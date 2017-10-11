bflowhalloween

Behold Rose Leslie’s Engagement Ring From Kit Harington



Rose Leslie was spotted out on Sunday at London’s Heathrow Airport wearing a vast, solitaire oval-formed precious stone ring set on a slim yellow-gold band. Rose and Kit Harington met while filming season two of Game of Thrones and confirmed their engagement just last month.







