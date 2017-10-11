why hasn't she spoken out about Harvey Weinstein? she has a platform and influence. some ally she is. Reply

Thread

Link

maybe she has no ties to harvey? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jay z is co-producing a docuseries about trayvon martin with lisa bloom and weinstein...maybe not anymore? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

getting a multicultural bunch prepubescent kids to lipsych a song from your almost-divorce album is what feminism looks like!! Reply

Thread

Link

but, I guess we have had world peace since her "I Was Here" performance at the UN on World Humanitarian Day in 2012, so who am I to judge? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's a song about strength and empowerment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

praise beyus Reply

Thread

Link

omg, I love this. those girls are so darn cute, especially the first one. 😍 Reply

Thread

Link

This is so cute!!!



I saw the FWT twice and this song was always the highlight. It was amazing to watch live. Reply

Thread

Link

These are some beautiful kids, oh my god. Reply

Thread

Link

im gonna be positive since this has been a week of negativity and say this was really cute and even made me feel a twinge of (false, capitalist) empowerment <3 Reply

Thread

Link

all my faves slaying. my life is complete ❤️️ Reply

Thread

Link

Except for Gaga. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the worst song on lemonade Reply

Thread

Link

issa lie, your honor Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

name a song worse then Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sandcastles, forward, even formation (it's good, but it's no freedom) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok not this forward slander, it's awkward because it should've been a full song and replaced sandcastles but it's still good Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sandcastles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sis sandcastles is iconic Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao quit lying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

These fallacies will not be tolerated! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg i haaaate sandcastles Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh @ this All Night and Forward erasure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

waat? It's one of the best! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can I just say how stupidly the Boy Scouts did today? like, your enrollment is down because you're a homophobic shitpile of an organization. also your popcorn is disgusting. Reply

Thread

Link

i dont understand why they want to allow girls...into boy scouts? Am i missing something? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their enrollment is low. the way they're advertising it (so to speak) is all "come join us and you don't have to bake and stuff!" mmm, no, I did a bunch of different shit as a Girl Scout. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i saw them for the first time in my life outside of a shop a week ago trying to sell that popcorn for fifteen dollars a bag, that's THREE WHOLE BOXES of those good ass girl scout cookies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Love it <3 Reply

Thread

Link

I loves it! Reply

Thread

Link

i always remember the performance she did of this song at....forget the awards show. The stage was a giant pool thing.

Did she do that on the tour too, or was that just for the awards show?



In any case, it was so good! Reply

Thread

Link

i think he needs to comment before he tries to cash in on this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yasss Yoncé! Reply

Thread

Link

This is adorable and powerful and yet y’all find something to hate about this.



The misogyny never ends on ONTD. Reply

Thread

Link

honestly I was super confused by the tone of this post. Like, I'm not a Beyonce fanatic but I appreciate songs and her talent. This is actually one of my fave songs from Lemonade and I thought this was a really cute way to use the song. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

na this is different.



beyonce is fucking useless. half her entire platform is FEMINISM yet she doesn't do shit. she has ZERO substance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first few comments in this post are weird.



Anyway, I loved this. Reply

Thread

Link

Love this song, it's my favorite on the album. Reply

Thread

Link