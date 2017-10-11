The 20 Best LGBTQ Movies of the 21st Century

here to tell everyone to watch High Art. a fave forever Reply

KEEP EATING! Reply

AT LEAST I DONT DO CRYSTAL METH IN THE BATHROOM ALL NIGHT LONG BITCH Reply

yes miss ally sheedy Reply

moonlight made me so emotional Reply

My gay ass has watched a lot of really bad movies involving gay women - Ima need people to step up their fucking game and stop doing this to me. Reply

Netflix and their terrible selection almost has me scared to watch LGBTQ movies, but damn if every so often I don't find a gem. Reply

i know right????? Reply

The last lesbian flick I saw was summertime on Netflix .. I enjoyed it 🤷🏻‍♀️ Reply

Preach Reply

Thelma is coming out soon. Princess Cyd is getting great wom. There is this trashy ass Evan Rachel Wood movie which plays into the same old lesbians are sex predators trope. Reply

Princess Cyd <3 I love Stephen Cone Reply

The thing is that there's no middle, you have the awful acting or tragic ending. Reply

IKR Reply

Same. Good god. Reply

You haven't watched the handmaiden. / aghassi ? Reply

so stoked to see tomboy on this list. i'd throw water lilies in there too. sciamma is king. Reply

moonlight is still everything Reply

SHELTER >>> everything on this list

Reply



i love this movie Reply

lol this is the default ontd gay movie Reply

Seriously 💖 Reply

lol this movie is so bad tho... i understand why people like it but come on. Reply

loove Shelter. Reply

One of my fave movies of all time. Reply

Moonlight, Carol and Doukyuusei are my top 3 ❤ Reply

I like "Saved!" does that count? Reply

I love that movie! Reply

Lmao YES. Reply

San Junipero should be on here, it is essentially a movie and the best piece of media in the 21st Century? Reply

mte Reply

i was with you until you said best piece of media in 21st century, but it def should be on the list Reply

It should have been a feature film tbh. Iconic Reply

it won two emmys as a tv movie so ia Reply

Yessss I just watched it last night and immediately started it over and watched it again...and sobbed just as much the second time. So fucking good <3 Reply

I wish I enjoyed Carol like the rest of ontd did. Reply

The rest of ONTD? Girl, there's like 5 of us that liked it. Reply

fr lmao Reply

taste only Reply

lol yeah Reply

lol mte. At best people were vaguely excited about it for like five minutes...and then came the (often homophobic) backlash Reply

i think moonlight is a bit overrated but the most overrated thing in the top 10 has to be, without a doubt, WEEKEND. i hated that movie. Reply

Happy National Coming Out Day! I came out to mom in 2002 while watching a Buffy episode (it was a repeat of course; I could have never interrupted a first-run episode). I was 17 or 18.



It's a funny one-liner, but I had so much crippling anxiety and depression at the time. Luckily I've been blessed with supportive and loving parents in life (especially here in the South), but I've had friends who were kicked out and/or sent to conversion therapy. :( Reply

I think the only ones of these I've seen were Moonlight, Brokeback Mountain and BITWC, none of which I really feel the need to watch again (although I love Brokeback so much). Reply

Stranger by the Lake is just porn,and not even good porn, I will never understand what people like about it.

Broke back mountain is a terrible gay movie.

Moonlight is miles above everything else. Reply

Stranger by the Lake is like an explicit hitchcock movie metaphor for risky sexual behavior. The directors movies are really fucking out there (like his most recent one a guy with a huge dick fucks this like 80 y.o fat dude as he drinks poison because he wants to die getting fucked). Stranger by the Lake is like.. mainstream of him. Reply

I feel like the movie doesn't even have a story, it's just guys fucking on a beach, and the main dude witnesses a guy murdering another one and still fucks with him later -_- Reply

