abuse and provided the receipts to back up her claims. Depp had displayed abusive behavior towards Heard throughout their relationship, even breaking his hand by punching a wall after an argument between the two. A mutual friend of the couple called 911 at the request of Heard. A conversation between the couple led to Depp striking Heard with his phone. Depp pulled her hair and hit her. Depp's team was aware of his abusive behavior as shown in screenshots of a text message convo between Heard and Depp.
Noted work since: Murder on the Orient Express, Fantastic Beast Sequel, and Richard Says Goodbye
Michael Fassbender
In 2010, Leasi Andrews filed charges of domestic abuse against Fassbender. Andrews claimed that Fassbender dragged her alonside the car and threw her in a "drunken fury". Fassbender hurt her ankle and caused her to burst an ovarian cyst. Andrews dropped the charges as it was reported that she didnt want to hurt his blossoming career and she feared that he wouldnt have been able to gain entry into the US as a result of the charges. The couple were seen together after the Golden Globes as she was also seen leaving his hotel. It is not uncommon for women to go back to their abusers.
Noted work since: X-Men Films, Prometheus, 12 Years a Slave, Steve Jobs, Shame, The Snowman
Kirk Douglas
You want proof that men never seem to suffer? This fucker is 100 years old and still won't die. Dubbed a "legend" and "spartacus", Kirk is one of the last ~beloved~ stars remaining from Old Hollywood. There have been rumors for years that Kirk raped Natalie Wood (at 16), abused women, and pressured them into getting abortions. He allegedly raped the teenager during an audition. Wood's mother kept her from reporting the rape and she was also scared of the blowback she would receive of accusing the esteemed actor with rape. Wood's sister allegedly said she would out the rapist in a letter after she died.
Ryan O'Neal
Ryan O'Neal is probably one of the worst fathers ever. He allegedly gave his son cocaine at the age of 11 and also abused his children. Thats not even the worst of it. In 2014, Angelica Huston claimed in her memoir that Ryan viciously attacked and beat her in the 70's. The actress alleges that Ryan grabbed her by the hair and hit he ran the forehead with the top of his skull. She ran away to the bathroom and was followed by his brother and security. Ryan returned and began repeatedly hitting her with an open hand.
To be continued
sources: 1 2 3 4 5 6 7
He made a pass at his own daughter at Farrah’s funeral I believe. He is demented. Poor Tatum and then she married that jackass John McEnroe. Just a sad hollyweird life
https://www.thedailybeast.com/madonna-comes-forward-about-sean-penns-alleged-abuse-sean-has-never-struck-me
Madonna filed court documents saying as much. Yes, they had heated arguments, but I can't imagine--Madonna being who she is--that she would be with him as she is--and so soon afterwards had he really done all those things. I mean, I always thought there were actual police reports, transcripts, pictures, etc. to back all of of that up when I heard about it years later. But there's not. It's just 'so and so said' and it was just accepted truth because Penn was known to be a hot-head because he attacked paparazzi on more than on occasion. That's why people believed it because he was violent in that way.
http://gawker.com/did-sean-penn-beat-up-madonna-an-archaeology-of-hollyw-1748746261
ONTD needs to stop spreading this lie tbh.
We're gonna be here a while tbh :x
I always wondered if she got along with Farrah.
And Redmond, where is he?
He is vile. He def voted for trump 😭
it's not even as if he's professional on set.
Fassbender is a mess.