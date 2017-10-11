The 20 Best LGBTQ Movies of the 21st Century
TOP FIVE:
1. Moonlight
2. Brokeback Mountain
3. Carol
4. Tomboy
5. Stranger by the Lake
It's a funny one-liner, but I had so much crippling anxiety and depression at the time. Luckily I've been blessed with supportive and loving parents in life (especially here in the South), but I've had friends who were kicked out and/or sent to conversion therapy. :(
Broke back mountain is a terrible gay movie.
Moonlight is miles above everything else.
The way he looks from Brasil
The String from Tunisia/France
Plan B from Argentina (I love this one, even though it's veeeery slow)
Formula 17 from Taiwan (I think)
La Mala educación from Spain