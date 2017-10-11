ONTD ORIGINAL: A look at all the trash men in Hollywood (Part 1)

Ryan O’Neal is truly a horrible person. I read tatums memoirs. He was jealous his daughter won an oscar instead of him ?! They’re all horrible tho. Reply

He's really fucking awful. He was abusive towards his kids and Angelica. Idk if Farah ever accused him of abuse but I wouldn't be surprised if it did happen.

Most likely. He def cheated.



He made a pass at his own daughter at Farrah's funeral I believe. He is demented. Poor Tatum and then she married that jackass John McEnroe. Just a sad hollyweird life

He's a horrible person, 3 out of 4 his kids he's abused, the only one he didn't abuse because the mom refused to like him have contact. Ryan blames his kids for Farrah's cancer and death.



I've literally heard nothing good about Ryan O'Neal

Interesting post. This is part 1 of how many?

This is 5 out of the 19 men so far. Lets see how many more I can add to the list lmao.

Bless you for doing the hard work bb. You're going to be at it for a while!

this is gonna be your life's work, sis

You should add musicians to the list.

I also hope you cover Clint Eastwood. He's done so much shit over the years, but especially to Sondra Locke.

i think this can go on for years to come

Didnt Madonna say that this never happened?

She's still ~friends with him, but some of her songs she made while they were married were...intense



https://www.thedailybeast.com/madonna-comes-forward-about-sean-penns-alleged-abuse-sean-has-never-struck-me She did but idk. A cop spoke on record seeing her face beaten and even said she did not look like herself.

also sean was arrested for it

Yeah, but she didn't just say it, she filed actual court documents, as in legal documents. And from what I read -- because I had taken this as fact too -- the cop who had seen her, the arrest, all of it was from initial tabloid reports, etc. that have taken on urban legend status now. If this started from rumors in a tabloid (especially from back then), it really could have been a 'so and so' said that has just grown to this, well, like the Gretchen Mol thing where it was repeated SO MUCH that everyone took as truth.



Madonna filed court documents saying as much. Yes, they had heated arguments, but I can't imagine--Madonna being who she is--that she would be with him as she is--and so soon afterwards had he really done all those things. I mean, I always thought there were actual police reports, transcripts, pictures, etc. to back all of of that up when I heard about it years later. But there's not. It's just 'so and so said' and it was just accepted truth because Penn was known to be a hot-head because he attacked paparazzi on more than on occasion. That's why people believed it because he was violent in that way. Reply

http://gawker.com/did-sean-penn-beat-up-madonna-an-archaeology-of-hollyw-1748746261



http://gawker.com/did-sean-penn-beat-up-madonna-an-archaeology-of-hollyw-1748746261

ONTD needs to stop spreading this lie tbh. Yes and yet people won't believe her, despite the fact that she submitted a sworn affidavit to court in Sean Penn's defamation suit against Lee Daniels confirming that the story was fake.ONTD needs to stop spreading this lie tbh.

"ALL the problematic men"



We're gonna be here a while tbh :x Reply

Yassss take them all down 🙌🏽

These are not problematic men. These are trash men.

Yeah, problematic is like saying something shitty once, not abusing people, lol

I support changing the title to trash men

And I changed it to that!

Only reason why I put problematic was because I wanted to include Matt Damon for his cover up and what not. I can totally change it though.

yeah, problematic is too sanitized a term

i remember Tatum on Howard Stern saying her children once said they didn't want to be around Ryan ever again after spending an afternoon with him.

I always wondered if she got along with Farrah.

And Redmond, where is he? Reply

I think he was last in prison

Damn

He is vile. He def voted for trump 😭 Reply

I gotta say I'm still pissed that johnny depp still gets work in HW. there are PICTURES of amber's bruised face and VIDEO of him terrorizing her

it's not even as if he's professional on set.



it's not even as if he's professional on set. Reply

I had no idea about Sean omg... and I just finished watching Milk over the weekend & loved it.

He's done other problematic stuff, but Madonna filed court documents refuting that incident, if that makes you feel any better.

what a fun post to lighten the mood around here

LMAO exactly. This week has been exhausting, at this point it would probably be easier to make a list of men who haven't proven that they're a dickass (yet)

I wish I could find a post to lighten the mood.

Go into the mayo post for condiment wank!!

I made a book post that quickly got buried lol

I feel like Kirk Douglas is never going to die

mte wtf

Maybe we'll wake up to the news tomorrow, he's 100 now ffs

some people just need to suffer in life. I'm sure he's got a ton of health problems. he's just slowly dying

His wretchedness preserves him

Depp is an example of the A-list in action. He's not even good on set.

Fassbender is a mess.



Fassbender is a mess. Reply

